‘Working during cancer treatment helped me stay alive’- Tommie Gorman

Appearing on the Late Late Show tonight, the veteran broadcaster spoke about being diagnosed with cancer in the ’90s.

Tommie Gorman said continuing to work in RTÉ while being treated for cancer helped him to stay alive.

The Northern Editor for the public service broadcaster announced on Friday that he will be retiring in April after 41 years.

Vincent Kearney, currently a northern correspondent for RTÉ, will be stepping into the role upon his retirement.

Appearing on the Late Late Show, the veteran broadcaster spoke about his retirement, being diagnosed with cancer in the ’90s, the border issues and Covid-19.

Speaking candidly to host Ryan Tubridy, Mr Gorman said he still has a liver “with lots of cancer” in it after it being diagnosed over 20 years ago.

He said: “With my illness I have a liver with lots of cancer on it, it's still there, I still get treatment and I take an injection every month.”

Read More

The Northern Editor said working in RTÉ through his diagnosis was “a wonderful distraction.”

He added: “I think it gave me a sense of purpose, it gave me a sense of dignity, it gave me a reason.

"The fact that work provided me with the distraction helped me to stay alive. That's one of the questions I ask myself, about what happens when that goes.

"I don't know what I'm going to do... you know the Joni Mitchell line 'let the wind carry me' I'm just going to see.

"There are people who stay involved in some way, there are others who walk away."

After 41 years in RTÉ, Mr Gorman said it “has gone by too fast” and that entering the studio to Late Late Show tonight was like when he came for his first interview in 1980.

He said: “Driving into this place this evening, it was like when I came here for an interview… my mother and father drove me up in 1980, I just love this place.

"I have had a fantastic time. It has gone by too fast. It has gone by in a flash.”

Speaking about covering the troubles in Northern Ireland, Mr O’Gorman said the biggest achievement in Ireland in the last 30 years is stopping “the killing”.

He said: “The biggest achievement of the last 20/30 years in this country is that we stopped the killing.

“There's not a day in Northern Ireland when you would be working that you wouldn't come across somebody who has the scars of that time.”

On whether there will be a potential border poll in the future, he said that he believes “it’s inevitable”, especially after Brexit.

He added: “The Scots have the Assembly elections coming up in May, we will see what they do. I think it's inevitable that debate is going to take place."

Read More

Online Editors