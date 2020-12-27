Why there's comfort and joy in watching repeats at Christmas

Zoom calls can be very revealing. On last Monday's Ireland AM, Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan appeared from her flat in London to discuss the new Netflix show, Bridgerton. The Galway-born actress had some nicely festive decorations on her mantelpiece, and a trim little Christmas tree tastefully decorated, together with a picture of David Bowie on the wall. The day before, on the same programme, Chris de Burgh had been interviewed against a wall festooned with gold records - his own, presumably - shining more brightly than the sun. Every day must be like Christmas in the De Burgh household with that much bling on constant display.

BBC Four is one of the wonders of the modern broadcasting world. An entire channel devoted to art, music, and literature -what more could any discerning viewer want? A few days before Christmas came a documentary looking at the festive domestic life of Charles Dickens - the writer who did more than any other to popularise the traditions of the season - and his put-upon wife Catherine.

Among the guests interviewed about the author's own less-than-perfect family set-up was Claire Tomalin, who's written accessible but serious biographies of both Dickens and his mistress; but the show itself was presented, in a variety of costumes, by Sue Perkins, formerly of The Great British Bake Off. Why?

Perkins is a perfectly nice woman, if a little facetious at times about the "quill-wielding polymath", but there are plenty of Dickensian scholars and enthusiasts who'd have done a splendid job, not least Tomalin herself. Why this obsession with having celebrities front everything?

Expand Close Penelope Keith as Margo in The Good Life christmas show / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Penelope Keith as Margo in The Good Life christmas show

If there's one thing viewers most complain about during the year, it's repeats; and yet at Christmas, there's something appealing about rewatching old shows you've not seen for years.

Each evening during this Christmas week, BBC Two aired special festive editions of selected classic sitcoms, starting with the 1979 episode of Butterflies. This was the only Christmas episode of the show ever made, though, as anyone who remembers it might know, it wasn't very festive. Butterflies must be the bleakest sitcom ever aired. It's almost Beckettian in its quiet despair, but with a suburban setting.

"I don't see much from the kitchen," noted Wendy Craig's bored housewife at one point. "It's like travelling along a beautiful country lane in a closed van."

Much jollier fare was The Good Life, about a middle-class couple trying to live self-sufficiently, whilst their friends next door cling to bourgeois comforts. It's stood the test of time admirably.

Each character was beautifully defined, and each was gifted with sparkling lines of dialogue, none more so than the snobbish Margo, played by Penelope Keith, who's annoyed in this 1977 episode because her Christmas tree is six inches shorter than ordered.

Naturally, she soon learns that Christmas is about the people you share it with, not the money you spend - a message that's all the more poignant this year when everyone has been asked not to spend it with other people at all.

Christmas Day's offering was 1979's To The Manor Born, the show which was created for Keith to consolidate her popularity after The Good Life. It's fondly remembered now for the romantic "opposites attract" storyline which saw the widowed Keith's Audrey fforbes-Hamilton, representing old money, having to cede her place in the social hierarchy to Peter Bowles as DeVere, new lord of the manor who happens to be the Czech-born owner of a chain of supermarkets; but it felt a bit dated in truth, with a thin plot about who now had the feudal right to make the crib for the local church.

Audrey's snobbery was far less endearing than Margo's, and the studio audience was tittering politely rather than guffawing; but at least it exists to be seen again 41 years after its first broadcast.

The highlight of RTE One on the same day in 1979 was Christmas At Castle Backtax, a revue of music and sketches starring a host of famous Irish names, including Gay Byrne, Mike Murphy, Twink, and Joe Pilkington from The Riordans. It's a show that sadly now seems to exist only as still pictures in the RTE photographic library. Christmas TV is about shared memories as families and as a country. These programmes should have been preserved.

The most jaw-dropping moment in Clannad - A Celtic Dream was the realisation that the band have been together now for 50 years. How can that be possible?

This was a warm and nostalgic look back at the evolution of the Brennan family group from their roots in the Donegal Gaeltacht to international stardom.

No matter how successful they became, they always returned home to reconnect with the landscape and people that made them - another fitting message for the season that's in it. That may be why, however many changes their music has gone through, it has always felt organic. As a band and as a family, they still seem to be entirely self-sufficient.

Podcasts

The Nobody Zone

Acast, Apple, Spotify

Talking Sopranos

Apple, Spotify

The Art of Asking Everything

Apple, Spotify, Stitcher

Lucy White

Picking 2020's best shows would be a bit like choosing a favourite child, such is the plethora of high-quality audio out there for all ages and tastes. But with so many Irish listeners having listened to a podcast for the very first time since March, it'd be churlish not to high-five a few newcomers for having entertained and informed us during the most challenging of years.

Kieran Patrick Kelly is the serial killer you probably never heard of - and will want to know everything about by the end of The Nobody Zone's eight episodes. Ireland's first mass murderer, Kelly went on a 30-year killing spree from 1953 while living rough in London, but was only convicted of two. Was it a cover up by the British government? This was one of many questions posed by narrator and writer Tim Hinman in this co-production between RTÉ's Documentary on One and Denmark's Third Ear Productions when six episodes launched in February 2020. Two new instalments have dropped and, as a live investigation, it seems only a matter of time before its creators shine more light on the murk.

One gift that kept on giving this year was time. The lack of a daily commute alone allowed luxurious new hours in which to bake banana bread, do jigsaws and sea swim, yes, but also binge on small-screen shows like never before. The Sopranos, despite ending in 2007 after an eight-year run, was dusted off anew during the lockdown by fans only delighted for an excuse to revisit the shenanigans of Tony and co. This year's ongoing Talking Sopranos podcast is as much a commitment as the box-set itself - it'll eventually total 86 episodes - but is well worth the investment as the show's chummy co-stars, Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, deep-dive into each episode with highly entertaining behind-the-scenes candour.

"I didn't make them, I asked them," said Australian alt punk polymath, Amanda Palmer, of her fans' loyal support that's as emotional as it is fiscal. So successful was her self-funding foray back in 2012, she became the first musician to raise more than $1m on Kickstarter, which led her to writing The Art of Asking and maintaining a career via Patreon donations. This year's The Art of Asking Everything podcast is a natural progression, with Palmer quizzing a diverse range of guests.

Sunday Indo Living