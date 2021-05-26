Why The Snapper clearly seems to be Roddy Doyle’s favourite kid 

EPISODE two of Back to Barrytown (RTÉ1, Sunday) gave the impression that, of the three films made from Roddy Doyle’s Barrytown books, The Snapper is the author’s favourite child.

In the first programme in the series, Doyle revealed his dissatisfaction with elements of The Commitments. On The Snapper,though, he was able to do things exactly the way he wanted to.

He wrote the screenplay alone. He dealt with just one trusted producer, Lynda Myles, who’d produced The Commitments and was now working for the BBC, rather than the multiple interfering Hollywood hands involved in the earlier film.





PRODUCTION

The Snapper was a modest production, made for TV on a TV-sized budget in just 30 days – although it was later released in cinemas and received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, where filmmakers including Louis Malle and Terry Gilliam raved about it.

It was shot primarily in Kilbarrack on 16mm film. The director, Stephen Frears, has directed big Hollywood studio productions (Dangerous Liaisons, High Fidelity), yet prefers working on a smaller scale. “If you ask Hugh Grant, he’ll tell you that I’m much happier with less money,” he said here.

Doyle, who was still working as a teacher in Greendale School at the time and could literally walk around the corner if he needed to visit the set, wasn’t the only one who enjoyed making The Snapper. It seems to have been a joyous experience for everyone, not least Tina Kellegher, wonderful as pregnant 20-year-old Sharon, and series presenter Colm Meaney, who got to act opposite his old Abbey Theatre School mentor, the late, great Pat Laffan, who played Georgie Burgess.

“He loved the material, he loved playing that role,” said an emotional Meaney, even though Laffan was inevitably subjected to shouts of “Georgie Burgess!” whenever he was out and about.

“It’s like a sort of jewel in my life,” said Frears. “The Snapper is the best film I’ve ever made, because its heart is bigger than anything else.”

That heart, that warmth and of course the wonderfully funny dialogue are the reasons we still recall The Snapper so fondly – maybe even more fondly than The Commitments – nearly 30 years on.

But the programme also reminded us of how perceptive it was. Whether Doyle intended it or not, The Snapper is a vivid snapshot of a changing Ireland, in which young, single women having babies was no longer the “shame” it used to be.

That said, the last of the mother and baby homes wouldn’t close for another three years.

I’d be surprised if The Pursuit of Love (BBC1, Sunday), writer-director-cast member Emily Mortimer’s dire adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel, is remembered at all 30 hours later, never mind 30 years.

The tedious romantic adventures of irritating, self-absorbed, self-pitying aristo airhead Linda Radlett (Lily James), who floats between husbands and lovers in the interwar years, seems to have found favour with quite a few of the UK TV critics.

British viewers saw it differently, however, with 1.5 million of them – a third of its audience – abandoning it after the first episode.

The final instalment finds Linda in Paris. Having worked her way through two marriages, she’s now the kept woman of oily French duke Fabrice de Sauveterre (Assaad Bouab), who spots her shinning down the drainpipe to escape paying her hotel bill.

“The whole world was waiting for the war to begin, but this curious feeling did not disturb her in the least,” says the narrator, Linda’s cousin and best friend Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham), neatly summing up why it was impossible to care what happened to this entitled nitwit of a character.

The late swerve into tragedy (spoiler: Linda dies giving birth and Fabrice is executed by the Nazis – both off-screen) carried no weight, while Mortimer’s attempts to smuggle some pro-feminist, anti-Brexit messages into the script fell flat.

With a bit of luck, The Pursuit of Love will drive a stake through the heart of the thriving industry that’s grown up around the Mitfords, who, with the odd exception like Nancy, were a ghastly shower of fascists.





