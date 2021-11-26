Where are they now? We chat to some of The Late Late Toy Show’s biggest stars

Appearing on The Late Late Toy Show truly is every child in Ireland’s greatest dream, and every year a handful of lucky children get to travel to the RTÉ studios and live out their fantasy.

From the eight-year-old that was perplexed to meet Robbie Keane in 2013 to Saoirse Ruane, who was the inspiration behind last year’s incredible Toy Show appeal, some kids remain in our minds and hearts for a long time after they appear.

So, as the magical show returns to our small screens tonight, we had a chat with some of our favourite stars from over the years – and some are all grown up now.

Aimee Keogh – the girl surprised by Ed Sheeran (2014)

Aimee Keogh was surprised by Ed Sheeran in 2014

Aimee Keogh was surprised by Ed Sheeran in 2014

In 2014 every child (and adult) in Ireland was jealous of 11-year-old Aimee, who was surprised by her hero Ed Sheeran.

Not only that, but he paid for a holiday for her and her family to go see him play live in London.

Aimee is now 18 years old and is studying to become a secondary school teacher at DCU.

Although the Dubliner says she wishes she wore a different outfit to meet the English musician, she still remembers the night fondly.

"It feels like so long ago because I was so young, but it’s an experience I will never forget,” she said.

"There's always a bit of cringiness, even looking at the outfit – like why did I go on wearing that - but I love looking back on it. So many kids when they’re younger dream about going on the Toy Show so it’s something that I’m always grateful for.

“It’s a little bit of cringe mixed with ‘ah look at how small I am’, and then thinking, oh my God that’s actually Ed Sheeran.”

Aimee said appearing on The Late Late Toy Show was nothing but a good experience, and host Ryan Tubridy was “so lovely”.

"You see him on the show every Friday and he has this manner of coming across as really friendly. A lot of the time you wonder are they like that in person, but he’s actually nicer in person,” she said.

“And Ed himself was so lovely, he was such a gentleman. It’s something I will look back on every year and it’ll even be more special when I’m older and my kids will be watching it. I can be like, ‘I was a cool mom, I was on The Late Late Toy Show’.

"When my generation has kids I think Ed Sheeran will be like my mam’s George Michael.”

Saoirse Ruane – the girl who was the inspiration behind the €6m Toy Show Appeal (2020)

Saoirse Ruane (9) from Galway

Saoirse Ruane (9) from Galway

Saoirse (9) stole the hearts of the nation on last year's Toy Show when she shared her story of suffering from a rare form of bone cancer and having to get her leg amputated.

She told viewers of her three wishes: appearing on The Late Late Toy Show, walking before Christmas, and going on a family holiday.

Tubridy surprised her with a holiday to Disneyworld, but unfortunately, due to Covid, that hasn’t happened. However, her mother Roseanna said her third wish will hopefully come true soon.

Saoirse, from Kiltullagh, Co Galway, was the inspiration behind the Toy Show appeal, which last year raised over €6m for various children's charities.

Speaking about appearing on the show, she said: “I was very nervous but I was very excited because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Like, it’s so exciting when you get the call to say you’re on the Toy Show.”

Saoirse’s mother said seeing her daughter appear on the show and speak so openly about what she has been through is “the most amazing thing that could’ve happened for her”.

"I sit back and always think ‘wow, all she went through and that's probably the most amazing thing that could’ve happened for her’,” Roseanna said.

“I could visualise her on the Toy Show but I never dreamed it would happen. It’s every child's dream, even if they cycle by on a little tricycle.

"It’s still such a pinch-me moment that she succeeded.”

Since appearing on the show Saoirse has become the child ambassador for Variety Ireland and will be recording a song with Bressie.

“Saoirse will now go on to spread awareness about cancer and limb loss and that's what we are doing really, we are being us,” Roseanna added.

Domhnall Ó Confhaola – the boy who was in awe of his hero Robbie Keane (2013)

Domhnall with Robbie Keane aged 8

Domhnall with Robbie Keane aged 8

Domhnall now aged 16

Domhnall now aged 16

Eight years ago Domhnall, from Galway, met his sporting hero as he was surprised by Robbie Keane on The Late Late Toy Show.

Now aged 16, Domhnall said he is still a big Robbie fan even though he’s retired, and he still watches the Toy Show every year.

"I don’t think I will ever grow out of the stage (of watching the Toy Show),” he said.

"It was always a thing in our house to watch the Toy Show but in the last few years I loved when that Adam (King) lad came on and I loved Michael from Kerry who was surprised by Davy Fitzgerald.”

Although he doesn’t play soccer anymore as he focuses on Gaelic football, Domhnall has a big love for sports and hopes to pursue sports journalism in the future.

Sophia Maher – the girl who taught other kids it’s okay to be different (2019)

Sophia Maher with her grandad Richie Maher. Pic: Mark Condren 23.11.2019

Sophia Maher with her grandad Richie Maher. Pic: Mark Condren 23.11.2019

On the 2019 The Late Late Toy Show then eight-year-old Sophia shared an incredibly important message with the nation – that bullies never win and it’s a good thing to be different.

The young girl was hailed an “inspiration” by many as she spoke about how bullies “kick me, call me weirdo, they slag my hair” but added that “life would suck if everybody was the same”.

Two years since the show aired the Dubliner said she is doing better and that school isn’t so bad anymore.

"I’ve been grand, it’s not bad anymore,” she said. “It’s still kind of the same but everybody started saying ‘oh my God you were on The Late Late Toy Show’ and one time someone even got a picture with me.”

Asked if she liked the attention, Sophia said: “I thought it was a little bit too much to handle because it was all over the world.”

Her mother Robyn said after appearing on the show other children who had been bullied reached out to her.

Sophia added: “This girl didn't tell her mam and dad that she was getting bullied but when she saw me on TV she told, and the mam was really grateful.”