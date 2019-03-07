A DUBLIN mother-of-three has faced backlash online after she appeared on ITV's This Morning show in a €1,000 dress, despite not having a partner to wed.

'When prince charming comes along, there'll be little planning to do' - Meet the Irish mother who has her wedding sorted - but doesn't have a groom

Theresa Mahon (38) told presenter Holly Willoughby that she has spent the past year planning her dream future wedding - from the dress, to the venue and the first dance.

She explained how she had discussed marriage with her last partner, but that the relationship ended after 12-years without tying the knot.

"I genuinely thought he'd be my prince charming, but unfortunately, no," she said.

Theresa Mahon (38) from Dublin appeared on ITV This Morning with Holly Willoughby. Photo: ITV player

"When the prince charming eventually comes along, there'll be little planning to do."

The Dublin mother said she has always taken inspiration from Disney's Cinderella, saying: "I still even watch the film".

"I just love the whole 'she's gone from having quite a hard life and now she's just this beautiful bride'."

She even got a live message from her "dream man" singer Olly Murs on air, before he joked that he wouldn't be available on her perfect day.

This bride-to-be has got her whole wedding sorted.



There's just one little detail missing... pic.twitter.com/nQupqcHU5Y — This Morning (@thismorning) March 7, 2019

"I'm single, I hear that you're looking for the ideal man, you've said it's me, right?" the popstar said.

Ms Mahon said she has spent at least €1,500 on the event so far, with her dream dress costing €1,000.

She explained that when she was out trying on dresses, she told vendors: "Well I've no groom, but when I find him all the planning's done. There's a few ladies out there that agree".

The mother-of-three added that she would be "100pc willing to compromise" on wedding plans when she meets her future husband, but the one thing she wouldn't change is the wedding song.

Ms Mahon has chosen Christina Perri's 'A Thousand Years' to be her first dance when her dream partner comes along.

Some viewers of the episode described the segment as "bonkers" while others sent messages of praise to Ms Mahon wishing her good luck.

Online Editors