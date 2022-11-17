When and where to watch Ireland’s Fittest Family this Sunday, and what families will battle it out

The final of Ireland's Fittest Families will take place this Sunday.

This Sunday four families will battle it out to be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ One and win a whopping €15,000.

After completing gruelling qualifier rounds, only four families have made it to the final.

When is the finale?

The finale will take place at 6pm on RTÉ One and on the player this Sunday, November 20.

The special episode will run for 90 minutes.

Where will it take place?

The four families will complete the various fitness challenges on The Mountain in Kilruddery.

Who are the families?

The Nugents, Co Louth

Expand Close The Nugents / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Nugents

Father Donal (46), mother Mags (43), and their two sons Danny (17) and Finn (15) are a big rugby family and were very keen to participate in the show as this year is the second time they applied.

Mags is a pilates instructor who also enjoys running and athletics, Donal used to play rugby but now keeps fit in the gym, while to two boys play rugby and athletics.

The Finnegans, Co Cork

Expand Close The Finnegans / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Finnegans

The Finnegan’s family consists of Aaron (19), who loves playing football and is also in the army, his dad John (44) loves cycling and running and twins Sarah and Lauren (15) who have excellent strength, flexibility and are like grasshoppers.

The Gallaghers, Co Donegal

Expand Close The Gallaghers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Gallaghers

Mother Lisa (50) and her children Connor (17), Molly (23) and James (19) from Letterkenny will be battling three other families to be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family this Sunday.

Video of the Day

Speaking to Highland Radio, Lisa said the heat’s were “really hard”.

"I don’t think any training can prepare you for what you have to do, because you don’t know what event’s you do until you arrive.”

The Fitzsimons, Co Wicklow

Expand Close The Fitzsimons / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Fitzsimons

The Fitzsimons family from Wicklow town qualified for the final of Ireland’s Fittest Family after beating another Wicklow family, The Rice’s, in the semi-final.

The team consists of dad Brian (45), mum Janice (46) and their sons Kai (16) and Aaron (14).

The self-confessed adrenaline junkies smashed the semi-final devil’s creek heat, clocking an incredible time of 3:01 – thought to be among the fastest times in the history of the event.

Asked if he ever thought he would be in the final of Ireland’s Fittest Family, Aaron Fitzsimons (14), who stole the show, said, “I definitely thought about it, but I honestly wasn’t sure if it’d happen or not. I’m really delighted it has though!”

Who are the coaches?

Anna Geary

The camogie player and TV presenter has two families in this year’s final- The Gallaghers and The Fitzsimons.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s final, the coach said: “Both the Gallaghers and the Fitzsimons this year have very different dynamics and very different strategies ahead of the final, which will have some brand-new challenges this season. It has been so exciting so far - this final is the closest yet - it comes down to the wire.

"It is challenging, you want both families to do really well. you do what you can for both."

Ms Geary said that “it’s the most epic final yet” as all three coaches have strong teams and are eager to win.

She added: “It's one of the best final showdowns we have ever had."

Davy Fitzgerald

The hurling manager said his family, the Nugent’s, could pull out a surprise performance this weekend.

"The Nugents are going into the final as underdogs," he said.

"But we’ll fight with everything we have and take it from there, we want the title of Ireland’s Fittest Family going to Louth and we can make that happen."

Donncha O’Callaghan

The rugby player said he’s confident that his native Cork will be bringing home the title.

"The Finnegans are real fighters and they’ve gotten to the final the hard way and are going into this battle under the radar,” he said.

"Davy and Anna think myself and The Finnegans aren’t any competition at all but that’s just what we want them to think. “Our plan is to bring the title back to Cork with us where it belongs."

Nina Carberry

Unfortunately, the jockey has no families in the final in her first series of being a coach.

Ms Geary said “it’s hard” for her not participating in the final on her first year but she “will come back stronger and “will definitely be waiting in the long grass for next season."

The finale of Season 10 of Ireland’s Fittest Family airs at 6.30PM on RTÉ One, Sunday, November 20.



