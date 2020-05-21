What’s The Matter With Tony Slattery? BBC Horizon documentary about 80s TV star is raw, emotional and heartbreakingly sad

If you remember the 1980s, you’ll remember Tony Slattery. You couldn’t not remember him, really. For that decade, and half of the one that followed it, the comedian and actor was all over television.

There were sketch shows, panel shows, sitcoms and, briefly, a film review programme called Saturday Night at the Movies. He was the sharpest, most sparkling talent on Channel 4’s comedy improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway?

He had films roles too, including a small but memorable turn as a smarmy developer in Neil Jordan’s The Crying Game and a bigger one in Kenneth Branagh’s Peter’s Friends. Had things taken a different turn, it could easily have been Slattery and not Christopher Eccleston who led the revived Doctor Who.

Part of the same Cambridge Footlights crop that yielded Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie and Sandi Toksvig, Slattery was once so widespread on television, he made Romesh Ranganathan look like a recluse. Have I Got News for You, Private Eye and Spitting Image all lampooned him as the man who said yes to everything, without even asking what it was.

Then, in the mid-90s, he abruptly stopped being on television. His star didn’t so much fade as just vanish from the firmament overnight. He wasn’t seen in public, never mind on TV screens, for six months.

Were it not for Slattery’s sporadic appearances over the last 25 years (including a stint in Coronation Street that I can’t recall off the top of my head), he’d be a candidate for one of those “Whatever happened to....” stories in the UK tabloids.

Except, we know what happened to him.

He had a colossal breakdown, fuelled by years of drug and alcohol abuse (he gave up the cocaine, with apparent ease, around the Millennium but is still drinking every day), and by a lifetime of mental health problems – which he succeeded in hiding from the world while at the peak of his success.

The title of tonight’s Horizon special on BBC2 poses a different question: What’s Wrong with Tony Slattery?

The short answer is he suffers from depression. The longer one, teased out over the course of a raw, emotional, heartbreakingly sad hour that’s extremely difficult to watch at times, is far more complex.

You wouldn’t recognise the Slattery of 25 years ago as the man here. the once-black hair is snow-white now and there’s less of it. His face is lined and, like the faces of many people who drink heavily and constantly, it sometimes clenches like a fist.

He looks older than his 60 years and moves a little slowly – a consequence, perhaps, of the seizure he suffered while trying cold turkey to kick the booze, which may have caused mild brain damage.

He lives with his partner of 36 years, Mark Hutchinson, in a rented two-up, two-down house. It’s a far cry from the warehouse apartment overlooking the Thames that Slattery had at his career peak.

Hutchinson is frank about the toll Slattery’s ups and downs, his mood swings and his heavy-drinking days, takes on him. “I’ve known a dozen different Tonys over the years,” he says. “I used to behave and speak differently to whoever it was.”

Slattery has long thought he’s bipolar; up to now, though, the various psychiatrists he’s seen can’t settle on a firm diagnosis. Hutchinson, however, thinks his problems may be rooted in a trauma from his past that he’s alluded to more than once. and which he talks about in stark detail here.

Clare Richards’ sensitive film follows Slattery as he consults various professionals (and his old friend Stephen Fry, who has bipolar disorder) in an effort to find out, as he puts it, “what’s going on in my head”.

Programmes like these are often glibly called “journeys”, but journeys always have endings. This doesn’t yet. Slattery is still struggling and still drinking, though not as heavily.

You come away hoping he will eventually reach where he needs to be. He deserves it.

WHAT'S THE MATTER WITH TONY SLATTERY? IS ON BBC2 TONIGHT AT 9PM





The comedian and actor Tony Slattery has suffered mental health issues for most of his lifetime





His face is lined and sometimes clenches like a fist. He looks older than his 60 years