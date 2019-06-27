What's new to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Sky/NOW TV in July - Derry Girls, Divorce, Stranger Things and more

The highly anticipated third season of Stranger Things lands on Netflix this month alongside the final season of Orange is the New Black and the third and fourth outings for Money Heist and the Queer Eye guys respectively.

The brilliant Derry Girls and The Great Hack documentary charting the Cambridge Analytica scandal also make their Netflix debuts and the third season of Divorce, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, lands on Sky/NOW TV.

Amazon, meanwhile, are jumping on the foul-mouthed, anarchic superhero trend with new original series The Boys.

Both Amazon and Netflix are also releasing new sports documentary series on July 19 with All or Nothing: The Carolina Panthers and Last Chance U: Indy Park 2.

Film fans will enjoy the return of The Directors (this time profiling John Sturges, Sergio Leone, and Stanley Donen) and a host of new film additions from Martin McDonagh's brilliant In Bruges to Atomic Blonde, Sully, and Spotlight.

1 JULY

Designated Survivor: 60 days, Netflix

This Korean adaptation of Designated Survivor tells the story of a politician who suddenly ascends from the position of Minister of Environment to President, as an explosion at the National Assembly kills everyone in the Cabinet. Park Mu-jin is the scientist-turned-politician who struggles to fit in politics.

The Hunger Games (1-4), Netflix

Stock up on the popcorn for a Hunger Games marathon as all four flicks in the Jennifer Lawrence-starring franchise land on Netflix on Monday.

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room, Netflix

A follow-up to her 2017 special In Trouble, Katherine toured Glitter Room across the UK with a four-week run in the West End.

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut, Netflix

As the lads themselves suggest at the start of the trailer for this flick, Walt Disney would be rolling in his grave.

Zero Dark Thirty, Netflix

Kathryn Bigelow's 2012 film stars Jessica Chastain as a CIA intelligence analyst heading up the decade long hunt for Osama Bin Laden. Also starring Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Mark Strong, and the late James Gandolfini.

The Adjustment Bureau, Netflix

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt are two people who were never supposed to lock eyes on each other. An intelligence network called The Adjustment Bureau controls the events in our lives and they're determined to get tese two back on track - and away from each other. But love is persistent and so is Matt Damon's Congressman.

Bridesmaids, Netflix

It has spawned many a copy, and you can never watch it too many times. Kristen Wiig co-wrote and stars in this ensemble comedy about a reluctant bridesmaid attempting to organize her best friend's hen party. Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, and Rose Byrne also star.

It's Complicated, Netflix

Nancy Meyers wrote and directed this romantic comedy about two older people who divorce and marry other people but embark on a secret affair. Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin star.

4 JULY

Stranger Things 3, Netflix

We know very little about how events will unfold in series three, but suffice to say it's the summer of 1985 so expect a healthy dose of nostalgia alongside your drama. Netflix tells us "big changes are afoot".

Atomic Blonde (2017), Netflix

David Leitch, the man behind John Wick, brings an adaptation of the graphic novel to live with the brilliant Charlize Theron in the central role.

Here's our review:

7 JULY

Divorce season 3, 10.10pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church return as the divorced couple trying to navigate their new paths. As Robert begins a new future with new partner Jackie, and Frances embraces being alone for the first time in a long time, it remains to be seen what fate has in store for the two exes. The series is created by Sharon Horgan and of course has been absolutely brilliant.

9 JULY

Derry Girls, Netflix

If you have not yet enjoyed the delicious wit and cockles of your heart warming joy of Lisa McGee's Derry Girls (where have you been?), and even if you have (of course you have), the first season is landing on Netflix on July 9. Enjoy.

10 July

Parchís: El documental, Netflix

Get an in-depth look at Parchis, the 1980s children's band from Spain who were a phenomenon in their home country and globally, selling millions of albums and touring the world. In this documentary we meet ex-members and other insiders and get an insight into what life was like as a teen sensation in the late 70s and early 80s.

11 JULY

The Directors, series 3, 8pm Sky Arts/NOW TV

This time this excellent series will take a look at the directors of classic films The Great Escape, The Magnificent Seven, and Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. John Sturges, the founding father of the spaghetti western, Sergio Leone, and the recently departed director and choreographer of the classic musical Singin’ in the Rain, Stanley Donen will all be profiled.

12 JULY

The Theory of Everything (2014), Netflix

Eddie Redmayne gives a stunning performance as the late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking in this film adapted from the memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen by Hawking's ex-wife Jane Hawking. It charts their relationship from their days at Cambridge through his career success and living with motor neurone disease. Felicity Jones plays Jane.

After, Netflix

Teen hormones are raging in this one. When Tessa Young heads for college, she largely has her life planned out. But a late-night encounter with a brooding, tattooed British student sparks a sexual awakening and a journey of self-discovery.

Taco Chronicles, Netflix

A tribute to the mighty taco: it's history, significance, in Mexico, global appeal and varieties: pastor, carnitas, canasta, asada, barbacoa and guisados. Who knew there were so many?

13 JULY

Sully (2106), Netflix

Tom Hanks stars as Chelsey Sullenberger who managed to land a US Airways Flight on the Hudson river after it experienced a bird strike that knocked out both engines. The film charts his journey as a hero who was subsequently hauled before the National Transportation Safety Board, along with his co-pilot Jeff Skiles (Aaron Eckhart), over his actions.

14 JULY

A Simple Favour, Netflix

Bridesmaids director Paul Feig gets a little darker with this tale of female friendship gone awry. Anna Kendrick plays a vlogger who befriends PR executive Emily (Blake Lively) but when Emily goes missing things go rapidly downhill.

16 JULY

Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein, Netflix

Stranger Things star David Harbour stars in this new mockumentary about a man who finds lost footage from his father's televised stage play, Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein. Alfred Molia, Kate Berlant and more make guest appearances.

19 JULY

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) part 3, Netflix

When the first two seasons launched on Netflix globally last year they became the most watched non-English language series on the streaming service. Expect more of the goods in this third season which returns with the original cast and a few new additions.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed, Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld's roving talk show combines coffee, laughs and vintage cars into quirky, caffeine-fueled adventures.

Queer Eye: Season 4, Netflix

If you've been suffering from withdrawals, suffer no more and prepare yourself for another dose of inspirational heroes as the fivesome are back in Kansas City, Missouri.

All or Nothing: The Carolina Panthers, Amazon Prime

Season four of the Emmy Award-winning sports documentary series All or Nothing returns with the story of a team striving to compete for a championship in the face of inevitable change. Jon Hamm returns as narrator for the eight episodes which charts the NFL franchise'ss complete season.

Last Chance U: Indy Part 2, Netflix

Netflix also launches a sports documentary series today with the return of the Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U. It goes inside the junior college football program at Independence Community College (ICC). Coach Brown has assembled a team that looks sure to compete for a national championship, but a disastrous season on the field puts a spotlight on all of the ugliness of college football that winning tends to polish over.

24 JULY

The Great Hack, Netflix

Documentary exploring how a data company named Cambridge Analytica came to symbolize the dark side of social media in the wake of the 2016 presidential election.

25 JULY

Workin' Moms: Season 2 , Netflix

The parents among you can sit back with a cuppa and feel genuine solidary with Kate, Frankie, Anne and, now, Ian as they juggle toddlers, aging, work-life balance and tough relationship issues.

26 JULY

The Boys, Amazon Prime

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes abuse their powers. Karl Urban and Jack Quaid lead the cast. Urban's accent, at least in the trailer, swings from has native New Zealand to Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins Cockney, which is highly entertaining in itself.

Warning - there's some choice language and rather graphic violence in the trailer.

The Boys official trailer

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7, Netflix

A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women's prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of "Weeds." It's the last season so enjoy your final hours with this group of adorable (mostly) misfits.

Sugar Rush: Season 2, Netflix

What is effectively Great British Bake Off on speed is back for a second season. Get your baking timer on and stock up on sweet treats.

29 JULY

Spotlight (2015), Netflix

Tom McCarthy directs this excellent film about the series of Pulitzer winning articles published by The Boston Globe in 2002 which exposed child sexual abuse cover-ups in the Catholic church. Liev Schreiber, Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo and Rachel McAdams play the editors and Spotlight team of investigative reporters who worked on the story which had a far-reaching impact.

30 JULY

In Bruges, Netflix

A man who kills a priest is sent to hide out in Bruges for two weeks alongside another hitman and madness ensues. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star in this hilarious black comedy from the warped mind of writer/director Martin McDonagh. Also starring Ralph Fiennes, Clemence Poesy, Jeremie Renier.

31 JULY

The Letdown: Season 2, Netflix

Audrey, mother of a 2-month-old, joins a new-parents support group, where she makes some quirky friends facing various challenges and life changes.

Online Editors