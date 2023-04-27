What to watch today on TV, Netflix and Disney+: Scottish thriller returns, hilarious Stan & Ollie and comic drama The Curse

Here are our top picks for a relaxing night in front of the box.

Guilt

BBC2, 9pm

Max is running a pub in Chicago with his brother Jake, but a downturn in their fortunes sees them deported back to Edinburgh where many enemies await. Return of the Scottish thriller series, starring Mark Bonnar and Ruth Bradley.

Home Rescue: The Big Fix

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

John and Lisa Kelly share their three-bedroom terraced home in Clondalkin with seven of their nine children, and need urgent help with a cluttered layout.

The Curse

Channel 4, 10pm

Eighteen months have passed since the gang’s gold heist, and while Mick is stuck in prison, Albert, Tash and Sidney are enjoying a new life on the Costa del Sol. Comic drama set in 1980s London.

Stan & Ollie

Thursday, BBC4, 9pm

In 1953, estranged duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy reunite for a concert tour of the United Kingdom that will turn out to be their swansong. Delightful comic drama with Steve Coogan, John C Reilly, Shirley Henderson and Nina Arianda.

Wind River, starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen

Wind River

Thursday, Film Four, 11.15pm

When veteran tracker Cory Lambert discovers the frozen body of a young Native American woman on a remote Wyoming reservation, a rookie FBI agent is sent to investigate. Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen head the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s gritty thriller.

Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey | The Light We Carry | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Light We Carry

Netflix, streaming now

It would be remiss of me not to seize a chance to feature something starring two of the Democrats everyone secretly wants to run for the 2024 presidency (if only). On the final tour stop for her 2022 bestseller The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama unfurls her entire toolbox alongside fellow queen and bestie Oprah Winfrey. The former First Lady shares personal stories about her childhood, and time in the White House, offering hard-won wisdom about self-confidence, fear, and ageing. She drops practical advice for living in modern times, covering everything from menopause to romance, to social issues. Obama and Winfrey have a candid, poignant, and at times comedic (but always authentic) conversation about the moment in which we are living. Which, let’s be fair, could be considered a volatile hellscape right now. All packaged positivity is welcomed.

The Diplomat _ Official Trailer

The Diplomat

Netflix, streaming now

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the UK. With war brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, Kate has to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to mitigate her marriage to fellow career diplomat, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From the makers of The West Wing andHomeland, expect ALL the power struggles.

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Ghosted

Ghosted

AppleTV+, streaming now

What happens when Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in an action movie where one is lovelorn and the other is a mysterious CIA operative…

Once & Always

Netflix, streaming now

Go, Go Power Rangers! thirty years (sorry to break it to you) after the powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past.

Drops of God

AppleTV+, streaming now

Fans of the Manga original (and anyone who appreciates being set a ridiculous task by their recently deceased parent) will be all over this live-action French, English and Japanese hybrid.

Rough Diamonds

Netflix, streaming now

This eight-part crime drama follows the strife of the Wolfsons, a prominent ultra-Orthodox Jewish family within Antwerp’s world-famous diamond industry. When their youngest takes his own life, his estranged brother Noah — who turned his back on religion and made a new home within a criminal fraternity in London — returns to Antwerp resulting in all manner of chaos.

Dead Ringers

Prime Video, streaming now

The Mantle twins are identical from head to toe (apt considering they are both played by Rachel Weisz). They are on a collective mission to change the way women give birth (and potentially conceive), starting in Manhattan. Is one of the twins evil, or a figment of the other’s imagination? Only time will tell.

Welcome to Eden

Netflix, streaming now

Season two of the Spanish drama featuring impossibly pretty people “stuck” on an island landed yesterday.

One More Time

Netflix, streaming now

On her 40th birthday, Amelia (Hedda Stiernstedt) wishes to be 18 again, back in the heady days of 2002. However, it’s a wish she soon regrets on account of that pesky Netflix trope — the classicGroundhog Day/Russian Dolltime-loop. A nice early noughties nostalgia hit by way of Sweden. However, if Daft Punk’s ditty doesn’t turn up somewhere along the way, they’ve missed a trick.