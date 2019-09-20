Pat Stacey has trawled the weekend schedules across terrestrial and streaming to find the best of what's on offer for your viewing pleasure this weekend...

What to watch on TV this weekend: New Netflix series Criminal, Margaret Atwood, Peaky Blinders finale

FRIDAY

If you thought the interrogation scenes in Line of Duty were intense, wait until you see the ones in Criminal (Netflix, from today).

Basically, every episode of this 12-part anthology series is more or less one long interrogation scene involving a murder suspect and a team of detectives.

The crimes are never shown and, apart from the interview room, the only other two places seen are the adjoining observation room and an outside area where the cops go for a break.

In another novel twist on the police procedural format, the 12 standalone episodes are evenly divided between four countries — Britain, Germany, France and Spain — and feature an international cast, including David Tennant, Katherine Kelly and Hayley Atwell in the UK-based episodes. In a sense, it’s four different series rolled into one.

There’s a whiff of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s True Lies about The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video, from today), a Mumbai-set action thriller, starring Manoj Bajpayee as Sri, a seemingly ordinary, even slightly boring, bloke holding down a lowly government job.

What nobody, not even his wife and kids, know, however, is that he’s no ordinary civil servant, but a top secret agent specialising in counter-terrorism. Beats working in the tax office, I guess.

The two-part documentary Inside the Vatican (BBC2, 9pm) promises unprecedented access to the Catholic Church’s HQ. In truth, though, it’s really a look, filmed over the course of a year, at those who keep the place ticking over: the gardeners, the nuns who run the canteen, the translators and so on.

Inside the Vatican, BBC Two

Pope Francis is kept well away from the cameras, but there’s an amusing bit about a cardinal who loves nothing more than a bit of Abba, played very loud.

There’s a copy of Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments sitting on my bookshelf, waiting to be cracked open once I’ve finished the history book I’m reading. In the meantime, Front Row Late (BBC1 11.05pm) features the great author talking to Mary Beard about returning to Gilead 35 years after The Handmaid’s Tale became a literary sensation.

SATURDAY

Sky Arts devotes the whole evening to celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of Quadrophenia, Franc Roddam’s wonderful film of The Who’s brilliant 1973 rock opera (and, some would argue, their greatest ever work).

In Quadrophenia: Our Generation (9pm, Sky Arts), celebrity fans and cast members come together to explore the legacy film has left behind. Quadrophenia Reunited: 40 Years On (10pm), hosted by Lauren Laverne, sees some of the film’s stars, including Phil Daniels (unforgettable as disenchanted young Mod Jimmy), Leslie Ash and Toyah Wilcox, get together for a chat about the making of the film, as well as giving table readings from the script.

As a nightcap, the film itself is showing at 11.30pm. If you’ve never seen it, you’re in for a genuine treat. Watch out for a young, slimmer Ray Winstone and Sting, as the suave but ultimately phoney “Ace Face”.

It’s been 30 years since the death of Bruce Chatwin, the travel writer, novelist and journalist whose reputation took a bit of a battering over his cavalier relationship with the facts in his writing.

Chatwin never seemed unduly bothered by the criticism and neither is his close friend, the film director Werner Herzog, whose documentary Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin (BBC2, 9.45pm) offers a typically offbeat, impressionistic biography.

The final double-bill of Darkness: Those Who Kill (BBC4, 9pm and 9.45pm) sees the chilling Stine (Signe Egholm Olsen) set out to take bloody revenge on everyone who has betrayed her.

SUNDAY

As everyone knows, loathsome English fascist leader Oswald Mosley wasn’t really assassinated by the Peaky Blinders (BBC1, 9pm), but would series creator Steve Knight dare do a Quentin Tarantino and rewrite well-known history? Unlikely.

Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby) in Peaky Blinders | Series 5 (BBC One) | Episode 04. Photographer: Robert Viglasky © Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd. 2019

Still, there should be much to savour in this season finale, which, at the time of writing, was being kept under tight wraps from reviewers until a little closer to transmission.

I recently heard a so-called TV critic on a radio show describe Antiques Roadshow (BBC1, 8pm) as “boring”. You’re in the wrong job, mate. It’s a bit light on sex and shootouts, I grant you, but it’s only boring if you find history boring. This week, Fiona Bruce is at the V&A Dundee design museum, where the curios include a set of SAS medals and a valuable bowl bought at a car boot sale for just £3.

Tories at War (Channel 4, 10pm), a documentary by Patrick Forbes, who made Brexit: A Very British Coup, asks whether the internecine carnage in the Conservative ranks spells the end of the party. The interviews include Jacob Rees-Mogg, Andrew Bridgen, Anna Soubry and Nicholas Soames, so juicy backstabbing is all but guaranteed.

Last week, Comedy Showcase (RTE1, 10.30pm) featured sisters brought together by a pregnancy. This week’s features sisters brought together by their father having a heart attack. Do I sense a theme forming?

