What to watch on TV this week: The Magdalene Laundries’ dark legacy, Daniel Craig turns detective, and Netflix’s roommates from hell

One of the greatest stains on the quasi-theocracy that was the Irish State from its foundation until at least the late 1980s was the hidden scandal of the Magdalene Laundries. For seven decades, the State conspired with individuals, families and the church to imprison and effectively enslave more than 10,000 girls and women in the laundries. After years of silence, survivors of that system share their experiences in this two-part documentary, and reveal how, even today, they are still fighting for the redress and acknowledgement that was promised to them.
In this first episode, we hear first hand about the experiences of women and girls who went through the laundries, why they ended up in them, and what happened to them when they were there. And one of the most striking things that emerges from their testimonies is how very long this scandal, hidden in plain sight, persisted. The last laundry, in Dublin’s Sean McDermott Street, only closed its doors in 1996.
It’s heartbreaking to hear these now-elderly women describe how they were sent away as young girls, often as a result of sexual abuse, and made to pay a terrible price for the crimes of others. And, as one survivor, Maureen O’Sullivan, puts it: “You were constantly being told, nobody loves you, nobody wants you — your mother dumped you.”
Ireland’s Dirty Laundry, Wednesday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm
Knives Out, Saturday, Channel 4, 9pm
One of the unexpected treats of 2019 was Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s playful and mildly subversive take on the big house whodunit. Daniel Craig is Benoit Blanc, a celebrated private detective who’s called to the Massachusetts home of Harlan Thrombey, a wealthy crime novelist who’s been found dead in his room with his throat slit. As his greedy children assemble at the house for the reading of the will, suspicions fall on Thrombey’s nurse, Marta (Ana de Armas), who is announced as the writer’s sole beneficiary. But Blanc is not convinced, and begins a tortuous investigation. With Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon and Toni Collette.
SATURDAY
Six Nations
RTÉ2, 4pm
Pundits Stephen Ferris and Jamie Heaslip join Jacqui Hurley for coverage of England’s tie with Wales at Twickenham, with commentary from Hugh Cahill and Jerry Flannery.
Film
The Dig
RTÉ1, 12.25am
When a man returns to his rural
home after 15 years in prison, he finds the father of the woman he was accused of murdering digging for the body, and decides to help. Moe Dunford stars.
Casualty
BBC1, 8.40pm
Stevie and Matthew’s night of passion ends in chaos and recrimination when he has a nightmare and accidentally hits her in the face. She thinks he should see somebody, but Matthew’s having none of it.
SUNDAY
GAA Beo
TG4, 1.15pm
Dublin will attempt to end their disastrous run in the Allianz League to date as they face Kildare at St Conleth’s Park. Throw-in at 1.45pm, with commentary from Marcus Ó Buachalla.
Film
Pacific Rim: Uprising
E4, 9pm
Ten years after the battle against giant aliens unleashed through an undersea portal, the giant, manned robots built to confront them are called into service again. John Boyega and Scott Eastwood star.
Room to Improve
RTÉ1, 9.30pm
Dermot Bannon has his work cut out as he helps Laura and Kenny Brown transform their drab bungalow in Howth on a tight budget as the Covid lockdowns loom.
MONDAY
Faoi Bhláth
RTÉ1, 7.30pm
Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh investigates some of the highest habitats in Ireland, our mountains, and finds rugged landscapes with breathtaking views that offer many challenges to the wildflowers that grow there.
Film
Master and Commander
Film Four, 6.20pm
Swashbuckling adventure starring Russell Crowe as the captain of a British warship during the Napoleonic wars who plays a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with a French privateer. With Paul Bettany.
Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War
BBC2, 9pm
As Hitler retreats in a sulk after the disaster of Stalingrad, enemies emerge among his own high command who plot to assassinate him.
TUESDAY
Home of the Year
RTÉ1, 8.30pm
Renovated homes in Down, Dublin and rural Tipperary are put under the microscope by judges Hugh Wallace, Sara Cosgrove and Amanda Bone.
Film
Kong: Skull Island
RTÉ2, 9.35pm
When a team of scientists and Vietnam veterans arrive on Skull Island on a top-secret mission, their helicopters are swatted from the skies by the mighty Kong. With Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston.
The Gilded Age
Sky Atlantic, 9pm
As George battles to protect his tarnished public image, Armstrong intensifies his campaign against Peggy, and Agnes’ peace is disturbed. With Christine Baranski and Carrie Coon.
WEDNESDAY
Match of the Day Live
BBC1, 7pm
Gary Lineker and guests introduce coverage of Luton Town’s FA Cup fifth-round tie with Chelsea at Kenilworth Road, with the championship side hoping to cause a major upset. Kick-off at 7.15pm.
Film
The Firm
Film Four, 9pm
When Harvard graduate Mitch McDeere joins a boutique legal firm in Memphis, his terms and conditions seem too good to be true. They are. With Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman and Holly Hunter.
Naked Attraction
Channel 4, 10pm
Anna Richardson hosts a new season of the dating show in which single contestants choose a date from six naked candidates.
THURSDAY
The Dog House
Channel 4, 8pm
Cynthia, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross, is not best pleased when Norman, a stray West Highland terrier, monopolises the attentions of mother and son, Lorraine and Oliver.
Film
Brief Encounter
BBC4, 10.50pm
In David Lean’s classic melodrama, a suburban housewife and a married doctor meet by chance in a railway station waiting room and realise that they are falling hopelessly in love. With Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard.
The Apprentice
BBC1, 9pm
The candidates get the chance to sell to the nation when they’re given a prime-time slot on a TV shopping channel, but those chosen to go on air face constant interference from their teammates.
FRIDAY
URC Live
RTÉ2, 7pm
Fiona Coghlan and Hugh Cahill commentate on Ulster’s URC clash with Cardiff at the Kingspan Stadium, which gets under way at 7.35pm. Jacqui Hurley presents.
Film
Logan
Film Four, 11.20pm
Wolverine is looking after the frail
and elderly Professor X on the Mexican border when the arrival of cyborg bounty hunters forces them to go on the run across America. With Hugh Jackman.
The Last Leg
Channel 4, 10pm
Adams Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe are joined by celebrity guests for a light-hearted review of the week’s big news stories.
Worst Roommate Ever, Netflix, Tuesday
We all have horror stories when it comes to flatshares. I’m not referring to the insane summer you spent living with seven other souls in a studio flat somewhere overseas — rather a doffed cap to the more innocuously sinister people you initially thought would make suitable housemates. Before long, they’re ritualistically inviting randomers home for wild nocturnal cavortings, rifling through your food press or instigating a hostile takeover of the TV. However, has it ever reached the level of fraud, arson or the sudden presence of mysterious holes in the backyard? If you want to escape/appreciate your current living situation, this docuseries highlights harrowing true tales of seemingly harmless flatmates-turned-malevolent menaces.
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Netflix, streaming now
Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy uncovers the “negligence and corporate greed” that led to two Boeing MAX 737 plane crashes within the span of just five months. Guided by aviation experts, news journalists, former Boeing employees, the United States Congress, and the families of victims, the film reveals a culture of reckless cost-cutting and concealment at the once-venerated company. A fierce indictment of Wall Street’s corrupting influence, Downfall exposes larger questions about the perils of America’s corporate ethos and the staggering human cost.
11M: Terror in Madrid
Netflix, streaming now
On March 11, 2004 — the day now known as 11M — the largest terrorist attack in European history took place in Madrid, with 192 people killed and nearly 2,000 injured. The Spanish government initially claimed the atrocity was linked to Basque terror group ETA, but now the true identity of those behind the attacks is revealed.
No Exit
Disney+, streaming now
Havana Rose Liu makes her feature film leading role debut as Darby, a young woman who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in the car park, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.
Juvenile Justice
Netflix, streaming now
If you’re looking for the latest Korean dark drama, this one deals with a judge — Eun-Seok — who has an extreme disdain for juvenile delinquents. As she becomes more unorthodox and brutal in her approach, can she ever acknowledge the social troubles children face and how society is also responsible for the children’s malicious behaviours?
Wolf Like Me
Amazon Prime, streaming now
Josh Gad and Isla Fischer. The Disney couple we were always waiting for… While the universe seems to be making the pair gravitate toward each other, can Gad’s recently widowed ‘Gary’ ever really catch up with Fischer’s ‘Mary’ — who has a habit of pegging it in the opposite direction during their dates? I’m making it sound more saccharine than it actually is. Given this comes from the producers of Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, you know things will get freaky.
Against The Ice
Netflix, Wednesday
In 1909, Denmark’s Captain Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) attempts to disprove America’s claim to northeast Greenland. Leaving his ship behind, he journeys across the ice with an inexperienced crew member. Battling hunger, fatigue, and a polar bear attack, they return to find the ship crushed and the camp abandoned. Hoping for rescue, they now must fight to stay alive. And, nope, they don’t eat each other.