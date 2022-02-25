What to watch on TV this week: The Magdalene Laundries’ dark legacy, Daniel Craig turns detective, and Netflix’s roommates from hell

One of the greatest stains on the quasi-theocracy that was the Irish State from its foundation until at least the late 1980s was the hidden scandal of the Magdalene Laundries. For seven decades, the State conspired with individuals, families and the church to imprison and effectively enslave more than 10,000 girls and women in the laundries. After years of silence, survivors of that system share their experiences in this two-part documentary, and reveal how, even today, they are still fighting for the redress and acknowledgement that was promised to them.

In this first episode, we hear first hand about the experiences of women and girls who went through the laundries, why they ended up in them, and what happened to them when they were there. And one of the most striking things that emerges from their testimonies is how very long this scandal, hidden in plain sight, persisted. The last laundry, in Dublin’s Sean McDermott Street, only closed its doors in 1996.

It’s heartbreaking to hear these now-elderly women describe how they were sent away as young girls, often as a result of sexual abuse, and made to pay a terrible price for the crimes of others. And, as one survivor, Maureen O’Sullivan, puts it: “You were constantly being told, nobody loves you, nobody wants you — your mother dumped you.”

Ireland’s Dirty Laundry, Wednesday, RTÉ1, 9.35pm

Film of the week

Expand Close Knives Out / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Knives Out

Knives Out, Saturday, Channel 4, 9pm

One of the unexpected treats of 2019 was Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s playful and mildly subversive take on the big house whodunit. Daniel Craig is Benoit Blanc, a celebrated private detective who’s called to the Massachusetts home of Harlan Thrombey, a wealthy crime novelist who’s been found dead in his room with his throat slit. As his greedy children assemble at the house for the reading of the will, suspicions fall on Thrombey’s nurse, Marta (Ana de Armas), who is announced as the writer’s sole beneficiary. But Blanc is not convinced, and begins a tortuous investigation. With Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon and Toni Collette.

TV highlights of the week

SATURDAY

Six Nations

RTÉ2, 4pm

Pundits Stephen Ferris and Jamie Heaslip join Jacqui Hurley for coverage of England’s tie with Wales at Twickenham, with commentary from Hugh Cahill and Jerry Flannery.

Expand Close The Dig / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Dig

Film

The Dig

RTÉ1, 12.25am

When a man returns to his rural

home after 15 years in prison, he finds the father of the woman he was accused of murdering digging for the body, and decides to help. Moe Dunford stars.

Video of the Day

Casualty

BBC1, 8.40pm

Stevie and Matthew’s night of passion ends in chaos and recrimination when he has a nightmare and accidentally hits her in the face. She thinks he should see somebody, but Matthew’s having none of it.

SUNDAY

GAA Beo

TG4, 1.15pm

Dublin will attempt to end their disastrous run in the Allianz League to date as they face Kildare at St Conleth’s Park. Throw-in at 1.45pm, with commentary from Marcus Ó Buachalla.

Film

Pacific Rim: Uprising

E4, 9pm

Ten years after the battle against giant aliens unleashed through an undersea portal, the giant, manned robots built to confront them are called into service again. John Boyega and Scott Eastwood star.

Expand Close Room to Improve / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Room to Improve

Room to Improve

RTÉ1, 9.30pm

Dermot Bannon has his work cut out as he helps Laura and Kenny Brown transform their drab bungalow in Howth on a tight budget as the Covid lockdowns loom.

MONDAY

Faoi Bhláth

RTÉ1, 7.30pm

Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh investigates some of the highest habitats in Ireland, our mountains, and finds rugged landscapes with breathtaking views that offer many challenges to the wildflowers that grow there.

Film

Master and Commander

Film Four, 6.20pm

Swashbuckling adventure starring Russell Crowe as the captain of a British warship during the Napoleonic wars who plays a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with a French privateer. With Paul Bettany.

Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War

BBC2, 9pm

As Hitler retreats in a sulk after the disaster of Stalingrad, enemies emerge among his own high command who plot to assassinate him.

Expand Close Home of the Year / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Home of the Year

TUESDAY

Home of the Year

RTÉ1, 8.30pm

Renovated homes in Down, Dublin and rural Tipperary are put under the microscope by judges Hugh Wallace, Sara Cosgrove and Amanda Bone.

Film

Kong: Skull Island

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

When a team of scientists and Vietnam veterans arrive on Skull Island on a top-secret mission, their helicopters are swatted from the skies by the mighty Kong. With Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston.

The Gilded Age

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

As George battles to protect his tarnished public image, Armstrong intensifies his campaign against Peggy, and Agnes’ peace is disturbed. With Christine Baranski and Carrie Coon.

WEDNESDAY

Match of the Day Live

BBC1, 7pm

Gary Lineker and guests introduce coverage of Luton Town’s FA Cup fifth-round tie with Chelsea at Kenilworth Road, with the championship side hoping to cause a major upset. Kick-off at 7.15pm.

Expand Close The Firm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Firm

Film

The Firm

Film Four, 9pm

When Harvard graduate Mitch McDeere joins a boutique legal firm in Memphis, his terms and conditions seem too good to be true. They are. With Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman and Holly Hunter.

Naked Attraction

Channel 4, 10pm

Anna Richardson hosts a new season of the dating show in which single contestants choose a date from six naked candidates.

THURSDAY

The Dog House

Channel 4, 8pm

Cynthia, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross, is not best pleased when Norman, a stray West Highland terrier, monopolises the attentions of mother and son, Lorraine and Oliver.

Film

Brief Encounter

BBC4, 10.50pm

In David Lean’s classic melodrama, a suburban housewife and a married doctor meet by chance in a railway station waiting room and realise that they are falling hopelessly in love. With Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard.

Expand Close The Apprentice / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Apprentice

The Apprentice

BBC1, 9pm

The candidates get the chance to sell to the nation when they’re given a prime-time slot on a TV shopping channel, but those chosen to go on air face constant interference from their teammates.

FRIDAY

URC Live

RTÉ2, 7pm

Fiona Coghlan and Hugh Cahill commentate on Ulster’s URC clash with Cardiff at the Kingspan Stadium, which gets under way at 7.35pm. Jacqui Hurley presents.

Expand Close Logan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Logan

Film

Logan

Film Four, 11.20pm

Wolverine is looking after the frail

and elderly Professor X on the Mexican border when the arrival of cyborg bounty hunters forces them to go on the run across America. With Hugh Jackman.

The Last Leg

Channel 4, 10pm

Adams Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe are joined by celebrity guests for a light-hearted review of the week’s big news stories.

Sheena McGinley’s stream of the week

Expand Close Worst Roommate Ever / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Worst Roommate Ever

Worst Roommate Ever, Netflix, Tuesday

We all have horror stories when it comes to flatshares. I’m not referring to the insane summer you spent living with seven other souls in a studio flat somewhere overseas — rather a doffed cap to the more innocuously sinister people you initially thought would make suitable housemates. Before long, they’re ritualistically inviting randomers home for wild nocturnal cavortings, rifling through your food press or instigating a hostile takeover of the TV. However, has it ever reached the level of fraud, arson or the sudden presence of mysterious holes in the backyard? If you want to escape/appreciate your current living situation, this docuseries highlights harrowing true tales of seemingly harmless flatmates-turned-malevolent menaces.

Also streaming

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Netflix, streaming now

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy uncovers the “negligence and corporate greed” that led to two Boeing MAX 737 plane crashes within the span of just five months. Guided by aviation experts, news journalists, former Boeing employees, the United States Congress, and the families of victims, the film reveals a culture of reckless cost-cutting and concealment at the once-venerated company. A fierce indictment of Wall Street’s corrupting influence, Downfall exposes larger questions about the perils of America’s corporate ethos and the staggering human cost.

11M: Terror in Madrid

Netflix, streaming now

On March 11, 2004 — the day now known as 11M — the largest terrorist attack in European history took place in Madrid, with 192 people killed and nearly 2,000 injured. The Spanish government initially claimed the atrocity was linked to Basque terror group ETA, but now the true identity of those behind the attacks is revealed.

Expand Close No Exit / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp No Exit

No Exit

Disney+, streaming now

Havana Rose Liu makes her feature film leading role debut as Darby, a young woman who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in the car park, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

Juvenile Justice

Netflix, streaming now

If you’re looking for the latest Korean dark drama, this one deals with a judge — Eun-Seok — who has an extreme disdain for juvenile delinquents. As she becomes more unorthodox and brutal in her approach, can she ever acknowledge the social troubles children face and how society is also responsible for the children’s malicious behaviours?

Expand Close Wolf Like Me / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wolf Like Me

Wolf Like Me

Amazon Prime, streaming now

Josh Gad and Isla Fischer. The Disney couple we were always waiting for… While the universe seems to be making the pair gravitate toward each other, can Gad’s recently widowed ‘Gary’ ever really catch up with Fischer’s ‘Mary’ — who has a habit of pegging it in the opposite direction during their dates? I’m making it sound more saccharine than it actually is. Given this comes from the producers of Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, you know things will get freaky.

Expand Close Against The Ice / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Against The Ice

Against The Ice

Netflix, Wednesday

In 1909, Denmark’s Captain Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) attempts to disprove America’s claim to northeast Greenland. Leaving his ship behind, he journeys across the ice with an inexperienced crew member. Battling hunger, fatigue, and a polar bear attack, they return to find the ship crushed and the camp abandoned. Hoping for rescue, they now must fight to stay alive. And, nope, they don’t eat each other.



