What to watch on TV this week: RTÉ’s new gardening makeover show, the FA Cup final and the Kardashians debut on Disney

If the state of your back garden is a constant reproach, good ideas should abound in this new series of Super Garden. In it, five budding designers will each be given a more-or-less identical garden as a blank canvas on which to create something spectacular. Each designer has two weeks to design their show gardens, and another three weeks in which to build them. They’ll have a budget of €15,000, which will include €5,000 for Irish-grown planting. And the winner will earn a coveted show-garden spot at Bord Bia’s Bloom.

First up is Paul Ferry, from Gweedore in Co Donegal, an online marketing executive whose dream is to become a professional garden designer. He’s entirely self-taught, has no horticultural experience, and the only garden he’s designed so far is his mother-in-law’s. He has big plans for the Moore family’s outdoor space, but will have his work cut out meeting their requirements.

Tom and Catherine Moore live in RiverÉ side, Co Meath, with their four children. Because they had their family young, they haven’t had the chance to travel much but are absolutely obsessed with America. They love country music and barbecues, and are looking to transport their back garden into a swaggering slice of Texas. Will Paul be able to fulfil that very particular brief?

Pick of the week: Super Garden, Thursday, RTÉ1, 8.30pm

Film of the week

Expand Close Dune / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dune

Dune

Sunday, Sky Cinema Premiere, 8pm

Several directors have tried — and failed spectacularly — to adapt Frank Herbert’s cult sci-fi novel for the big screen, but Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 effort was an all-round triumph. Timothée Chalamet is Paul Atreides, son of a noble family tasked with policing the desert planet of Arrakis, only source of the much-sought-after, life-extending spice, Melange. Paul’s father (Oscar Isaac) is a warlord, his mother (Rebecca Ferguson) a sorceress, and their son is considered rash, callow and unready to rule. But when things go awry, he will emerge as a messiah figure to Arrakis’ hardy aboriginal tribes. Villeneuve’s film is breathtakingly photographed, and Zendaya co-stars.

TV highlights of the week

SATURDAY

Match of the Day Live

BBC1, 3pm

Gary Lineker is live at Wembley for Manchester City and Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final, which kicks off at 3.30pm, with analysis from Alan Shearer, Micah Richards.

Expand Close Captain Marvel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Captain Marvel

Video of the Day

Film

Captain Marvel

Channel 4, 9.25pm

Witty action movie starring Brie Larson as Vers, an extraterrestrial with super powers who crash-lands on Earth and realises she’s been here before. With Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson.

Britain’s Got Talent

Virgin Media One, 8pm

Or does it? Over the next two months, judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon will be sorting the dog acts from the comedians as they search for the next big star.

SUNDAY

The Sunday Game Live

RTÉ2, 1pm

A Munster Hurling Championship double bill, as Waterford face Tipperary at Walsh Park, and Cork play reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Joanne Cantwell presents.

Film

Casablanca

TCM, 6.50pm

A cynical nightclub owner must choose a side when his ex-girlfriend turns up in occupied Casablanca in the company of a Czech resistance leader whom the Nazis are chasing. With Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman.

Expand Close Suranne Jones in Gentleman Jack / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Suranne Jones in Gentleman Jack

Gentleman Jack

BBC1, 9pm

The women’s honeymoon is disrupted by the arrival of Anne’s embittered ex, who threatens to reveal the dark secrets of her romantic history. With Suranne Jones, Joanna Scanlan.

MONDAY

Racing from Fairyhouse

RTÉ2, 2.30pm

Jane Mangan, Ruby Walsh and Barry Geraghty join Hugh Cahill for coverage of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival, with commentary from Richard Pugh.

Film

Captain Fantastic

Sky Cinema Drama, 10pm

Comic drama starring Viggo Mortensen as a father who’s raised his children out of schools and off the grid. But when his wife dies, he’s forced to reintegrate them into society.

Expand Close Travel Man / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Travel Man

Travel Man

Channel 4, 8.30pm

Joe Lycett and comedian Mo Gilligan hit the ground running in Cyprus, where they milk goats to make halloumi cheese, take to the water on mushroom boats and visit the ancient city of Larnaca.

TUESDAY

The Great Celebrity Bake Off

Channel 4, 8pm

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith ask celebrities including Ellie Goulding, Sophie Morgan and Mawaan Rizwan to make marble cake and a showstopper inspired by their celebrity hero.

Expand Close The Other Guys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Other Guys

Film

The Other Guys

Sky Cinema Comedy, 9.30pm

Two cops with very different approaches to crime-fighting join forces to take down a corrupt British businessman. Slapstick comedy, with Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes.

Freeze the Fear

BBC1, 9pm

Tonight the contestants tackle Wim Hof’s breathing exercise — this involves holding one’s breath for three minutes and is designed to stir up deep emotions, which it duly does.

WEDNESDAY

Expand Close Off Duty Chef / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Off Duty Chef

Mark Moriarty: Off Duty Chef

RTÉ1, 8.30pm

The celebrated chef helps home cooks master basic recipes and begins with a classic carbonara with a twist, followed by an elegant carrot cake.

Film

The Founder

Sky Cinema Drama, 10.20pm

Fact-based drama starring Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc, a struggling salesman who turned a Californian burger joint into the biggest fast-food chain on the planet. With Linda Cardellini.

Putin, Russia and the West

BBC4, 9pm

In the mid-2000s, Vladimir Putin stood down as Russia’s president and allowed himself to be replaced by Dmitry Medvedev, a man the West thought they could do business with. But Putin was far from finished.

THURSDAY

Expand Close Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars contestants / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars contestants

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars

BBC1, 9pm

Gordon asks contenders to take over the running of a high-end diner in the Cotswolds and challenges them to create an online food-delivery service.

Film

Looper

Sky Cinema Action, 10pm

Clever sci-fi thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a hitman working for a crime syndicate that sends victims back in time to be shot. With Emily Blunt, Bruce Willis.

Expand Close Ultimate Hell Week / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ultimate Hell Week

Ultimate Hell Week

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

The new batch of civilian recruits are on their way to base camp when their bus is attacked by the drill sergeant, and that’s just the start of their problems.

FRIDAY

URC Live

RTÉ2, 7pm

Ulster welcome Munster to the Kingspan Stadium for this URC tie, which promises to be a closely fought affair — when the sides met in January, Munster edged it 18-13. Jacqui Hurley presents.

Expand Close The Imitation Game / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Imitation Game

Film

The Imitation Game

BBC1, 10.45pm

Gripping biopic starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing, a brilliant mathematician who was key to cracking the Nazi codes, but was shamefully treated by the British authorities thereafter.

Open House

Channel 4, 10pm

A married couple from Surrey have dabbled with sex parties before, and seem keen to repeat the experience.

Sheena McGinley’s stream of the week

Expand Close The Kardashians / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Kardashians

The Kardashians

Disney+, streaming now

Your eyes do not deceive you. Just when many thought nothing good would come of 2021, news landed that KUWTK (Keeping Up with the Kardashians for the uninitiated/unenthused) was ending after 14 years on E!. Given 2022 has arguably been nothing short of a skitter fest thus far, you will either rejoice at the news that Hulu/Disney+ have taken on the Kardashian/Jenner clan — or put it down as another indicator that the apocalypse is nigh. Either way, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie have brought the cameras back to reveal the all-access truth behind the headlines. From the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the orchestrated hilarity of school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold of those living in the seemingly perma-spotlight. So, consider yourselves informed or forewarned depending on your current viewpoint…

Also streaming…

Outer Range

Amazon Prime, streaming now

Have a hankering for a new Western thriller series? You’re in luck! Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) is a rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. This reputedly thrilling family saga has hints of wry humour and a somewhat unexpected supernatural mystery, and the series examines how humanity grapples with the unknown.

Expand Close Sienna Miller in Anatomy of a Scandal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sienna Miller in Anatomy of a Scandal

Anatomy of a Scandal

Netflix, streaming now

Ever wondered what Sienna Miller’s been up to? Well, she and Downton’s Michelle Dockery star in this new six-part psychological thriller, from creators David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Goliath) and Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards, The Americans). A gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain’s elite through personal and political scandal, where truth lies between justice and privilege. Indeed, it is a rather pertinent release given the goings-on in No. 11 of late.

Roar

Apple TV+, streaming now

What if you were a ghost that still got cramps? Or someone who ate photographs for emotional gratification? Ever feel like returning your other half, or have no idea how to deal with the bitemarks that keep flaring up on your flesh? If that’s the case, this eight-part anthology of genre-bending stories (starring Nicole Kidman, Meera Syal, Cynthia Erivo, and Alison Brie) could be for you — particularly if you’re a Cecelia Ahern fan.

Expand Close White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch. Photo: Netflix © 2022 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch. Photo: Netflix © 2022

White Hot

Netflix, Tuesday

Given the full title of White Hot: Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, any further explanation could be deemed superfluous. However, since a large swath of teens spent a wedge getting “the look” throughout the 2000s/2010s, it’s worth repeating that the once-coveted brand allegedly partook in exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring.

Parched

Disney+, streaming now

This character-driven and investigative docuseries attempts to find out who really controls water in the world. Investigative journalism with narrative entertainment brings the engaging style for which Jigsaw Productions is renowned. Viewers will gain an unnerving understanding of our planet’s most precious resource.

Ultraman

Netflix, streaming now

Season two of the Tsuburaya Productions rebooted anime series centres on the son of Ultraman, Shinjiro Hayata, plus the other five heroes — Seven, Ace, Taro, Zoffy, and Jack.

Expand Close Natasha Lyonne and Greta Lee in Russian Doll. Photo: Netflix © 2022 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Natasha Lyonne and Greta Lee in Russian Doll. Photo: Netflix © 2022

Russian Doll

Netflix, Wednesday

Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop, season two of this Groundhog Day by-product now poses a fate clearly worse than endless death.