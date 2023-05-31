What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+, Prime and Disney+ today: Mark Moriarty: Off Duty Chef, drama The Gallows Pole and Fake Profile

Gaelic in the Joy

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

With the game in Croke Park just four weeks away, Philly and Rory organise one last friendly in Mountjoy between the ‘lawbreakers’ and the ‘lawmakers’. Then it’s time to find out if the lads can really come together as a team.

UEFA Europa League

Virgin Media 2, 7.30pm

Live coverage of the Europa League final, as either Bayer Leverkusen or AS Roma play either Sevilla or Juventus at the Puskas Arena, Budapest. The game gets underway at 8pm.

Mark Moriarty: Off Duty Chef

RTÉ One, 8pm

In the season’s final episode, Mark roasts a succulent porchetta that’s perfect for a Sunday lunch, a sumptuous scampi using Dublin Bay prawns, and for dessert a classic Victoria sponge.

The Gallows Pole

BBC2, 9pm

Shane Meadows’ drama is set in Yorkshire at the dawn of the industrial revolution, and stars Michael Socha as David Hartley, who returns home to the moors after a long stint in Birmingham and finds his community in decline.

To Catch a Killer

Sky Cinema Premiere, 8pm

Thriller starring Shailene Woodley as a young Baltimore cop who becomes involved in the hunt for a sniper who has committed a string of mass shootings and thwarted his pursuers at every turn. With Ben Mendelsohn and Ralph Ineson.

Siren: Survive The Island

Netflix, streaming now

While the title no doubt evokes immediate mental imagery of bikini-clad Amazonians charging around a sun-drenched palm-strewn island, this is anything but. The survival reality show might be set on a remote island, but the females featured are versed in the highest levels of both combat and strategy. Divided into six teams dictated by profession — those being athletes, armed forces, public services, security personnel, and stunt doubles — the 24 women compete against each other in challenges requiring extreme mental and physical prowess. Fans of Physical 100 may indeed clock some familiar South Korean faces spattered in mud. One thing is for sure, with an increasing number of “survival” offerings such as this, we’re venturing closer to the first ever real-life pan-Asian Battle Royale-style TV show to grace screens simply for our entertainment.

Fake Profile

Netflix, streaming now

Or Perfil Falso as it’s known in Spanish, sees Camila enjoy a tryst with a match on her dating app, only to find out that her Prince Charming, posing as a sultry doctor, is in fact a married man. So, she decides to buy the house next door to his in a bid to end his marriage. Set in Colombia, consider this dubbed Falcon Crest on cocaine.

Blood and Gold

Netflix, streaming now

Set in the final days of World War II is the tale of the German deserter Heinrich (Robert Maaser), a courageous farmer Elsa (Marie Hacke) and a whole host of Nazis.

Prehistoric Planet 2

AppleTV+, streaming now

With all five episodes now available to view on the platform, join David Attenborough’s dulcet tones as he guides you through a flurry of mind-bending creatures from 66 million years ago. Traversing several new habitats — including islands, oceans, swamps, North America, and (a personal favourite) the “Bad Lands” — expect the unexpected.

Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Netflix, streaming now

Returning for her second hour-long comedy special, ferociously witty Sykes addresses the challenges of raising Gen Zers and the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper-charged political climate.

James May: Oh Cook!

Prime Video, streaming now

Nobody bumbles about a kitchen better than Captain Slow himself, James May. Co-hosting alongside the brains of the operation, Nikki Morgan, Mays provides yet another unique perspective on kitchen creations for those who don’t know how to cook.

American Born Chinese

Disney+, streaming now

Based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel, American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. There’s also a battle between Chinese mythological gods, mostly in the form of Michelle Yeoh, who gets to revisit the flying wires after Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon. The series also stars Ke Huy Quan as sitcom star Freddy Wong. Fans of Quan will be happy to hear ALL of the Indiana Jones movies are available on Disney+ from Wednesday.