What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: Wimbledon men’s final, Rocketman and The Ashley Madison Affair

World on Fire

BBC1, 9pm

New season of the drama set in Britain in the early days of World War II. The Luftwaffe has begun a sustained bombing campaign on greater Manchester, where Robina’s household must batten down the hatches. And meanwhile, Harry’s unit sees heavy fighting in North Africa. Lesley Manville stars.

Wimbledon 2023

BBC1, 1pm

Isa Guha and Clare Balding present coverage of the men’s singles final, as Novak Djokovic vies to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon singles titles.

Wimbledon 2023

The Sunday Game Live

RTÉ2, 3.15pm

Derry will start as underdogs in their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final against Kerry, which throws in at 4pm. Joanne Cantwell and guests are at Croke Park to set the scene.

Exploring India’s Treasures

Channel 4, 8pm

Bettany Hughes reaches Thanjavur, which was once the capital of one of the longest-ruling dynasties in world history. She explores the 10th-century Brihadeeswarar Temple and takes a ride on the spectacular Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

Rocketman

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

When Elton John enters an addiction programme in the early 1980s, he ponders his early days and rise to fame, and plots a remarkable comeback. Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard and Richard Madden star in the joyous musical biopic.

The Duchess

The Duchess

BBC1, 10.30pm

Keira Knightley heads the cast of this biopic of Georgiana Spencer, an ancestor of Lady Diana’s who married the richest man in England at 17, became a celebrated socialite then found herself trapped in an abusive marriage. Ralph Fiennes co-stars.

Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle

Netflix, streaming now

Seeking something less low-rent than this year’s Love Island? A new cast of 10 hot singles believe they’re retreating to a yacht in the Caribbean to compete on a new dating show, Love Overboard. There’s a $200,000 cash prize at stake — all they have to do is avoid any form of physicality, otherwise that cash sum dwindles substantially.

The Ashley Madison Affair

The Ashley Madison Affair

Disney+, streaming now

Back in the before time, 2015 to be exact, the self-proclaimed ‘Impact Team’ pilfered the user data of this website purportedly facilitating extramaritals. With one episode already available to view, episode two delves further into this hack of an infidelity dating website that “shocked the public” with a scandalous data breach.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Prime Video, streaming now

Belly (yep, her name is Belly) used to mark off the days until she could return to Cousins Beach. However, with Conrad and Jeremiah scuffling over her heart (not to mention the re-emergence of Susannah’s cancer), she’s not sure summer will ever be the same again. The first three episodes of Season 2 of this coming-of-age romantic drama landed yesterday, with weekly episodic releases culminating in the finale on August 18.