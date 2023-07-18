What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: Why Sharks Attack, Bake Off and the latest Unknown series

Why Sharks Attack BBC1, 8pm Do sharks purposely target humans, or is each attack a case of mistaken identity? This documentary explores the recent changes in shark behaviour, which may be related to rising sea temperatures, and investigates the rising number of shark attacks on coasts as far apart as Egypt and Australia.

Bake Off: The Professionals Channel 4, 8pm It’s chocolate week, and after whipping up 24 desserts and 24 chocolate-domed figurines, the four remaining teams must then tackle a dramatic chocolate showpiece inspired by archaeology which must have a moving part.

Grey’s Anatomy RTÉ2, 9.35pm The return of a looming presence from her past forces Simone to make a life-changing decision, Jo and Link assist a pregnant woman, Blue and Jules decide to shadow Maggie on a risky case, and Lucas and Mica throw a party full of surprises. Ellen Pompeo stars.

Unknown: Cave of Bones

​Unknown: Cave of Bones Netflix, streaming now The next instalment of the Unknown series is set in South Africa’s Cradle of Humankind. This time, palaeoanthropologist Lee Berger has found the world’s oldest graveyard — and it’s definitely not human. If Lee and his team can prove that this ancient, small-brained, ape-like creature practised a complex burial ritual, it could change everything we know about hominid evolution and the origins of belief.

Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle Netflix, streaming now Seeking something less low-rent than this year’s Love Island? A new cast of 10 hot singles believe they’re retreating to a yacht in the Caribbean to compete on a new dating show, Love Overboard. There’s a $200,000 cash prize at stake — all they have to do is avoid any form of physicality, otherwise that cash sum dwindles substantially.

The Ashley Madison Affair Disney+, streaming now Back in the before time, 2015 to be exact, the self-proclaimed ‘Impact Team’ pilfered the user data of this website purportedly facilitating extramaritals. With one episode already available to view, episode two delves further into this hack of an infidelity dating website that “shocked the public” with a scandalous data breach.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty Prime Video, streaming now Belly (yep, her name is Belly) used to mark off the days until she could return to Cousins Beach. However, with Conrad and Jeremiah scuffling over her heart (not to mention the re-emergence of Susannah’s cancer), she’s not sure summer will ever be the same again. The first three episodes of Season 2 of this coming-of-age romantic drama landed yesterday, with weekly episodic releases culminating in the finale on August 18.