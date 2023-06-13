What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: The Shelter: Animal SOS, docuseries Africa Rising and Amy Schumer’s Emergency Contact

The Shelter: Animal SOS

RTÉ One, 7pm

The vets and staff work to recover the health of Judy, a severely underweight dog whose owners are struggling to look after her, but she’s about to make a remarkable recovery. And a one-year-old stray is brought in by a member of the public.

The Greatest Auction

Channel 4, 8pm

Among the weird and wonderful items under the hammer this week are a stuffed unicorn, a set of drums from the 1970s, and a Leeds football programme from 1904. AJ Odudu presents.

Africa Rising

BBC2, 9pm

Writer and broadcaster Afua Hirsch finds out how artists are reinventing culture across the African continent. In Morocco she talks to Hassan Hajjaj, a renowned photographer who’s radically updating local traditions, and tries her hand at rug-weaving. Afua also meets the country’s latest superstar singer, Rym Fikri.

Emergency Contact

Netflix, streaming now

Amy Schumer delivers yet another hilariously relatable and uncensored commentary about her life, in front of a live crowd.

The Crowded Room

Apple TV+, streaming now

This is based on the true story of an infamous campus rapist and Tom Holland stars as Billy Milligan — a man reputedly tormented by 24 personalities battling for control over his body. Ten of his 24 personalities included an escape artist called Tommy, the affection-starved Adalana, and a “mean Brit” by the name of Arthur. As for the other 14? He called them the “undesirables”.

Bloodhound

Netflix, streaming now

Netflix’s penchant for K-Drama continues unabated with Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi starring as two deft kids mired in the world of loan sharks. Fans of stunningly orchestrated fight scenes will be thrilled.

With Love

Prime Video, streaming now

Season two sees the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, continue to overcomplicate their already idyllic lives — all while their parents try to enjoy some alone time.

Tex Mex

Netflix, streaming now

With access to cheap classic cars dwindling in the US, junkers set up shop in El Paso, crossing the border to Mexico to plunder its wealth of stock in a bid for radical restorations. Expect exhaust fumes, Benjamins, and an almost unnecessary level of whooping.

The Playing Card Killer

Netflix, streaming now

While the dodgy overdub does its very best to make a mockery of the content, it can’t detract from the fact that Alfredo Galán Sotillo killed six people, while attempting to murder another three. Deemed Spain’s first (known) serial killer, he was sentenced to 142 years in prison. However, he will serve a maximum of 25 years, rendering him released from prison aged 52. Do yourself a favour: watch with subtitles.