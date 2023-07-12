What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: The Secrets of Hillsong, drama Nowhere Special and Sugar Rush

Murder on the Blackpool Express BBC2, 9pm When a crime writer takes a group of his most ardent fans on a coach tour of locations from his books, a series of murders convinces the passengers that a murderer is in their midst. Comedy, starring Griff Rhys Jones, Nigel Havers, Johnny Vegas and the late Una Stubbs. ​ ​ Tour de France Beo TG4, 1.25pm Páidí Ó Lionárd and Pádraic Ó Cuinn present coverage of the 11th stage of the Tour, a 180km route from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins.

George Clarke’s Old House, New Home

​ ​George Clarke’s Old House, New Home Channel 4, 8pm As he begins a new series, George meets Flo, a first-time buyer whose London flat needs a major overhaul to turn it into the sociable space she had envisaged. And in Manchester, an arts-and-crafts-inspired Edwardian home requires sensitive modernisation. ​ ​ Law & Order: SVU Virgin Media Three, 9pm Benson and Rollins must cooperate with the FBI and the Organised Crime Bureau when a notorious mobster is accused of rape. Mariska Hargitay stars.

Nowhere Special

Nowhere Special BBC2, 11.15pm Moving drama starring James Norton as John, a 35-year-old Belfast single father who, after being told he only has a few months to live, tries to find a new family for his three-year-old son. With Eileen O’Higgins, Valene Kane.

The Secrets of Hillsong Disney+, streaming now ​Try as you might to cover it up, or bury it deep, the truth actually doesn’t go anywhere. It will still reveal itself at some point in time. Especially when those initially entrenched in a cycle of institutional abuse finally come to the fore to tell their story. This four-part documentary series is based on the original reporting on controversial megachurch Hillsong’s scandals by Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler. Featuring the first interviews with two key former pastors, Carl and Laura Lentz, it chronicles what happened since their public ousting from the church. It also brings insight from many of the congregants — including musicians, actors, athletes and other celebrities — who are navigating this still-unfolding global reckoning. The church, founded by New Zealanders Brian and Bobbie Houston back in 1999, is currently facing further revelations of multi-faceted abuse plus misconduct in its quest to protect itself at all costs.

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point Netflix, streaming now Have you been wondering where Hunter Marsh and his mesmerising gnashers have been since 2022? Well, keep wondering, because this is a Mexican adaptation of the hit show Sugar Rush instead.

Unknown: Killer Robots

Unknown: Killer Robots Netflix, streaming now While I was willing this to be some kind of futuristic dystopian drama, this is, in fact, a docuseries. It’s happening. AI-powered robots are “changing the face of warfare”. Fabulous.

The Hate U Give Disney+, streaming now Starr Carter is feeling all the pressure of your average teen. Then, she has the weight of responsibility from an array of communities after she witnesses the police shoot her best friend. This movie was initially released in 2018 — before George Floyd, before Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, Atatiana Jefferson…

Hack My Home

Hack My Home Netflix, streaming now Who needs a new home-renovation show? We need a new home-renovation show! And this one is rammed with notional transformations with extra feels as it follows deserving families experiencing the same problem — needing more space but not having the money to move. This storage-solutions fest a collaborative team effort, making it the slightly less-annoying variant of that other Netflix home-renovation show, Instant Dream Home.

The Out-Laws Netflix, streaming now Where would Adam DeVine (Modern Family’s Andy) be without all of the ‘straight-laced’ roles. Here he plays bank manager Owen Browning, who’s about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up during his wedding week, he reckons his future in-laws who just arrived in town (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin bolstering the retirement fund) are the infamous outlaws.

Swagger

Swagger AppleTV+, streaming now Season two of this offering, loosely based on basketballer Kevin Durant’s sporting story, is currently getting its swag on after its recent release. Starring Isaiah Hill. ​ Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire Disney+, streaming now This animated anthology brings viewers on a trip into Africa’s future, featuring stories from Egyptian, Kenyan, Nigerian and South African creators.