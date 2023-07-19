What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: The Bear season 2, Women’s World Cup preview and new freediving documentary

Women’s World Cup Preview RTÉ2, 8pm Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Peter Collins look ahead to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which gets underway tomorrow morning in Australia and New Zealand, with the Republic of Ireland taking part.

​Tour de France Beo TG4, 11.10am Páidí Ó Lionárd and Pádraic Ó Cuinn follow the riders on the tough 166km mountain stage between Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc and Courchevel in the Haute Savoie.

Law & Order: SVU Virgin Media Three, 9pm While the SVU hunts for a serial rapist who’s targeting mothers with young children, Benson and Fin struggle to operate in a tightened regime. Mariska Hargitay stars.

Death on the Tyne BBC2, 9pm On a turbulent ferry crossing from Newcastle to Amsterdam, passengers and crew are bumped off one by one in ghoulish fashion, and everyone onboard appears to be a potential suspect. Johnny Vegas, Sheila Reid, Sue Johnston and James Fleet star.

​The Departed Film Four, 9pm Martin Scorsese’s gritty crime thriller stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a Boston cop who infiltrates the inner circle of a notorious Irish-American gangster, then discovers there’s a mole in the police force. With Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen.

The Deepest Breath Netflix, streaming now ​Steve Keenan was a man from Glasnevin who “drank every drop out of life” after the death of his mother. He went to the Congo and stayed with tribes, before traversing the rest of Africa. He almost came back to Ireland — to conform to convention — but he had one more stop-off before heading home. It was to Dahab, Egypt, a “mecca for divers”. And he never left. There, he became immersed in the world of freediving, falling in love with the depths of the Blue Hole’s fabled ‘Arch’. Over in Italy, Alessia Zecchini also had a drive for the unconventional life, wanting to become the second woman in history to freedive Dahab’s Arch. Given Steve’s renown as a safety diver, his meeting Alessia was pretty much predestined. Over 50 metres down and 30 metres in length, the Arch is the ultimate freedive and, unsurprisingly, claims many lives. Stunningly beautiful and heartbreaking in equal measure, this is an ode to the road less travelled.

The Bear Disney+, streaming now Season 2 of Disney’s unexpected big hitter sees Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) try to leverage their spit ’n’ sawdust sandwich joint into a next-level status. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertake transformational journeys of their own. It’s way more exciting than it sounds.

Dave Disney+, streaming now They’re after giving Dave a third series. In case you weren’t aware, it centres on a neurotic man in his “late twenties” who has convinced himself that he’ll be one of the best rappers of all time.

Unknown: Cave of Bones Netflix, streaming now The next instalment of the Unknown series is set in South Africa’s Cradle of Humankind. This time, palaeoanthropologist Lee Berger has found the world’s oldest graveyard — and it’s definitely not human. If Lee and his team can prove that this ancient, small-brained, ape-like creature practised a complex burial ritual, it could change everything we know about hominid evolution and the origins of belief.

Too Hot to Handle Netflix, streaming now Seeking something less low-rent than this year’s Love Island? A new cast of 10 hot singles believe they’re retreating to a yacht in the Caribbean to compete on a new dating show, Love Overboard. There’s a $200,000 cash prize at stake — all they have to do is avoid any form of physicality, otherwise that cash sum dwindles substantially.

The Ashley Madison Affair Disney+, streaming now Back in the before time, 2015 to be exact, the self-proclaimed ‘Impact Team’ pilfered the user data of this website purportedly facilitating extramaritals. With one episode already available to view, episode two delves further into this hack of an infidelity dating website that “shocked the public” with a scandalous data breach.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Prime Video, streaming now Belly (yep, her name is Belly) used to mark off the days until she could return to Cousins Beach. However, with Conrad and Jeremiah scuffling over her heart (not to mention the re-emergence of Susannah’s cancer), she’s not sure summer will ever be the same again. The first three episodes of Season 2 of this coming-of-age romantic drama landed yesterday, with weekly episodic releases culminating in the finale on August 18.