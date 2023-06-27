What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: Putin documentary, Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread and Kim Cattrall in Glamorous

Putin and the West RTÉ One, 10.15pm Another chance to see this excellent documentary series about the West’s attempts to do business with Vladimir Putin. When Putin first invaded Crimea in 2014, key players including David Cameron, François Hollande and José Manuel Barroso reflect on how the EU’s indecision sent a dangerous message to the Kremlin. ​ The Shelter: Animal SOS RTÉ One, 7pm Foster mom Christa comes to the rescue of a pregnant dog and oversees the birth of nine puppies — but now the race is on to find them good homes. And a white cat called Sneachta undergoes life-saving surgery for ear cancer.

Africa Rising

​ Africa Rising BBC2, 9pm This week, Afua Hirsch goes bike spinning in Soweto, meets hair sculptors and amapiano dance stars, and finds new creativity emerging from the fertile ground of the townships.

​Phantom Thread

​Phantom Thread BBC2, 11.15pm In his final performance (to date), Daniel Day-Lewis plays a famous dress designer in 1950s London whose exacting standards have made the lives of all around him miserable. But then he meets his latest muse. With Vicky Krieps and Lesley Manville.

I’m a Virgo Prime Video, streaming now In terms of ‘coming-of-age’ stories, you won’t find them bigger than this. Meet director Boots Riley’s towering creation, comic-loving Cootie. A young “13-foot-tall black man”, Cootie hasn’t been out of the house much thanks to his overly cautious parents. Now, he leaves the confines of his home and encounters all the good (and bad) in the world.

Take Care of Maya. Picture: Netflix © 2023

​ Take Care of Maya Netflix, streaming now When 10-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, USA in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what happened next. As the medical team tried to identify her rare illness, questions arose, resulting in Maya being taken into state custody. ​ H/Jack AppleTV+, streaming now Idris Elba took some time off from shooting Sky ads to star in this new series about, yes, a hijack. Does he play a key negotiator called ‘Jack’? Sadly, no. His name is Sam, but he is a negotiator of sorts, hell-bent on landing the plane before the British army guns it down. ​ Saving Giraffes Disney+, streaming now In Kenya’s Rift Valley province, giraffes have been reintroduced as part of a project. If only it were that straightforward…

Glamorous. Picture: Netflix © 2023

​ Glamorous Netflix, streaming now Who needs another series of SATC reboot And Just Like That when you can be the star of your own show? Kim Cattrall stars as Madolyn Addison, a makeup mogul who hires gender-non-conforming intern Marco, who once panned her products on YouTube. Fans of The Devil Wears Prada will be enthused.