What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: Pre-Wimbledon tennis, period drama Emily and coming-of-age series I’m a Virgo

The Wonders of the World I Can’t See Channel 4, 10pm Actor Chris McCausland is joined by comedian Tom Allen for a trip around Rome, where they eat ice cream, learn to be gladiators and roar around the eternal city on a Vespa. Chris is blind, so it’s up to Tom to describe it all. ​ Tennis: Eastbourne BBC2, 1pm Gigi Salmon introduces live coverage of the first day’s play at the Eastbourne tournament, where some of the world’s best players will fine-tune their grass-court games ahead of Wimbledon. ​ The Great Railway Disaster Channel 4, 8pm Writer and comic Ben Elton sets out to prove that Britain’s railway privatisation is a failed experiment, travelling along Britain’s worst railway line, the TransPennine Express, and revealing the results of a damning Channel 4 poll of railway users.

Emily

​Emily Sky Cinema Premiere, 10.05pm Frances O’Connor’s period drama stars Emma Mackey as Emily Brontë, forced to live in the shadow of her older and more accomplished sister Charlotte until she finds love and dreams up a story called Wuthering Heights.

I’m a Virgo Prime Video, streaming now In terms of ‘coming-of-age’ stories, you won’t find them bigger than this. Meet director Boots Riley’s towering creation, comic-loving Cootie. A young “13-foot-tall black man”, Cootie hasn’t been out of the house much thanks to his overly cautious parents. Now, he leaves the confines of his home and encounters all the good (and bad) in the world. ​ Take Care of Maya Netflix, streaming now When 10-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, USA in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what happened next. As the medical team tried to identify her rare illness, questions arose, resulting in Maya being taken into state custody.

H/Jack

​ H/Jack AppleTV+, streaming now Idris Elba took some time off from shooting Sky ads to star in this new series about, yes, a hijack. Does he play a key negotiator called ‘Jack’? Sadly, no. His name is Sam, but he is a negotiator of sorts, hell-bent on landing the plane before the British army guns it down. ​ Saving Giraffes Disney+, streaming now In Kenya’s Rift Valley province, giraffes have been reintroduced as part of a project. If only it were that straightforward…

Glamorous. Picture: Netflix © 2023

​ Glamorous Netflix, streaming now Who needs another series of SATC reboot And Just Like That when you can be the star of your own show? Kim Cattrall stars as Madolyn Addison, a makeup mogul who hires gender-non-conforming intern Marco, who once panned her products on YouTube. Fans of The Devil Wears Prada will be enthused.