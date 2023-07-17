What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: New documentary series Earth, a sci-fi thriller and The Summer I Turned Pretty

Earth, Monday BBC2, 9pm Another worrying summer on the environmental front, with heat records being shattered every day, Arctic ice sheets melting and dire predictions of what’s to come. It’s enough to give you sleepless nights, but in this ambitious new five-part documentary series, we find out that our planet has faced many such existential crises before.

In Earth, Chris Packham talks to geologists, climatologists and natural historians to recreate the landscape and life that existed millions and even billions of years ago and dramatise the various disasters faced by our home. This first episode, Inferno, explores one of the darkest periods in Earth’s history, some 252 million years ago, when the worst mass extinction the planet has ever seen obliterated as much as 90pc of all species. This extraordinary moment took our planet to the brink of destruction, but somehow life found a way of bouncing back, and a new geological era created the age of the dinosaurs.

The disaster began with a massive volcanic event called the Siberian Traps eruption, which lasted two million years and created a lava field the size of Australia. Using the latest science, Packham reveals the terrifying aftermath of the eruption and, in future episodes, he’ll explore the other calamities the Earth has faced. Another one is coming, caused by ourselves.

The Sixth Commandment

The Sixth Commandment BBC1, 9pm New four-part drama based on a tragic true story and starring Timothy Spall as Peter Farquhar, a retired teacher and writer who develops an unfortunate fascination with a charismatic and devious young student. Éanna Hardwicke, Sheila Hancock and Anne Reid co-star.

Supermarkets Unwrapped Channel 4, 8pm Kate Quilton goes to Kenya to find out how summer vegetables reach UK stores in the depths of winter, John Whaite asks why supermarket blackberries are so big, and Helen Lawal inspects a robot berry-picker in Portugal.

Billy the Kid RTÉ2, 9.35pm On the eve of the Lincoln County War, Jesse and his gang are encouraged by Murphy to increase their attacks on the farmers who’ve signed up with Tunstall. With Tom Blyth, Eileen O’Higgins.

Moon BBC2, 12.15am Sam Bell has been working on his own at a lunar energy base for three years, and is looking forward to a trip home to Earth when he begins to suspect he may not be alone. Sam Rockwell stars in Duncan Jones’ sci-fi thriller.

Unknown: Cave of Bones Netflix, Monday The next instalment of the Unknown series is set in South Africa’s Cradle of Humankind. This time, palaeoanthropologist Lee Berger has found the world’s oldest graveyard — and it’s definitely not human. If Lee and his team can prove that this ancient, small-brained, ape-like creature practised a complex burial ritual, it could change everything we know about hominid evolution and the origins of belief.

Too Hot To Handle Netflix, streaming now Seeking something less low-rent than this year’s Love Island? A new cast of 10 hot singles believe they’re retreating to a yacht in the Caribbean to compete on a new dating show, Love Overboard. There’s a $200,000 cash prize at stake — all they have to do is avoid any form of physicality, otherwise that cash sum dwindles substantially.

The Ashley Madison Affair Disney+, streaming now Back in the before time, 2015 to be exact, the self-proclaimed ‘Impact Team’ pilfered the user data of this website purportedly facilitating extramaritals. With one episode already available to view, episode two delves further into this hack of an infidelity dating website that “shocked the public” with a scandalous data breach.

​ The Summer I Turned Pretty Prime Video, streaming now Belly (yep, her name is Belly) used to mark off the days until she could return to Cousins Beach. However, with Conrad and Jeremiah scuffling over her heart (not to mention the re-emergence of Susannah’s cancer), she’s not sure summer will ever be the same again. The first three episodes of Season 2 of this coming-of-age romantic drama landed yesterday, with weekly episodic releases culminating in the finale on August 18.