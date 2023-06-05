What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: Lily-Rose Depp in The Idol, La La Land and drama Barracuda Queens

Fancy a night in with some telly? We’ve got you covered.

The Idol

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Pop star Jocelyn is about to make a triumphant return to public life after a nervous breakdown when a leaked photo sends her team into a tailspin just as a journalist arrives to do an in-depth profile. Drama, with Lily-Rose Depp.

Steeltown Murders

BBC1, 9pm

As the crime drama reaches its climax, Paul insists that Kappen’s body be exhumed and while Jackie reluctantly agrees, she warns him that a misstep could fatally compromise the force’s reputation.

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

BBC2, 9pm

As the IRA begin their campaign of hunger strikes, and car bombs and assassinations become commonplace in Northern Ireland, the impact of the Troubles is explored through the stories of three women.

La La Land

TG4, 9.30pm

Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical stars Emma Stone as Mia, a struggling actress who falls in love with an earnest jazz musician called Sebastian. But when her career suddenly takes off, their relationship is threatened. With Ryan Gosling.

The Eiger Sanction

BBC2, 11.15pm

Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this 1970s thriller about a former spy who joins a mountaineering expedition in the Swiss Alps to assassinate the man who murdered his old friend. With George Kennedy, Vonetta McGee.

Barracuda Queens

Netflix, streaming now

Moody dramas set in the ’90s are all the rage right now, so this is a Swedish offering by way of The Bling Ring story.

The Ride

Prime Video, streaming now

You won’t find anyone more up for the ride than this herd of self-proclaimed “modern-day gladiators”. This docuseries follows a faction of professional bull riders, and their families, as they get propelled around the ring.

Deadloch

Prime Video, streaming now

It’s being touted as a “feminist Noir comedy”, but it could be summarised as “Kath and Kim become cops with deadly results”. Although that’s doing it a great disservice. Set in Tasmania in the depths of winter, things take a grim turn when a local man turns up dead. With undertones of Graham Norton’s Holding, a big-city cop is drafted in to helm the case.