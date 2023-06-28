What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: Kanye West documentary, Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling and thriller Run Rabbit Run

The Trouble With KanYe BBC2, 9pm Mobeen Azhar travels to the US to investigate the strange evolution of Kanye West, one of American popular music’s most celebrated artists who has developed a baffling interest in Holocaust denial myths and the Third Reich. West intends to run for president in 2024.

The Ashes Sky Sports Main Event, 10am Live coverage of the opening day’s play in the Second Test between England and Australia at Lord’s. With commentary from Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton. ​ Law & Order: SVU Virgin Media Three, 9pm Benson’s loyalty to Garland is pushed to the limit during the investigation of a sex-for-housing scheme, and Rollins and Carisi start losing witnesses when a congressman is identified as a criminal suspect. Mariska Hargitay stars. ​

Unspun World with John Simpson

Unspun World BBC2, 11.15pm BBC World Affairs editor John Simpson reflects on all the week’s big global news stories, from the travails of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump to the continuing and messy conflict in Ukraine.

​Don’t Worry Darling Sky Cinema Premiere, 8pm Olivia Wilde’s 1950s-set dystopian thriller stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as a young couple who reckon they’re living the dream in a utopian suburban community, but the truth is not so perfect. With Chris Pine.

Run Rabbit Run

Run Rabbit Run Netflix, streaming now ​It’s Shiv Roy, but not as you know her. Firstly, Succession’s Sarah Snook gets to use her native Aussie tongue, which is nice. She also plays someone called Sarah, which would be lovely if it weren’t for the harrowing storyline that unfolds. You see, this Sarah might be a no-nonsense fertility doctor, firmly grounded in the unwavering cycle of life, but she must face the prospect that her daughter might just be her dead sister reincarnate. That or there’s something else entirely more sinister afoot. Directed by Daina Reid (Shining Girls, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Outsider) and written by Hannah Kent (The Good People, Devotion, Burial Rites), both Sarahs are put through the absolute wringer as she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behaviour of her seven-year-old, Mia. This includes a predilection for collecting rather robust white bunnies. And just when you think it can’t get more surreal, Elisabeth Moss and Julia Davis both insert themselves into scenes.

Delete. Picture: Netflix © 2023

​ Delete Netflix, streaming now Watch out, Korea! Thailand’s coming for your surreal dystopian soap crown. In Delete, a simple snap from a camera phone can make anyone you want disappear. So, an illicit couple engaged in extramaritals decide to try it out on their respective others.

Muscles & Mayhem Netflix, streaming now With UK Gladiators getting a Beeb reboot, Netflix is paying homage to its US counterpart, featuring Nitro, Ice, Gemini, and MUCH bigger hair across the board. It’s got Curse of The Chippendales vibes but without the murders.

Eldorado

​ Eldorado Netflix, streaming now Once a legendary nightclub of the roaring twenties, it was part of the first LGBT movement in history. However, their emerging identity was intertwined with the Nazis’ twisted relationship with homosexuality. Expect biographical stories, archival footage, and the last generation of first-hand accounts melded with re-enactments.

I’m a Virgo Prime Video, streaming now In terms of ‘coming-of-age’ stories, you won’t find them bigger than this. Meet director Boots Riley’s towering creation, comic-loving Cootie. A young “13-foot-tall black man”, Cootie hasn’t been out of the house much thanks to his overly cautious parents. Now, he leaves the confines of his home and encounters all the good (and bad) in the world.

Take Care of Maya. Picture: Netflix © 2023

​ Take Care of Maya Netflix, streaming now When 10-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, USA in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what happened next. As the medical team tried to identify her rare illness, questions arose, resulting in Maya being taken into state custody. ​ H/Jack AppleTV+, streaming now Idris Elba took some time off from shooting Sky ads to star in this new series about, yes, a hijack. Does he play a key negotiator called ‘Jack’? Sadly, no. His name is Sam, but he is a negotiator of sorts, hell-bent on landing the plane before the British army guns it down. ​ Saving Giraffes Disney+, streaming now In Kenya’s Rift Valley province, giraffes have been reintroduced as part of a project. If only it were that straightforward… ​ Glamorous Netflix, streaming now Who needs another series of SATC reboot And Just Like That when you can be the star of your own show? Kim Cattrall stars as Madolyn Addison, a makeup mogul who hires gender-non-conforming intern Marco, who once panned her products on YouTube. Fans of The Devil Wears Prada will be enthused.