What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders, Cillian Murphy in A Quiet Place Part II and comedy The Out-Laws

Fancy a night in with some telly? We’ve got you covered.

Exploring India’s Treasures

Channel 4, 8pm

Historian Bettany Hughes begins a journey through the archaeological and cultural splendours of the Indian subcontinent in the city of Varanasi, where she takes part in a ceremony to honour her late mother.

The Sunday Game Live

RTÉ2, 1.15pm

Coverage of one of this afternoon’s All-Ireland camogie quarter-finals will be followed at 4pm by the second All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final between Kilkenny and Clare at Croke Park. Joanne Cantwell introduces the action. ​

Jamie's One-Pan Wonders

Channel 4, 7pm

The best of Jamie Oliver’s quick and easy home-cooked recipes, from roast lamb and fish pie to toffee apple desserts, and all prepared in a single pan.

Antiques Roadshow

BBC1, 9pm

Up for inspection by the experts this week are a piece of the Live Aid set, an antique ring found in a pawn shop, and a letter Lord Nelson sent to his optician shortly before the Battle of Trafalgar.

A Quiet Place Part II

Channel 4, 9pm

After the attack on their property that left Lee dead, Evelyn Abbott and her children must take to the open country and risk detection by the aliens as they search for a new haven. With Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Scoot McNairy, Noah Jupe.

A Bump Along the Way

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Comedy starring Bronagh Gallagher as a hard-partying Derry single mother who discovers, at the age of 44, that she’s pregnant from a one-night stand. She’s not thrilled, and neither is her teenage daughter. With Lola Petticrew.

The Hate U Give

Disney+, streaming now

Starr Carter is feeling all the pressure of your average teen. Then, she has the weight of responsibility from an array of communities after she witnesses the police shoot her best friend. This movie was initially released in 2018 — before George Floyd, before Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, Atatiana Jefferson...

Hack My Home

Netflix, streaming now

Who needs a new home-renovation show? We need a new home-renovation show! And this one is rammed with notional transformations with extra feels as it follows deserving families experiencing the same problem — needing more space but not having the money to move. This storage-solutions fest a collaborative team effort, making it the slightly less-annoying variant of that other Netflix home-renovation show, Instant Dream Home. ​

The Out-Laws

Netflix, streaming now

Where would Adam DeVine (Modern Family’s Andy) be without all of the ‘straight-laced’ roles. Here he plays bank manager Owen Browning, who’s about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up during his wedding week, he reckons his future in-laws who just arrived in town (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin bolstering the retirement fund) are the infamous outlaws.

Swagger

AppleTV+, streaming now

Season two of this offering, loosely based on basketballer Kevin Durant’s sporting story, is currently getting its swag on after its recent release. Starring Isaiah Hill.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

Disney+, streaming now

This animated anthology brings viewers on a trip into Africa’s future, featuring stories from Egyptian, Kenyan, Nigerian and South African creators.