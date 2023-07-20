What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: Ireland’s first World Cup clash, thriller Gravity and a new series of Dave

Women’s World Cup Live

RTÉ2, 7.30am

As the 2023 Women’s World Cup gets underway, Evanne Ní Chuilinn presents coverage of the opening ceremony in Auckland, which is followed by New Zealand versus Norway. The Republic of Ireland face Australia in Sydney at 11am.

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

RTÉ One, 10.10pm

Another chance to see this excellent series charting the grim progress of the Northern Irish Troubles, which started when peaceful Catholic civil rights marches were attacked, sectarian violence increased and the British Army were called in.

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

​ All Fired Up

RTÉ One, 7pm

Nico Reynolds prepares chicken and mushroom shawarmas cooked on a pineapple rotisserie and follows up with his trademark chilli. And for dessert, it’s a sweet and sticky pear tarte tatin.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

RTÉ2, 9pm

1960s television actor Rick Dalton is intrigued when Polish director Roman Polanski and his glamorous girlfriend Sharon Tate move in next door to his Hollywood home, but with them comes a world of trouble. With Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino.

Gravity

BBC1, 11.10pm

Thriller starring Sandra Bullock as an astronaut who’s on a spacewalk in Earth’s outer orbit when space debris destroys her shuttle, leaving her stranded with a rapidly diminishing oxygen supply. George Clooney also stars.

The Deepest Breath

The Deepest Breath

Netflix, streaming now

​Steve Keenan was a man from Glasnevin who “drank every drop out of life” after the death of his mother. He went to the Congo and stayed with tribes, before traversing the rest of Africa. He almost came back to Ireland — to conform to convention — but he had one more stop-off before heading home. It was to Dahab, Egypt, a “mecca for divers”. And he never left. There, he became immersed in the world of freediving, falling in love with the depths of the Blue Hole’s fabled ‘Arch’. Over in Italy, Alessia Zecchini also had a drive for the unconventional life, wanting to become the second woman in history to freedive Dahab’s Arch. Given Steve’s renown as a safety diver, his meeting Alessia was pretty much predestined. Over 50 metres down and 30 metres in length, the Arch is the ultimate freedive and, unsurprisingly, claims many lives. Stunningly beautiful and heartbreaking in equal measure, this is an ode to the road less travelled.

The Bear

The Bear

Disney+, streaming now

Season 2 of Disney’s unexpected big hitter sees Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) try to leverage their spit ’n’ sawdust sandwich joint into a next-level status. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertake transformational journeys of their own. It’s way more exciting than it sounds.

Dave

Disney+, streaming now

They’re after giving Dave a third series. In case you weren’t aware, it centres on a neurotic man in his “late twenties” who has convinced himself that he’ll be one of the best rappers of all time.

Unknown: Cave of Bones

Unknown: Cave of Bones

Netflix, streaming now

The next instalment of the Unknown series is set in South Africa’s Cradle of Humankind. This time, palaeoanthropologist Lee Berger has found the world’s oldest graveyard — and it’s definitely not human. If Lee and his team can prove that this ancient, small-brained, ape-like creature practised a complex burial ritual, it could change everything we know about hominid evolution and the origins of belief.

Too Hot to Handle

Netflix, streaming now

Seeking something less low-rent than this year’s Love Island? A new cast of 10 hot singles believe they’re retreating to a yacht in the Caribbean to compete on a new dating show, Love Overboard. There’s a $200,000 cash prize at stake — all they have to do is avoid any form of physicality, otherwise that cash sum dwindles substantially.

The Ashley Madison Affair

Disney+, streaming now

Back in the before time, 2015 to be exact, the self-proclaimed ‘Impact Team’ pilfered the user data of this website purportedly facilitating extramaritals. With one episode already available to view, episode two delves further into this hack of an infidelity dating website that “shocked the public” with a scandalous data breach.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Prime Video, streaming now

Belly (yep, her name is Belly) used to mark off the days until she could return to Cousins Beach. However, with Conrad and Jeremiah scuffling over her heart (not to mention the re-emergence of Susannah’s cancer), she’s not sure summer will ever be the same again. The first three episodes of Season 2 of this coming-of-age romantic drama landed yesterday, with weekly episodic releases culminating in the finale on August 18.