What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig, Avatar: The Way of Water and documentary Arnold

Faraway Fields

RTÉ One. 9.35pm

An Irish farmer, forester and fisherman experience life in some of the most challenging conditions on the planet, beginning with Corkman Johnny Walsh, who finds himself on a wooden boat in The Gambia’s over-exploited fishing waters.

Live UEFA Europa League

Virgin Media Two, 7.30pm

West Ham go in search of their first European trophy in over 50 years tonight, as they face Italian side Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League Final at the Eden Arena in Prague. Kick-off at 8pm.

The Gallows Pole

BBC2, 9pm

David gathers his friends and family and demonstrates the art of coin clipping, a forging method that uses silver taken from real coins to create counterfeit money, and encourages them to set up a production line. Michael Socha stars.

Extraordinary Escapes

Channel 4, 9pm

As she begins a new season of her travel show, Sandi Toksvig is joined by comic legend Eddie Izzard for a whistlestop tour of southwest Ireland, with stop-offs in counties Kerry, Cork and Clare.

Avatar 2

Disney+, streaming now

It’s finally here... No doubt fans of James Cameron’s work would have paid the big bucks to catch all three hours and 12 minutes of this on the big screen, while the rest of us waited patiently for it to start streaming on Disney+. No doubt this is how James intended it to be viewed — in your sitting room with the summer sun still streaming in the window at 10pm of an evening. Costing a reputed $460 million to make, this blockbusting sequel is set over a decade after the events of the first movie. Jake, Neytiri and their kids struggle to endure the day-to-day, what with the trouble that constantly follows them, not to mention the lengths they go to in order to stay alive. Life is tough, especially when you only have a flapping loincloth for comfort. Expect much drama set against the backdrop of Pandora’s impressive seascapes, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures (which aren’t exactly welcoming) and a range of wildly imaginative sea creatures.

Arnold

Netflix, streaming now

Assuming the disappointing FUBAR hasn’t turned you off Arnie’s legacy entirely (seriously though, who is its target audience? WHO?!), here is a series of candid interviews featuring Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers. They’ll cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood. Will the nanny story get a look in? Only viewing will tell.

Saint X

Disney+, streaming now

Told via multiple timelines and perspectives, this psychological drama explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. Based on the bestselling novel, it follows Emily Thomas. She’s on a mission to find out what happened to her older sister, Alison, who was found brutally murdered and raped on an idyllic family trip two decades earlier.

Barracuda Queens

Netflix, streaming now

Moody dramas set in the ’90s are all the rage right now, so this is a Swedish offering by way of The Bling Ring story.

The Ride

Prime Video, streaming now

You won’t find anyone more up for the ride than this herd of self-proclaimed “modern-day gladiators”. This docuseries follows a faction of professional bull riders, and their families, as they get propelled around the ring.

Deadloch

Prime Video, streaming now

It’s being touted as a “feminist Noir comedy”, but it could be summarised as “Kath and Kim become cops with deadly results”. Although that’s doing it a great disservice. Set in Tasmania in the depths of winter, things take a grim turn when a local man turns up dead. With undertones of Graham Norton’s Holding, a big-city cop is drafted in to helm the case.