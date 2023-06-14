What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: Docuseries Faraway Fields, The Full Monty and Our Planet II

Faraway Fields

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Eveline Gill swaps her job as a farming consultant on an Offaly tillage farm for a rice terrace in the Vietnamese village of Nam Tang. And she quickly discovers that global warming is making an already hostile environment worse.

Location, Location, Location

Channel 4, 8pm

Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp catch up with Bristol couple and first-time buyers Elly and Paul, who in 2015 were looking for help in finding a period home with two double bedrooms, lots of characters and some outside space for cats.

Extraordinary Escapes

Channel 4, 9pm

Comedian Judi Love joins Sandi Toksvig (with Eddie Izzard) for a tour of the Lake District; they take a choppy ride across Derwentwater in a very unusual boathouse, make homemade watercolour postcards, and feast on Judi’s exceedingly spicy cottage pie.

The Reunion

RTÉ2, 10.45pm

Crime drama starring Ioan Gruffudd as Thomas, a writer who comes to the South of France to meet a group of old friends 20 years after one of their number disappeared in mysterious circumstances. With Dervla Kirwan, Rupert Graves.

The Full Monty

Disney+, streaming now

Who isn’t thrilled at the prospect of Robert ‘Begbie’ Carlyle and co stripping down to nowt but their hats 25-plus years after the original British smash hit... This new series (yep, series; there was barely enough to fill 90 minutes back in 1997) will follow the same band of brothers (with the notable absence of Hugo Speer) as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield.

Our Planet II

Netflix, streaming now

All life on Earth depends on the freedom to move. Captured with innovative cinematography, series two unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate, revealing some of the natural world’s most compelling stories. Of course, Sir Attenborough narrates. Or AI. Who can tell anymore?!

Emergency Contact

Netflix, streaming now

Amy Schumer delivers yet another hilariously relatable and uncensored commentary about her life, in front of a live crowd.

The Crowded Room

Apple TV+, streaming now

This is based on the true story of an infamous campus rapist and Tom Holland stars as Billy Milligan — a man reputedly tormented by 24 personalities battling for control over his body. Ten of his 24 personalities included an escape artist called Tommy, the affection-starved Adalana, and a “mean Brit” by the name of Arthur. As for the other 14? He called them the “undesirables”.

Bloodhound

Netflix, streaming now

Netflix’s penchant for K-Drama continues unabated with Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi starring as two deft kids mired in the world of loan sharks. Fans of stunningly orchestrated fight scenes will be thrilled.

With Love

Prime Video, streaming now

Season two sees the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, continue to overcomplicate their already idyllic lives — all while their parents try to enjoy some alone time.

Tex Mex

Netflix, streaming now

With access to cheap classic cars dwindling in the US, junkers set up shop in El Paso, crossing the border to Mexico to plunder its wealth of stock in a bid for radical restorations. Expect exhaust fumes, Benjamins, and an almost unnecessary level of whooping.

The Playing Card Killer

Netflix, streaming now

While the dodgy overdub does its very best to make a mockery of the content, it can’t detract from the fact that Alfredo Galán Sotillo killed six people, while attempting to murder another three. Deemed Spain’s first (known) serial killer, he was sentenced to 142 years in prison. However, he will serve a maximum of 25 years, rendering him released from prison aged 52. Do yourself a favour: watch with subtitles.