What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: Dairy’s dirty secret, Dr Death and docuseries Unknown: Killer Robots

Dairy’s Dirty Secret RTÉ One, 9.35pm In recent years the Irish dairy industry has been transformed into a multi-billion euro business, but at what cost? Fran McNulty and the RTÉ Investigates team ponder the environmental impact of all this, and what the boom means for the welfare of more than 500,000 unwanted bull calves born every year. ​ ​ 24 Hours in A&E Channel 4, 9pm A 16-year-old boy with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is rushed to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham after developing a fever at home, and other patients at the A&E include a rider who came off his motorbike during a track race, and a man who’s partially amputated his thumb. ​

Dr Death

Dr Death Channel 4, 11.05pm Kirby and Henderson infiltrate a function being held in Duntsch’s honour and confront the grim realities of his reign of terror. And in a flashback, Duntsch sets up a medical practice in Dallas, and is recruited by one of America’s elite hospitals. With Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.

All the Money in the World

All the Money in the World TG4, 9.30pm Ridley Scott’s thriller tells the true story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III in Italy in 1973, after which his billionaire grandfather Jean Paul Getty decided he would not pay the ransom. With Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams.

Unknown: Killer Robots Netflix, streaming now While I was willing this to be some kind of futuristic dystopian drama, this is, in fact, a docuseries. It’s happening. AI-powered robots are “changing the face of warfare”. Fabulous.

Hack My Home

Hack My Home Netflix, streaming now Who needs a new home-renovation show? We need a new home-renovation show! And this one is rammed with notional transformations with extra feels as it follows deserving families experiencing the same problem — needing more space but not having the money to move. This storage-solutions fest a collaborative team effort, making it the slightly less-annoying variant of that other Netflix home-renovation show, Instant Dream Home. ​ The Hate U Give Disney+, streaming now Starr Carter is feeling all the pressure of your average teen. Then, she has the weight of responsibility from an array of communities after she witnesses the police shoot her best friend. This movie was initially released in 2018 — before George Floyd, before Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, Atatiana Jefferson...

The Out-Laws Netflix, streaming now Where would Adam DeVine (Modern Family’s Andy) be without all of the ‘straight-laced’ roles. Here he plays bank manager Owen Browning, who’s about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up during his wedding week, he reckons his future in-laws who just arrived in town (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin bolstering the retirement fund) are the infamous outlaws.

Swagger

Swagger AppleTV+, streaming now Season two of this offering, loosely based on basketballer Kevin Durant’s sporting story, is currently getting its swag on after its recent release. Starring Isaiah Hill. ​ Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire Disney+, streaming now This animated anthology brings viewers on a trip into Africa’s future, featuring stories from Egyptian, Kenyan, Nigerian and South African creators.