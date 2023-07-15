What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: All-Ireland football semi final, Tom Hardy in Dunkirk and a new series of Too Hot To Handle

Becoming Elizabeth Channel 4, 9.15pm New drama series following the turbulent early life of Elizabeth I. When her father, Henry VIII, dies, Elizabeth’s nine-year-old brother is crowned king, and the orphan king finds herself a pawn in a treacherous court. Alicia von Rittberg stars. ​ ​ The Saturday Game Live RTÉ2, 2.30pm The Tailteann Cup final between Meath and Down at Croke Park is followed at 5.30pm by the first All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final, as Dublin take on Monaghan. Joanne Cantwell introduces the action.

Champion

​ ​ Champion BBC1, 9.15pm Vita’s star is definitely on the rise, but the release of her new single creates tensions with Honey, and an encounter with a fan hints at trouble to come. And Bosco’s career, meanwhile, is in rapid decline. With Déja J Bowens, Malcolm Kamulete.

Dunkirk

Dunkirk RTÉ One, 9.25pm When remnants of the British Expeditionary Force are surrounded by the German army in Normandy after the fall of France, a dramatic evacuation effort is launched from English shores. Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh star.

The Favourite

​ The Favourite Channel 4, 10.30pm Yorgos Lanthimos’ wicked satire stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz as ladies-in-waiting at the court of Queen Anne who vie ruthlessly for the ailing monarch’s attention. With Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss.

Too Hot To Handle Netflix, streaming now Seeking something less low-rent than this year’s Love Island? A new cast of 10 hot singles believe they’re retreating to a yacht in the Caribbean to compete on a new dating show, Love Overboard. There’s a $200,000 cash prize at stake — all they have to do is avoid any form of physicality, otherwise that cash sum dwindles substantially.

The Ashley Madison Affair

​ The Ashley Madison Affair Disney+, streaming now Back in the before time, 2015 to be exact, the self-proclaimed ‘Impact Team’ pilfered the user data of this website purportedly facilitating extramaritals. With one episode already available to view, episode two delves further into this hack of an infidelity dating website that “shocked the public” with a scandalous data breach.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

​ The Summer I Turned Pretty Prime Video, streaming now Belly (yep, her name is Belly) used to mark off the days until she could return to Cousins Beach. However, with Conrad and Jeremiah scuffling over her heart (not to mention the re-emergence of Susannah’s cancer), she’s not sure summer will ever be the same again. The first three episodes of Season 2 of this coming-of-age romantic drama landed yesterday, with weekly episodic releases culminating in the finale on August 18.