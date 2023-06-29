What to watch on TV, Netflix, AppleTV+ and Disney+ today: All Fired Up, Gene Wilder in The Producers and Berlin’s legendary queer nightclub Eldorado

Who Do You Think You Are? BBC1, 9pm Doctors and broadcasters Xand and Chris van Tulleken travel to Holland to investigate their ancestry, and hear about the exploits of their four-times great-grandfather, who joined the navy at 13.

All Fired Up RTÉ One, 7pm Nico Reynolds shares more cheap and easy barbecue recipes, including grilled sausages with smoky baked beans and cheesy polenta, and black bean burgers with chipotle mayo and avocado.

Inside the Iranian Uprising

Inside the Iranian Uprising BBC2, 9pm When Iranians took to the streets in unprecedented numbers in September 2022 to protest the killing of Mahsa Amini in police custody, the authorities reacted in predictably brutal fashion.

​Black ’47

​Black ’47 Film Four, 9pm When mercenary soldier Martin Feeney returns to his native Connemara in 1847, he finds the countryside ravaged by famine and his family scattered to the four winds. James Frecheville, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea and Sarah Greene star in Lance Daly’s epic drama. ​The Producers Thursday, BBC4, 9pm In Mel Brooks’ classic comedy, a dodgy Broadway producer and his nervy accountant decide to put on a play so bad it will close on its opening night, leaving them in possession of its unspent budget. With Gene Wilder and Zero Mostel.

Run rabbit Run. Picture: © Sarah Enticknap/Netflix

Run Rabbit Run Netflix, streaming now ​It’s Shiv Roy, but not as you know her. Firstly, Succession’s Sarah Snook gets to use her native Aussie tongue, which is nice. She also plays someone called Sarah, which would be lovely if it weren’t for the harrowing storyline that unfolds. You see, this Sarah might be a no-nonsense fertility doctor, firmly grounded in the unwavering cycle of life, but she must face the prospect that her daughter might just be her dead sister reincarnate. That or there’s something else entirely more sinister afoot. Directed by Daina Reid (Shining Girls, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Outsider) and written by Hannah Kent (The Good People, Devotion, Burial Rites), both Sarahs are put through the absolute wringer as she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behaviour of her seven-year-old, Mia. This includes a predilection for collecting rather robust white bunnies. And just when you think it can’t get more surreal, Elisabeth Moss and Julia Davis both insert themselves into scenes.

Muscles & Mayhem Netflix, streaming now With UK Gladiators getting a Beeb reboot, Netflix is paying homage to its US counterpart, featuring Nitro, Ice, Gemini, and MUCH bigger hair across the board. It’s got Curse of The Chippendales vibes but without the murders. ​ Delete Netflix, streaming now Watch out, Korea! Thailand’s coming for your surreal dystopian soap crown. In Delete, a simple snap from a camera phone can make anyone you want disappear. So, an illicit couple engaged in extramaritals decide to try it out on their respective others.

Eldorado

​ Eldorado Netflix, streaming now Once a legendary nightclub of the roaring twenties, it was part of the first LGBT movement in history. However, their emerging identity was intertwined with the Nazis’ twisted relationship with homosexuality. Expect biographical stories, archival footage, and the last generation of first-hand accounts melded with re-enactments.

I’m a Virgo Prime Video, streaming now In terms of ‘coming-of-age’ stories, you won’t find them bigger than this. Meet director Boots Riley’s towering creation, comic-loving Cootie. A young “13-foot-tall black man”, Cootie hasn’t been out of the house much thanks to his overly cautious parents. Now, he leaves the confines of his home and encounters all the good (and bad) in the world. ​ Take Care of Maya Netflix, streaming now When 10-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, USA in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what happened next. As the medical team tried to identify her rare illness, questions arose, resulting in Maya being taken into state custody. ​ H/Jack AppleTV+, streaming now Idris Elba took some time off from shooting Sky ads to star in this new series about, yes, a hijack. Does he play a key negotiator called ‘Jack’? Sadly, no. His name is Sam, but he is a negotiator of sorts, hell-bent on landing the plane before the British army guns it down. ​ Saving Giraffes Disney+, streaming now In Kenya’s Rift Valley province, giraffes have been reintroduced as part of a project. If only it were that straightforward…

Glamorous. Picture: Netflix © 2023

​ Glamorous Netflix, streaming now Who needs another series of SATC reboot And Just Like That when you can be the star of your own show? Kim Cattrall stars as Madolyn Addison, a makeup mogul who hires gender-non-conforming intern Marco, who once panned her products on YouTube. Fans of The Devil Wears Prada will be enthused.