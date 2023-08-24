What to watch on TV, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime and Disney+ today: Surfing during the Troubles, In the Name of the Father and Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Planning a night on the couch? Here are the top picks for today’s TV and streaming options.

London Bridge: Facing Terror Channel 4, 9pm Witnesses recall the terrible events of November 29, 2019, when Usman Khan killed two people in a terror attack near London Bridge before he was shot and killed by police.

John Crilly in Terror on the Bridge

The Hidden World of Hospitality BBC2, 8pm Street food is booming in the UK, and tonight Tom Kerridge travels to the West Midlands to meet the two men behind the Digbeth Dining Club, which curates street food events involving DJs and live music. ​ ​

Keep It A Secret

Keep It A Secret RTÉ One, 10.10pm In 1972, at the height of the Troubles, surfing pioneers from Belfast and Dublin came together to host the Eurosurf championship, an event that sowed the seeds of our now vibrant surfing scene. ​

In The Name of the Father

In the Name of the Father RTÉ2, 9pm Jim Sheridan’s gritty biopic stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Gerry Conlon, a Belfast man arrested in London in 1974 and framed for the Guildford pub bombings. With Pete Postlethwaite, Emma Thompson, Corin Redgrave.

Ragnarok

Ragnarok Netflix, streaming now ’Tis season three of this coming-of-age drama, which builds a new angle on Norse mythology. Set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, your eyeballs will be treated to breathtaking Norwegian nature. ​

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge Disney+, streaming now Famed survivalist , camel carcass dweller and poo squeezer Bear Grylls is taking it up a level. And I don’t mean he just turns up every now and then to hang out the side of a helicopter (although, helicopters do feature heavily). This time around, he’s teaching his celebrity guests essential survival skills that they’ll have to master and then prove they can use in a high-stress situation ​

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+, streaming now Yet more Star Wars stuff to keep up with, yaaaay! Set after the fall of the Empire, this new offering follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to an increasingly vulnerable galaxy. Starring Rosario Dawson.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Trailer

Untold: Swamp Kings

Untold: Swamp Kings Netflix, streaming now ​Netflix’s month-long Untold extravaganza comes to a close this week, with the lesser-known story of Urban Meyer. Much like the GAA in this country, amateur sports are life in the US, particularly college football in Florida. Look no further than the wild experiences of the Florida Gators circa 2005-2010. After a fantastic streak in the 1990s under coach Steve Spurrier, the University of Florida’s run of luck had dried up by 2005. Enter Urban Meyer, the Gators’ testing new head coach, whose brash style bred a string of amazing victories. Unfortunately, the unrelenting drama bubbled beyond the locker room. Through the usual flurry of probing interviews coupled with archival footage, we find out how Meyer and the legends he coached (Brandon Siler, Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes...) catapulted the Florida Gators to double BCS National Championship winners.

A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case Netflix, streaming now In 2008, one case stopped Brazil in its collective tracks. A five-year-old girl was thrown through the window of her father and stepmother’s apartment in São Paulo. Between the crime and the conviction, there are scant details. For the first time, through the eyes of Isabella’s mother and her grandparents, plus defence lawyers, journalists, and experts, this is a study of the crime that shocked a nation.

One-of-a-kind Marcie

​One-of-a-kind Marcie AppleTV+, streaming now We all know Marcie — the quiet one from Snoopy with the glasses. She always calls her BFF ‘Sir’. For the first time, Marcie has been gifted her own special by AppleTV and, needless to say, it’s one celebrating my fellow introverts. ​

Mask Girl

Mask Girl Netflix, streaming now Kim Mo-Mi is an “ordinary office worker” by day who is insecure about her appearance. By night, she’s a live-streamer who masks her face, as she becomes embroiled in a series of murders. In true K-Drama style, expect gore, high-camp, and dark humour. ​

Billions

Billions Paramount+, streaming now Yep, it’s still going — seven seasons later. That said, this is purportedly the final series, freeing up Paul Giamatti to bring us that sequel to Sideways. Or to portray Jack Smith in the inevitable dramatisation of Trump’s indictments.