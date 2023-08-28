What to watch on TV, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime and Disney+ today: Poet Pat Ingoldsby, A Very British Space Launch and Joaquin Phoenix in The Sisters Brothers

The Peculiar Sensation of Being Pat Ingoldsby RTÉ One, 9.35pm Dubliners of a certain vintage will be familiar with the name Pat Ingoldsby, who for many years has sold books of his poetry on Westmoreland Street and College Green. Hunched on a chair, sipping coffee, surrounded by helpful signs — ‘Poems for sale!’ — Ingoldsby is part of Dublin city, but also bears witness to it. Snatches of overheard conversation bob to the surface of his work, which catches the city’s essence in ingenious ways.

Once Ingoldsby was a fixture on children’s television, with much-loved shows like Pat’s Hat and Pat’s Chat, and he also wrote plays for the Peacock. But in the 1990s, he decided to withdraw from the spotlight and devote himself to writing poetry. “Nothing to lose is the most valuable possession I have got,” he once said. In Seamus Murphy’s nicely photographed documentary, Ingoldsby reads from some of his poems, talks to his cats (he has lots) and reflects on his life, returning to his native Malahide to recall his childhood and a particularly evocative boat trip he took with his father.

Over the years, Ingoldsby has produced more than 20 collections of poetry, many of them inspired by the city he loves, which has changed so much, and not always in ways he approves of. Through his quixotic search for truth, Ingoldsby has found a way of life that makes sense to him, and there’s surely something noble in that.

Murder Trial BBC2, 9pm Two-part documentary exploring one of Scotland’s most notorious unsolved murder cases, as 80-year-old William MacDowell was put on trial at Inverness High Court accused of killing his former lover and her three-year-old son in 1976. ​ ​The Tower Virgin Media One, 9pm Return of the crime thriller starring Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins, who makes an odd discovery about police procedure when she looks into the case of a girl who disappeared 25 years ago. ​

A Very British Space Launch Channel 4, 10pm In September 2022, Virgin Orbit brought its new rocket system to Cornwall and began counting down to a headline-grabbing launch. But on January 9, 2023, the first launch ended in disaster. What went wrong?

The Sisters Brothers TG4, 9.30pm When sibling gunfighters Eli and Charlie Sisters are hired by a rich businessman to kill a man who’s fled to California, they soon discover that something is amiss. Joaquin Phoenix, John C Reilly star.

Wanted AppleTV+, streaming now Carlos Ghosn is one of the world’s most revered CEOs, particularly in the automotive industry. Then, in 2018, he was arrested in Tokyo for money laundering. So, naturally, he fled the country in a three-foot box. From the makers of F1: Drive to Survive, this documentary talks with Ghosn and the former Green Beret turned high-school football coach who smuggled him out.