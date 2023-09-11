What to watch on TV, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime and Disney+ today: New season of Upfront with Katie Hannon,Chris Hemsworth in Rush and Top Boy

Planning a night on the couch? Here are the top picks for today’s TV and streaming options.

State of Chaos BBC2, 9pm Political journalist Laura Kuenssberg explores the possibility that British democracy has been stretched to breaking point by Brexit and its messy aftermath, and may never be the same again. In this first part, she considers the brief but eventful premiership of Theresa May. ​ ​ Against the Head RTÉ2, 8pm Pundits Darren Cave and Bernard Jackman join Daire O’Brien to review all the action from the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup in France and preview Ireland’s next fixture against Tonga next Saturday in Nantes.

Upfront with Katie Hannon

​ ​Upfront with Katie Hannon RTÉ One, 10.35pm Katie Hannon returns with a new season of the show where the public come face to face with politicians and commentators to debate the big issues of the day.

Rush TG4, 9.30pm Ron Howard entertainingly recreates the battle for supremacy in the 1976 Formula One championship between Niki Lauda and James Hunt, two drivers who approached their craft in contrasting ways. With Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Bruhl, Olivia Wilde.

Top Boy

Top Boy Netflix, streaming now They may nary grace the official trailer for this third and final season of the grittiest of all London dramas, but — let’s be honest — for Irish viewers, this climax mostly hinges on the unveiling of Johnny and Tadgh, aka Brian Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. Nobody can switch on the ‘scary’ quite like them. And no man rocks the vintage Fred Perry quite like Keoghan. ​

The Changeling

The Changeling AppleTV+, streaming now Witches, black magic and mysterious portals all wrapped up in rainbows, red string, black fog and Minnie Riperton’s Les Fleurs. Starring LaKeith Lee Stanfield.​

6ixtynin9

6ixtynin9 Netflix, streaming now Based on his 2009 film of the same name, this Thai thriller/black comedy goes as follows: “After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep, and her life takes a turn for the worse.” If you prefer your off-kilter viewing more South Korean with a side of schmaltz, the time-travelling love story A Time Called You is now also available.

Sitting in Bars With Cake

​ Sitting in Bars With Cake Prime Video, streaming now This homage to the cookbook of the same name features the added bonus of Bette Midler. Other than that, brace yourselves for bars, cakes and twentysomethings finding themselves while sporting impossibly expensive threads. Starring Yara Shahidi and Odessa A’zion. ​

Spy Ops

Spy Ops Netflix, streaming now Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns and coups carried out by covert agents. This features interviews with officials, officers and spies behind such ops as The Plot to Kill the Pope, Operation Jawbreaker, Operation Pimlico, Taliban Spies and the protracted Operation Wrath of God.

Selling The OC

Selling the OC Netflix, streaming now The parade of pretty people selling property continues, with season two highlighting the exploits of The Oppenheim Group.