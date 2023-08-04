What to watch on TV, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime and Disney+ today: Marilyn Monroe as a feminist icon, The Invisible Man, and a new series of South Korean streaming hit DP

Planning a night on the couch? Here are the top picks for today’s TV and streaming options.

The Power of Parker

The Power of Parker BBC1, 9.30pm Self-made 1990s retail guru Martin Parker’s house of cards is slowly beginning to crumble and, while he scrambles for cash, the two women in his life are plotting to bring him down. With Conleth Hill.

Millionaire Hoarders

Millionaire Hoarders Channel 4, 8pm Simon and Adity have quit their jobs to save Simon’s family home — a 700-year-old Scottish castle. But doing so will require the sale of some of the property’s antiques.

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe BBC2, 9pm Marilyn is creating a new life for herself in New York, but when Hollywood producer Darryl Zanuck discovers she’s about to launch her own production company, he refuses to release her from her contract.

The Invisible Man

The Invisible Man RTÉ2, 10pm Leigh Whannell’s clever update of Ralph Ellison’s novel stars Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass, a desperate woman who escapes an abusive relationship with a tech billionaire, who then kills himself. But is he really dead? With Harriet Dyer. 4/5 stars

The Beanie Bubble

The Beanie Bubble Apple TV+, streaming now

​If you were a child in the mid-to-late 1990s, or indeed ever opened an off-season Happy Meal more recently, you will be all too aware of Ty Warner’s (Zach Galifianakis) Beanie Baby phenomenon. It was an “intentionally understuffed” range of animals with a ‘Ty, Inc’ tag. As with all stories of subterfuge, the person at the centre of everything is someone with latent sociopathic tendencies who believes nothing would exist without them. A visual treat — from Robbie’s (Elizabeth Banks) sumptuous ruched garb of choice to Sarah Snook’s delicious Stepford vibes — this movie has all the hard candy one expects from a film showcasing ’90s excess.

For context, the noted founder of the Beanie empire became a billionaire in three years. Anyone around in the ’90s knows that highs don’t last. The avid practice of hoarding certain Beanie Babies (with a view to making a bomb off them at a later date) tanked — much like this depicted business partnership, marriage, and more.

How to Become a Cult Leader

How to Become a Cult Leader Netflix, streaming now Much like in How to Become a Tyrant, Peter Dinklage’s honeyed timbre dryly outlines how the most renowned cult leaders came to be. From Charles Manson to Marshall Applewhite and Jim Jones, Dinklage will help you find the leadership style most likely to brainwash your flock of choice. Which, let’s be honest, is usually American.

Good Omens

Good Omens Prime Video, streaming now The melded minds of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman have brought us season 2. Now exiled from heaven and hell, Michael Sheen’s angel Aziraphale and David Tennant’s demon Crowley must team up again after the strange, impromptu arrival of Jon Hamm, playing a very bemused Angel Gabriel.

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case Netflix, streaming now When 21-year-old British Airways flight attendant Lucie left her life in London to move to Tokyo for a gap year of sorts, her friends and family never imagined that just three weeks later, she would vanish. Their journey against the clock takes them through Tokyo’s dark underbelly towards one of Japan’s most reprehensible predators.

D.P. S2 on Netflix

D.P. Netflix, streaming now Fans will welcome another series about the Deserter Pursuit (D.P.) unit, as Jun-ho and Ho-yeol continue to rage against the continuous injustices. ​

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child Netflix, streaming now One of the best sports docuseries going returns with its third series. Premiering weekly, each character-driven story hinges on candid, intimate first-person accounts from those who lived it. This volume kicks off with the ever-polarising Jake Paul, and how a kid from Ohio went from viral YouTuber to getting the support of Mike Tyson. And, yes, Jake’s brother is Logan. ​

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Disney+, streaming now The band of misfits is settling into things on Knowhere — that is until Rocket (true to form) upends their entire existence thanks to rumbles from his turbulent past. Star-Lord, still reeling from Gamora (even that festive visit from Kevin Bacon didn’t help), rallies his team to save Rocket.

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough Netflix, streaming now This raw profile in resilience features what could have been crushing input from one Lance Armstrong...

Heartstopper

Heartstopper Netflix, streaming now Season 2 sees Nick and Charlie navigating their new relationship, Tara and Darcy facing challenges, while Tao and Elle decipher if they’ve friendzoned each other for life. Not to mention the drama of exams, impending school trips, “prom”…

Heartstopper Season 2 Official Trailer