What to watch on TV, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime and Disney+ today: Ghosts of Baggotonia, horror What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? and Wrestlers

Ghosts of Baggotonia RTÉ One, 11.30pm Alan Gilsenan’s evocative film Ghosts of Baggotonia fuses the director’s own childhood memories with stories of the legendary underground cultural scene that existed along Baggot Street in the 1950s. Gilsenan grew up in the 1960s and 1970s on Raglan Road, that handsome city avenue memorialised in song by Patrick Kavanagh, and the poet’s shade dominates this fascinating, ever-shifting film.

It was in the 1940s that the area around Baggot Street became a haven for writers, artists, musicians and various colourful hangers-on, and ‘Baggotonia’ would be sentimentally evoked in many a tearful memoir. Through archive footage and the recorded recollections of witnesses like theatre director Alan Simpson and the artist John Ryan, Gilsenan raises echoes of the fabled time when Kavanagh, Brendan Behan, Flann O’Brien, JP Donleavy, Patrick Swift, Lucian Freud and others drank, argued and caroused their way through legendary nights in Mooney’s, Searson’s, the Catacombs and the Waterloo.

Nevill Johnson’s photograph ‘River Liffey Sunset Dublin – 1952-1953’, which features in Ghosts of Baggotonia

More poignantly, he uses the wonderful black-and-white photos of Nevill Johnson to show how much the area, which was not always prosperous, has changed in the intervening years. Beautifully photographed by Gilsenan, Ghosts of Baggotonia elegantly traces the shadows of a colourful, exotic and mildly sinful past.

Screw Channel 4, 9pm C Wing’s future hangs in the balance as a government minister pays a critical visit, and Leigh tries to prevent a violent escalation after the discovery of an undercover police officer among the inmates. With Nina Sosanya.

​ Rugby World Cup 2023 Virgin Media Two, 7.30pm Hosts France play their second Pool A game against Uruguay, who could be in for a long and painful night. Kick-off at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille is at 8pm. ​ ​ Cheap Irish Homes RTÉ One, 7pm For more than a year and a half, first-time buyer Megan has been searching for a property in Kerry that will be an easy commute from her job in Tralee, and with outside space for her dog, Luna. Will Maggie and Kieran be able to help her?

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? BBC4, 9pm Years after her moment has past, a former child actor and her wheelchair-bound sister come to terms with the many demons of their past. Bette Davis and Joan Crawford star in Robert Aldrich’s sly guignol horror.

Welcome to Wrexham Disney+, streaming now ​Prepare to feel ebullient. The real-life embodiment of ‘what if Ted Lasso actually happened, but with Deadpool and that dude from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia as owners’ returns for a second season. By way of a recap: in 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds arbitrarily teamed up to purchase the fifth-tier Red Dragons. Why? Well, (possibly after watching Sunderland ’Til I Die) the pair had the hope of turning the club into an underdog story the entire world could root for. After a painful elimination in the play-offs, season two continues to track the club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League. Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the big dream while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to a small community. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, this wonderfully crafted docuseries is a must-view as the nights draw in.​

Wrestlers Netflix, streaming now Did you know that wrestling is ‘the art of physical storytelling’? That’s what this documentary will try to convey, anyway. One could attest it’s ‘the art of facilitated rage currently fuelling several facets of American life’, but that’s just an alternate opinion. Politics aside, immerse yourself in the world of Ohio Valley Wrestling in Kentucky (whose alumni include Brock Lesnar, The Miz, Dave Bautista, Randy Orton, and John ‘Big Balls’ Cena), which has fallen on hard times. Can it be saved?

Top Boy Netflix, streaming now They may nary grace the official trailer for this third and final season of the grittiest of all London dramas, but — let’s be honest — for Irish viewers, this climax mostly hinges on the unveiling of Johnny and Tadgh, aka Brian Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. Nobody can switch on the ‘scary’ quite like them. And no man rocks the vintage Fred Perry quite like Keoghan. ​

The Changeling AppleTV+, streaming now Witches, black magic and mysterious portals all wrapped up in rainbows, red string, black fog and Minnie Riperton’s Les Fleurs. Starring LaKeith Lee Stanfield.​

6ixtynin9 Netflix, streaming now Based on his 2009 film of the same name, this Thai thriller/black comedy goes as follows: “After losing her job, a woman discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep, and her life takes a turn for the worse.” If you prefer your off-kilter viewing more South Korean with a side of schmaltz, the time-travelling love story A Time Called You is now also available.

​ Sitting in Bars With Cake Prime Video, streaming now This homage to the cookbook of the same name features the added bonus of Bette Midler. Other than that, brace yourselves for bars, cakes and twentysomethings finding themselves while sporting impossibly expensive threads. Starring Yara Shahidi and Odessa A’zion. ​

Spy Ops Netflix, streaming now Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns and coups carried out by covert agents. This features interviews with officials, officers and spies behind such ops as The Plot to Kill the Pope, Operation Jawbreaker, Operation Pimlico, Taliban Spies and the protracted Operation Wrath of God.

Selling the OC Netflix, streaming now The parade of pretty people selling property continues, with season two highlighting the exploits of The Oppenheim Group.