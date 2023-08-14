What to watch on TV, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime and Disney+ today: Gerry Conlon documentary, Oscar-winning drama The Piano and Destination NBA

In the Name of Gerry Conlon RTÉ One, 9.35pm Jim Sheridan’s 1993 film In the Name of the Father starred Daniel Day-Lewis as Gerry Conlon, a young Belfast man who in 1974 found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. His story was real, and Conlon would spend 15 years languishing in prison before his and the other Guildford Four inmates’ convictions were overturned. It was one of the more egregious miscarriages of justice in British legal history, and their release from prison made headlines around the world.

Conlon died in 2014 at the age of just 60, but in the months before his passing, he spoke candidly to director Lorenzo Moscia about his remarkable life, which he recounts in this moving documentary. Born in the Falls Road in 1954, Conlon was in his mid-teens when the Troubles erupted, and in 1974 moved to London to find a job and escape the North’s spiral of violence. But trouble followed him, and late that year, he was arrested on suspicion of having carried out the Guildford pub bombings.

British authorities were under pressure to find those responsible, and in the end, it seemed, any old suspects would do: in October 1975, Conlon, Paul Hill, Paddy Armstrong and Carole Richardson were found guilty of the atrocity. After his release, Conlon would struggle to adapt to normal life, but later found meaning in campaigning for the release of other wrongly convicted prisoners.

Wolf

Wolf BBC1, 9pm The case takes an unexpected new turn courtesy of a strange gift from Penderecki, but when Jack looks for more information from the Walking Man, his source refuses until Bear’s home is located. And Honey’s troubles are only just beginning. With Juliet Stevenson.

Live MNF Sky Sports Main Event, 6.30pm Manchester United finished last season strongly, and begin their Premier League campaign against Wolves. Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8pm. ​ Earth BBC2, 9pm In the final episode of his absorbing series, Chris Packham ponders the enormous impact mankind has had on our planet in the two centuries since the industrial revolution, as a population explosion and exponential carbon emissions have pushed our climate to the brink of disaster.

The Piano

The Piano BBC2, 11.15pm A 19th-century Scottish woman who has chosen not to speak is sold by her father into a loveless marriage with a taciturn New Zealander, on whose remote farm she finds solace in music. Holly Hunter, Sam Neill and Harvey Keitel star in Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning drama.

Big Nailed It Baking Challenge Netflix, streaming now We’ve had seven seasons of Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres balking over various (barely) baked goods, so seemingly it’s time to switch things up a gear to more of a Bake Off-type format. Will “Whess” remain part of the production team? I’d wager that was part of Nicole’s terms and conditions.

Fatal Seduction

Fatal Seduction Netflix, streaming now Volume two of Steven Pillemer’s wildly erotic South-African thriller series returns for a new season of lies, lust, and betrayal! You won’t get a saucier soap than this. ​ Destination NBA Prime Video, streaming now Don’t pooh-pooh the G League — that’s where big-league basketball dreams are carved. Prime Video brings you access to some of the field’s brightest prospects as they participate in the 2023 NBA G League. Expect grit, sweat, and LOTS of raw aggression.

Heart of Stone. Picture: Robert Viglasky/Netflix

​ Heart of Stone Netflix, streaming now Gal Gadot is shadowy intelligence operative Agent Rachel Stone with a peace-keeping mission involving wily hackers and Jamie Dornan. ​ Cruel Summer Prime Video, streaming now Part Sliding Doors-inspired teen fest, part dual reality abduction drama in small-town Texas, these brooding characters have way more kohl liner around their eyes than their lips, given it’s set in 1995. Olivia Holt stars.

Cruel Summer

Down For Love Netflix, streaming now It’s essentially The Undateables but with a focus on how members of the Down syndrome community traverse the trials and triumphs of the dating game.