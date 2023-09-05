What to watch on TV, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime and Disney+ today: Bake Off final, Olivia Colman in drama ​and The Wheel of Time

Planning a night on the couch? Here are the top picks for today’s TV and streaming options.

Ultimate Wedding Planner BBC2, 9pm The planners compete furiously to transform a 1950s Los Angeles beach club into a suitable location for a Hollywood-themed wedding for Tash and Jay, but judges Sara Davies, Fred Sirieix and Raj Somaia may not be impressed.

​ ​Bake Off: The Professionals Channel 4, 8pm In the grand final of the competition, the remaining teams are given just seven hours to create a banquet display inspired by the opulence of the 1920s and containing enough desserts to feed 80 people. With Benoit Blin, Cherish Finden. ​ ​ Blue Box: Storyville BBC4, 10pm Documentary-maker Michal Weits’ great-grandfather played a key role in the Jewish National Fund and the creation of the Israeli state, and is celebrated as a national hero. But when she reads his diaries, she makes some painful discoveries.

Tár

Tár Sky Cinema Premiere, 8pm Cate Blanchett delivers a performance of astonishing power in Todd Field’s drama about conducting maestro Lydia Tár, whose career with the Berlin Philharmonic is flying high when scandals threaten to engulf her.

​Tyrannosaur

​Tyrannosaur Film Four, 11.25pm When an alcoholic called Joseph who’s unable to control his violent temper forms a tentative bond with a kindly charity-shop worker called Hannah, he soon discovers her life is even grimmer than his own. Peter Mullan, Olivia Colman and Eddie Marsan star.

Invasion

Invasion AppleTV+, streaming now Nobody does a big-budget sci-fi series quite like Apple. All they need to do is adequately marry the visual with anything resembling decent dialogue/acting — ahem Foundation — and, to be honest, this one isn’t entirely cringe. Season two continues to depict the effects of an alien invasion from different global perspectives and, just like the spikey invaders, humans are finding a way to adapt.

The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time Prime Video, streaming now And, in the blink of an eye, Rosamund Pike went from being a particularly vanilla Jane Bennet to a proper supernatural force to be reckoned with. Alongside Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) from Bridgerton and someone who looks really like yer man from Prison Break (Josha Stradowski), Pike’s sorceress — Moiraine — comes to realise just who the most powerful are from Robert Jordan’s bestselling book series.

A Day and a Half

​A Day and a Half Netflix, streaming now To reunite with his daughter, Artan (Alexej Manvelov) opts to take his ex-wife (Alma Pöysti) hostage, dragging her and a police officer (Fares Fares) along for an emotionally charged trip across rural Sweden.

​Happy Ending

​Happy Ending Netflix, streaming now Luna (Gaite Jansen) and Mink (Martijn Lakemeier) are a seemingly happy couple celebrating one year together. What Mink doesn’t know is that Luna’s been faking her, eh, enthusiasm for 12 months. With her friends urging her to try new things, Luna proposes a threesome. You know the rest.