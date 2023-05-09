What to watch on TV, Netflix and Disney+ today: Ireland’s Eurovision dream kicks off and BBC’s Empire of Erdogan

Eurovision Song Contest

RTÉ2, 8pm

It’s the first semi-final of this year’s contest, with Ireland represented by Wild Youth, who’ll be hoping to reach Saturday’s final with their catchy song We Are One. Marty Whelan commentates.

Champions League Live

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

Liam Brady and Peter Collins set the scene for the mouthwatering semi-final, first-leg clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Bernabéu. Darragh Maloney commentates, kick-off at 8pm.

Turkey: Empire of Erdogan

BBC2, 9pm

Two-part documentary exploring the career of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who made his name as mayor of Istanbul, was sent to prison and banned from being an MP for life, only to make an astonishing comeback.

Ticket to Paradise

Sky Cinema Premiere, 8pm

When their daughter announces she’s getting married, divorced couple David and Georgia must set aside their many differences and travel to Bali for the wedding. Romantic comedy starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts.

Star Wars: Visions — Volume 2

Disney+, streaming now

Keen to keep the “May the 4th be with you” tradition alive, Disney+ has launched the second volume of the Emmy Award-nominated Star Wars: Visions. Containing a mix of shorts (nine in total) from animation studios scattered across the globe, the sequel brings a dynamic new perspective on Star Wars.

Needless to say, the one we’re most looking forward to is the offering from Cartoon Saloon, because who doesn’t want to see Yoda get the Secret of Kells treatment? With the Irish contingent boxed off, expect further contributions from El Guiri Studios (Spain); Punkrobot (Chile); Aardman (UK); Studio Mir (South Korea); Studio La Cachette (France); 88 Pictures (India); D’art Shtajio (Japan); and Triggerfish (South Africa). While you might expect whimsy from the makers of Shaun The Sheep and Wolfwalkers, some shorts will definitely freak out younger viewers.

Sanctuary

Sanctuary

Netflix, streaming now

A gritty yet flamboyant dramatisation looking into the underbelly (and undercarriage) of professional sumo. With a history of more than 1,500 years steeped in Japanese traditional culture, it’s also filled with young men hungry for money, females, fame, and power.

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible Franchise

Paramount+, streaming now

The Tom Cruise fest has just reached fever pitch on Paramount+, with the platform adding ALL six Mission: Impossible movies. Well, what else will whet appetites for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One due for release this July.