What to watch on TV, Netflix and Disney+ today: Eurovision fever hits The Late Late Show; Oprah and Michelle Obama’s Netflix special
Fancy a night in with some telly? We’ve got you covered.
MasterChef
BBC1, 8.30pm
This week’s four most talented cooks return to battle it out for a place in the semi-final, and must prepare two courses to impress John Torode, Gregg Wallace, and previous champions Tom Rhodes and Irini Tzortzoglou.
Unreported World
Channel 4, 7.30pm
Secunder Kermani visits North Koreans living in Japan who have a strange nostalgia for their autocratic home state, and maintain a separate schooling system complete with portraits of Kim Jong-Un in every classroom.
The Late Late Show
RTÉ One, 9.35pm
A team of experts join Ryan to repurpose junk, and there’ll be a send-off for Wild Youth in advance of this year’s Eurovision.
The Martian
Friday, BBC1, 10.40pm
Ridley Scott’s sci-fi thriller stars Matt Damon as Mark Watney, an astronaut and botanist on a manned mission to Mars who’s presumed dead and left behind by his team in the aftermath of a storm. With Jessica Chastain, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Kristen Wiig.
The Light We Carry
Netflix, Streaming now
It would be remiss of me not to seize a chance to feature something starring two of the Democrats everyone secretly wants to run for the 2024 presidency (if only). On the final tour stop for her 2022 bestseller The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama unfurls her entire toolbox alongside fellow queen and bestie Oprah Winfrey. The former First Lady shares personal stories about her childhood, and time in the White House, offering hard-won wisdom about self-confidence, fear, and ageing. She drops practical advice for living in modern times, covering everything from menopause to romance, to social issues. Obama and Winfrey have a candid, poignant, and at times comedic (but always authentic) conversation about the moment in which we are living. Which, let’s be fair, could be considered a volatile hellscape right now. All packaged positivity is welcomed.
The Diplomat
Netflix, streaming now
Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US ambassador to the UK. With war brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, Kate has to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to mitigate her marriage to fellow career diplomat, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From the makers of The West Wing and Homeland, expect ALL the power struggles.
Ghosted
Apple TV+, streaming now
What happens when Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in an action movie where one is lovelorn and the other is a mysterious CIA operative…
Once & Always
Netflix, streaming now
Go, Go Power Rangers! Thirty years (sorry to break it to you) after the powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past.
Drops of God
Apple TV+, streaming now
Fans of the Manga original (and anyone who appreciates being set a ridiculous task by their recently deceased parent) will be all over this live-action French, English and Japanese hybrid.
One More Time
Netflix, streaming now
On her 40th birthday, Amelia (Hedda Stiernstedt) wishes to be 18 again, back in the heady days of 2002. However, it’s a wish she soon regrets on account of that pesky Netflix trope — the classic Groundhog Day/Russian Doll time-loop. A nice early noughties nostalgia hit by way of Sweden. However, if Daft Punk’s ditty doesn’t turn up somewhere along the way, they’ve missed a trick.
Rough Diamonds
Netflix, streaming now
This eight-part crime drama follows the strife of the Wolfsons, a prominent ultra-Orthodox Jewish family within Antwerp’s world-famous diamond industry. When their youngest takes his own life, his estranged brother Noah — who turned his back on religion and made a new home within a criminal fraternity in London — returns to Antwerp resulting in all manner of chaos.
Dead Ringers
Prime Video, streaming now
The Mantle twins are identical from head to toe (apt considering they are both played by Rachel Weisz). They are on a collective mission to change the way women give birth (and potentially conceive), starting in Manhattan. Is one of the twins evil, or a figment of the other’s imagination? Only time will tell.
Welcome to Eden
Netflix, streaming now
Season two of the Spanish drama featuring impossibly pretty people “stuck” on an island landed yesterday.