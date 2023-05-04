What to watch on TV, Netflix and Disney+ today: A Bridgerton spin-off prequel and RTÉ’s Home Rescue: The Big Fix

Home Rescue: The Big Fix

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Childhood sweethearts Alan and Orla Condron share a three-bedroom house in Kilcullen, Co Kildare with their two children, a dog, a cat, two birds and a rabbit. It’s a happy home, but things are getting cluttered.

Reunion Hotel — © BBC/Darlun Cyf

Reunion Hotel

BBC2, 8pm

A mother tracks down the fundraisers who helped her little girl to walk when doctors said it might never happen, and a man meets the woman who raised a dog that changed his life.

The Works Presents

RTÉ One, 11.15pm

John Kelly talks to Tipperary novelist Donal Ryan and about the people and places that have influenced his dark and distinctive stories.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Film Four, 9pm

Rami Malek won an Oscar for this uncannily accurate portrayal of Freddie Mercury, Queen’s irresistible lead singer. Lucy Boynton, Tom Hollander, Aidan Gillen and Mike Myers co-star in this entertaining biopic.

Sus

BBC2, 12.15am

In this powerful drama set on the night of the 1979 British general election that swept Margaret Thatcher to power, a black man is taken in for questioning about his wife’s death, and bullied into making a false confession. With Clint Dyer, Ralph Brown, Rafe Spall.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — © LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Netflix, streaming now

You’re being invited to observe the origin story of Queen Charlotte’s towering hairdos and fabulously haughty demeanour. When she was picked to marry King George, it not only sparked a great love but an epic societal shift, creating the world inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. Prime yourselves for levels of sexual tension not seen since Kate and Lord Anthony’s will-they-won’t-they-woo-athon.

Love Village

Netflix, streaming now

This new dating show sees Japanese singles relocate to a house in the mountains to see if love might transpire in an idyllic setting — while they’re being watched by two presenters passing comments on their every move. It’s likeLove Island: Aftersun for middle-aged people. Expect to see Davina McCall host the British variation of this before the end of the year.

A Small Light

Disney+, streaming now

For the last three months, my 10-year-old has returned religiously from the library armed with the same book, The Diary of Anne Frank. She’s been particularly taken by Miep Gies, Otto Frank’s secretary, who helped the Franks — alongside two other Jewish families — to survive in a hidden annex during WWII. She also found Anne’s diary, preserving it for future generations. With the present generation seeing a rise in anti-Semitism globally, this National Geographic adaptation is timely. Told from the perspective of the independently minded newly-wed Miep (Bel Powley) — at a time when independent thinking got you killed — her boss (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis. Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next 18 months, she and her husband, Jan (Joe Cole), did daily food runs, scrounged for coupons, and sold heirlooms. A story everyone should pay attention to now more than ever.

Sweet Tooth

Netflix, streaming now

Season two has just landed, and with a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Indeed, it’ll only make sense if you were all in on season one.

AKA — © © Nicolas Auproux

AKA

Netflix, streaming now

Who wants to see Eric Cantona play the doting boss of a criminal gang? Who doesn’t, am I right?! This gritty French gangland drama sees a special ops agent go undercover within a criminal organisation and befriend the boss’s young son. Gunfights ensue.

Citadel

Prime Video, streaming now

Citadel is a global spy agency that’s fallen, with most of its agents’ memories wiped clean. Now, a powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the vacuum. Of course, nobody would know about any of this if it weren’t for Stanley Tucci. He’s taken a break from eating in every corner of Italy to play a seemingly suspicious agency leader, intent on getting very attractive agents back together. With Richard Madden.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix, streaming now

Competition, ego and money — that’s what reportedly motivates Ken Goldin and his savvy team driving the world’s leading auction house specialising in rare collectibles. And by “rare” we mean Jim Morrison’s driving licence (he has his eyes closed, obviously); the original Apple-1 computer; and covetable Pokemon cards. Consider it Pawn Stars on steroids.