What to watch on TV, Netflix and Disney+: Basking sharks in the west of Ireland and an Ana de Armas/Chris Evans action romance

Have a nice relaxing Sunday in with our top TV and streaming picks.
RTÉ One, 6.30pm
Eoin Warner begins a boat journey around our western isles on Rathlin Island, where he watches flightless chicks jump 300 feet from the cliffs to the ocean. Then it’s on to Inishtrahull and Tory Island, with dolphins and basking sharks keeping him company en route.
RTÉ2, 1.30pm
Anthony Daly and Liam Sheedy join Joanne Cantwell for coverage of Waterford versus Limerick at Semple Stadium, with commentary from Brendan Cummins and Ger Canning. Throw-in 2pm.
BBC1, 7pm
Gordon Buchanan revisits a pioneering Brazilian project aimed at improving jaguar numbers, and in Kenya, Ade Adepitan explores the competition between elephants and humans over dwindling food and water supplies.
BBC1, 9pm
When Joe Gargery comes to visit Pip he’s horrified by the toll London life has taken on him. Miss Havisham, meanwhile, has foisted another suitor on Estella, and Pip is about to discover the identity of his secret benefactor. With Fionn Whitehead.
Sunday, RTÉ2, 6.15pm
Roger Moore makes his debut as MI6 super spy James Bond, who travels to the Caribbean to investigate the murder of three British agents and uncovers a bizarre plot to flood America with free heroin.
Sunday, Channel 4, 12.05am
Armando Iannucci’s delightful adaptation of Charles Dickens’s most autobiographical novel stars Dev Patel as David Copperfield, a young man who is driven from his home by a cruel stepfather and must learn to make his own way on the mean streets of 1840s London.
Netflix, streaming now
Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the UK. With war brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, Kate has to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to mitigate her marriage to fellow career diplomat, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From the makers of The West Wing and Homeland, expect ALL the power struggles.
AppleTV+, streaming now
What happens when Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in an action movie where one is lovelorn and the other is a mysterious CIA operative…
Netflix, streaming now
Go, Go Power Rangers! Thirty years (sorry to break it to you) after the powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past.
AppleTV+, streaming now
Fans of the Manga original (and anyone who appreciates being set a ridiculous task by their recently deceased parent) will be all over this live-action French, English and Japanese hybrid.
Netflix, streaming now
On her 40th birthday, Amelia (Hedda Stiernstedt) wishes to be 18 again, back in the heady days of 2002. However, it’s a wish she soon regrets on account of that pesky Netflix trope — the classic Groundhog Day/Russian Doll time-loop. A nice early noughties nostalgia hit by way of Sweden. However, if Daft Punk’s ditty doesn’t turn up somewhere along the way, they’ve missed a trick.
Netflix, streaming now
This eight-part crime drama follows the strife of the Wolfsons (above), a prominent ultra-Orthodox Jewish family within Antwerp’s world-famous diamond industry. When their youngest takes his own life, his estranged brother Noah — who turned his back on religion and made a new home within a criminal fraternity in London — returns to Antwerp resulting in all manner of chaos.
Prime Video, streaming now
The Mantle twins are identical from head to toe (apt considering they are both played by Rachel Weisz). They are on a collective mission to change the way women give birth (and potentially conceive), starting in Manhattan. Is one of the twins evil, or a figment of the other’s imagination? Only time will tell.
Netflix, streaming now
Season two of the Spanish drama featuring impossibly pretty people “stuck” on an island landed yesterday.