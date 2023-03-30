What to watch on TV, Netflix and AppleTV+ today: Arsonist on the loose in Beyond Paradise, Joe Lycett meets celebrities and the story of Tetris

Fancy a night in with some telly? We’ve got you covered.

Beyond Paradise

BBC1, 8pm

Panic spreads through the village of Shipton Abbott when an arsonist targets local businesses, leaving a single word of graffiti at the scene of each fire — ‘pig’. With Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton.

SSE Airtricity League Live

RTÉ2, 7.35pm

Peter Collins introduces coverage of Shelbourne’s Premier Division clash with Derry City at Tolka Park, which kicks off at 7.45pm. Adrian Eames and Kenny Cunningham commentate.

Late Night Lycett

Channel 4, 10pm

Joe Lycett welcomes celebrity guests to this new chat show, which also includes a comic news review of the week’s stories.

Dating hopefuls Jackie and Micah in season four of Love Is Blind

Love is Blind

Netflix, streaming now

​Season four of the OG series is upon us, and we all know the drill at this point — producers put a load of people trying to find love/fame, who are only too willing to say ‘I do’ to randomers in that quest, in front of the cameras. Singles who want to be loved for who they are (not because they’re HAWT, ’n’ stuff) have signed up for the less-conventional approach to modern dating. So, under the collective wing of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, hopefuls herd themselves to Seattle in the hopes of getting engaged without ever meeting. New episodes will roll out each Friday across 12 instalments, following each couple’s journey for love — as they move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches the “strong emotional bond” initially developed in the pods. When their big day arrives, will real-world realities push them apart, or will they marry regardless?

I Am Georgina

I Am Georgina

Netflix, streaming now

Expect much of the same in season two from the model, mother, influencer, businesswoman and dancer Georgina Rodríguez, who just happens to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.

My Kind of Country

AppleTV+, streaming now

Reece Witherspoon is to Apple Music what Heidi Klum is to Amazon’s Making The Cut… Enter Apple’s “first competition series”, which sees producer/actress/country music advocate Witherspoon task three country music stars — including Mickey Guyton (the first black female to host at the CMAs) and Orville Peck (the first openly gay country music star, albeit facilitated by a mask) — to traverse the globe for country music’s next big thing.

Wellmania

Wellmania

Netflix, streaming now

Celeste Barber has been living the dream on Instagram, “recreating” well-known celebrity pics. Now, she’s got her own TV series, depicting a rather unhealthy food critic effectively trapped in her native Australia and thus forced to get fit. Is there vomit? Need you ask? Fellow emetophobes beware.

Emergency: NYC

Netflix, streaming now

This eight-part docuseries follows the relentless pulse of the city’s healthcare system through a helicopter flight nurse, transplant surgeons, paramedics, paediatric trauma surgeons and neurosurgeons.

The Big Door Prize

AppleTV+, streaming now

The writers of Schitt’s Creek have created this vehicle for Chris O’Dowd, a 40-year-old teacher in small-town America. Everything is ticking along until a mysterious Morpho machine appears in the local shop. It’s 1988’s Big, but EVERYONE gets a life-changing card.

Unstable

Netflix, streaming now

Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. Indeed, Mr Dragon is played by Rob Lowe.

The Power

Prime Video, streaming now

Could you imagine growing up, as a teenage girl, with unbridled power literally at your fingertips? Boasting a cracking global cast comprising of Toni Collette, Ria Zmitrowicz, Halle Bush, John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho (aka Moana), Rob Delaney, Eddie Marsan, and even Après Match’s Risteárd Cooper, we could go on.

Tetris

AppleTV+, streaming now

Apple Original casting department favourite Taron Egerton is mad for Tetris. So mad for it, in fact, he hauls himself over to 1980s Russia to broker a deal with the creator to get him to team up with Gameboy. Then Moscow gets involved.