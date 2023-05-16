What to watch on TV, Netflix, and Apple TV+ today: Rebekah Vardy on being raised a Jehovah’s Witness and Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith documentary

Hospital Live

RTÉ One, 7pm

Broadcasting live from Dublin’s Mater Hospital for the next three nights, Anna Daly and Philip Boucher Hayes put the spotlight on high-end medical advances, talk to consultants, nurses and specialists, and tell the stories of patients’ resilience and determination.

Champions League Live

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

Joanne Cantwell and Didi Hamann introduce coverage of the semi-final second leg between Milan rivals Inter and AC. Kick-off at the San Siro is at 8pm.

Rebekah Vardy: Jehovah’s Witnesses and Me

Channel 4, 10pm

Rebekah Vardy, who was raised a Jehovah’s Witness, describes how the sect failed to support her during childhood sexual abuse, and considers the negative effects the religion can have on children.

Moonlight

BBC2, 11.15pm

Barry Jenkins’ sublime coming-of-age drama tells the story of a young black man from a tough Miami neighbourhood who struggles to accommodate his homosexuality. With Mahershala Ali, Trevante Rhodes, Naomie Harris.

You Don't Know Me — © Courtesy of Netflix

You Don’t Know Me

Netflix, streaming now

From director Ursula Macfarlane (Untouchable) and producer Alexandra Lacey comes an unflinching and — most importantly — humanising examination of the life, death, and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan, aka Anna Nicole Smith. When she first appeared inPlayboy circa 1992, her star went stratospheric — until it got chewed up by the industry, culminating in her death (aged 39).

The Thief Collector

Prime Video, streaming now

There are SO many epic offerings being released this week, it was almost impossible to choose — until I stumbled across this little number on Prime. Jarring, captivating and weirdly textbook in equal measure, this jaunt into the lifelong escapades of Rita and Jerry Alter had yours truly agog. Kicking off with a hammy 1980s vignette complete with brash narration, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this feature-length documentary could go either way. What unfolds is a mash-up between Catch Me If You Can, Don’t F*k With Cats and (dare I say it) The Willoughbys. For context; these seemingly unassuming teachers, who tick all the quintessential sociopath boxes, feasibly spent their lives stealing priceless art pieces to fund their regular travel expeditions. This documentary may have you questioning what’s real, and what’s not, but one thing is certain — good will always prevail. Look no further than Dave Van Auker.

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

AppleTV+, streaming now

When asked by the producer: “What did it mean to be still?”, Michael J Fox responds: “I wouldn’t know, I’ve never been still.” In the eighties and nineties, Fox was everywhere at once — until he noticed, upon waking, that his little finger was moving independently. This anatomy of a legend will have you falling in love with Fox, again.

STILL Official Trailer

Queer Eye

Netflix, streaming now

Enjoy another dose of unadulterated positivity from The Fab Five, this time from New Orleans. The only bad thing about it is Anthony only disrobes once, and they only have seven episodes. That said, they’re jam-packed, starting with a frat house and its six members all getting makeovers.

City on Fire

AppleTV+, streaming now

When a young female photographer is shot in Central Park, several storylines involving impossibly pretty people unfurl. In case you’re wondering just how gritty this will be, it’s from the producers of Gossip Girland The O.C.

Crater

Disney+, streaming now

Picture it… the moon, 2257. A colony of kids have lived their lives under a dome, until one weekend they decide to take a road trip to a crater. From the producers of Stranger Things comes this stark yet Disney-fied look at a potential future.