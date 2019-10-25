What to watch (and what to avoid) on TV this bank holiday weekend

To people of a certain age, K-Pop might as well be a breakfast cereal. In fact, the brand of South Korean pop, whose biggest stars are the boyband BTS, is the fastest-growing music phenomenon in the world today.

BTS (Tom Haines/BBC)

K-Pop Idols (BBC4, 9.30pm) sees reporter James Ballardie travelling to Seoul to find out all about its astonishing rise over the last 20 years, pretty much without any mainstream airplay. He meets the Svengalis who control all aspects of their acts’ music, image and even love lives.

The Batman universe continues to expand. After Gotham, which focused on the origins of the villains the Caped Crusader would later face, comes Pennyworth (Starzplay on Apple), which gives the costumed hero’s butler Alfred Pennyworth his own backstory.

Gotham established Alfred, played this time by Jack Bannon, as a man of action (an element absent from the original comics). In 1960s London, Alfred and his billionaire boss Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) battle villainous Bet Sykes (Paloma Faith), leader of a right-wing cabal.

Just when weasels were starting to get a good name, up pops arch-weasel Rudy Giuliani to muck everything up. Weasels: Feisty and Fearless (BBC2, 8pm) is a lovely reminder that these little creatures, far from being sly and cowardly, are actually clever, courageous and, it goes without saying, irresistibly cute.

If you thought Would I Lie to You? (BBC1, 9.30m) couldn’t get any funnier, you were wrong. There’s a twin-pronged comic threat this week when show regular David Mitchell is joined by his wife, Victoria Coren Mitchell. Possibly untrue anecdotes about their married life are likely to feature prominently.

Nick Grimshaw on Gogglebox, Channel 4

There’s a double-bill of Stand Up to Cancer celebrity specials on Channel 4: Gogglebox (9pm) has a family vibe, with celebs including Nick Grimshaw and his mother, and acting cousins Laurence and Emilia Fox, while The Last Leg (10pm) boasts Kathy Burke and Harry Hill, who should generate lots of sparks.

The Kominsky Method (Netflix, from today) is back for a second season with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin as, respectively, the acting coach and his agent contending with the complications of the advancing years. Enjoyable, even if the veteran stars are better than the material they’re given to work with.

SATURDAY

Thanks to The Great British Bake Off, the most overused word in programme titles is “great”. Tonight boasts not one, not two, but three of them.

The best (greatest?) is undoubtedly Great Australian Railway Journeys (BBC2, 8pm), featuring former politician Michael Portillo, who’s become the Michael Palin of the train tracks. He travels on the historic Old Ghan railway and hears about the horrific treatment of the country’s indigenous people, the Aborigines, by successive governments throughout the 20th century.

On a smaller scale (1:87, actually), The Great Model Railway Challenge (Channel 5, 5.40pm) reaches the final. Meanwhile, in Great British Car Journeys (Channel 4, 8pm), old acting buddies Peter Davison and Christopher Timothy travel in style in a 1964 Rolls-Royce with its own drinks cabinet... for the driver! Different times indeed.

High drama: Billy Porter stars as Pray Tell in Pose

The second season of Pose (BBC2, 10.20pm and 11.15pm), which definitely didn’t get the audience it deserves last time out (late slots like this one don’t help, mind you), kicks off with a sombre double-bill as Pray Tell and Bianca, now both HIV-positive, witness the bodies of people who died of AIDS-related illnesses being dumped in a mass grave on a New York island. The episode powerfully recreates the famous “die-in” staged at St Patrick’s Cathedral to raise awareness.

It was only a matter of time before the detectives in Spiral (BBC4, 9pm and 10pm) going rogue would have dire consequences, and tonight’s double-bill is when it happens. Berthaud and Gilou’s search for the killer of their friend, Herville, goes off the rails and splinters the team into the bargain.

SUNDAY

A new David Attenborough series is always a cause for celebration, but be warned: Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC1, 6.15pm) is frequently harrowing as it delves into the struggles faced by animal and sea life across the seven continents, due to man-made destruction.

Seven Worlds, One Planet, BBC

Attenborough begins in Antarctica, showing us the effects of climate change and the truly appalling legacy of whale hunting. The photography, as always, is breathtaking, but the message here is a bleak one.

The Americas with Simon Reeve (BBC2, 9pm) also looks beyond pretty pictures to uncover the dark side of life. He’s in affluent, sun-kissed Los Angeles, where there are more than 45,000 rough sleepers, some of who live inside a railway bridge.

Francis Brennan and captain. Francis Brennan: All Hands on Deck, RTE One

After last week’s mind-bogglingly awful opening instalment, what more can you say about Francis Brennan: All Hands on Deck (RTE1, 9.30pm)? Plenty, actually, but none of it printable.

Why We Hate (Discovery, 10pm) looks at the media, and how the most extreme, partisan elements of it agitate for intolerance.

