What to stream this week: Zoey Deutch is Not Okay, The Sinfluencer of Soho and Esports comedy 1Up

Uncoupled

Netflix, streaming now

Darren Sex And The City Star has been at it again. This time, the hot young(ish) thing having an existential crisis in the middle of New York City is Neil Patrick Harris. He plays Michael, a successful real estate agent in his mid-forties who was under the illusion that his life was his form of perfection.

Then, his partner blindsides him by walking out the door on the eve of a landmark birthday, after 17 years together. Overnight, Michael has to confront two of his personal nightmares; losing what he thought was his soulmate and, as a result, suddenly finding himself a single middle-aged gay man in NYC.

On the upside, at least he has a licence to immerse himself in work, vodka, recreational drugs, Grindr, and “pity three-ways” while he gets over his broken heart. It’s Doogie Howser MD as you’ve not seen him before (unless you caught him in Hedwig and The Angry Inch).

Clusterf*ck: Woodstock ‘99

Netflix, Wednesday

The ‘90s, much like the ‘60s, was a millennium defined by peace, love, experimentation and great music. So it only made sense to fully resurrect the summer of ‘69 by bringing back Woodstock. For those who don’t remember how it turned out, you’ve probably gathered from the title that it didn’t turn out so well — and not just in the “don’t take the brown acid” kind of way. The festival degenerated into an epic clusterf*ck of fires, riots, and predatory behaviour. Expect rare inside footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of staffers, performers, and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed, and music that fuelled three days of utter chaos.

Not Okay

Disney+, streaming now

Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch) has the life of your quintessential aspiring writer — aimless, zero friends, less romantic prospects, and minus Instagram followers. With that in mind, she fakes an Insta-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a “terrifying incident” strikes, Danni unwittingly falls into an even bigger quagmire.

While she “returns” a hero — even striking up a friendship with a school-shooting survivor, plus landing Colin (Dylan O’Brien), the man of her dreams — Danni finds herself knee-deep in lies, which never ends well...

As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life/audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks.

Blown Away

Netflix, streaming now

Season three, Hot Shop fans! What is a hot shop? It’s filled with exceedingly driven people, of various ages, who sear their skin, sizzle their corneas, and generally rock a pair of Raybans while blowing life into their vision and making it whole. And, quite frankly, they look hot doing it. All competing for the title of Best In Glass, 10 glass artists have landed in North America’s largest hot shop to push themselves to their sweaty, creative limits. In each episode, the glassblowers must impress the evaluators (including one guest judge each episode) or risk being eliminated. At stake is a life-altering prize that will send their careers to new heights. Blown Away is hosted by Nick Uhas (yep, he’s back instead of Bobby off Queer Eye, who lent his magic to the festive instalments) with resident judge/glass master Katherine Gray.

The Sinfluencer of Soho

Disney+, streaming now

Usually, things start with a podcast. Then a documentary, followed by a mini-series dramatisation. Given Netflix released its dramatisation, starring Ozark’s Julia Garner as the titular character, this documentary seems a bit cart before the horse. Regardless, this is a look at how Anna Sorokin, known as the Soho Grifter, fascinated the world and conned the highest social circles into believing she was a German heiress worth millions. Featuring an interview with Sorokin following her release from prison.

1Up

Amazon Prime, streaming now

Lionsgate and BuzzFeed Studios have joined forces on this esports comedy. It follows V (Paris Berelc), a competitive gamer whose impressive skills land her a college scholarship and a place on the Betas, the school’s male-dominated team. But when the Betas’ captain, Dustin (Taylor Zakhar Perez), tells V she’ll never be a starting player, it’s game on. Joined by her best friend Sloane (Hari Nef), and under the guidance of her coach (the always alluring Ruby Rose), V and a fierce team band together for one common goal: level up to the nationals... and take down the Betas/patriarchy.

Street Food: USA

Netflix, streaming now

When you hear of ‘street food’, perhaps you think of falafel or nasi goreng, but what if I said ‘American street food’? Would you automatically think of a sandwich containing multiple layers of meat (like, we’re talking 30 plus layers of ham/turkey/hybrid, resembling a clogged artery between two slices of bread)? One can only hope this US edition of the franchise will bring more to the table. After previous seasons shot in Asia and Latin America, this new series takes in Los Angeles, Portland, New York, New Orleans, Oahu and Miami.

City of Angels | City of Death

Disney+, streaming now

From the mid-1970s through the mid-1980s, more than 20 serial killers rampaged around Los Angeles. And a group of dedicated detectives — members of the LAPD’s robbery-homicide division — hunted them down, one by one. This story has never been told before: how a small band of law-enforcement personnel juggled multiple serial killer investigations in tandem, before the advent of DNA technology. From the Hillside Strangler to the Freeway Killer, the Skid Row Stabber, the malignant Tool Box Killers, the Dating Game Killer, plus the fabled Sunset Strip Killers... evil was everywhere and running rampant. Thankfully, so were the bullish detectives who worked 24/7 to catch them, no matter the cost to their personal lives. Here, each detective recounts their unbelievable story, hopefully garnering a sliver of well-deserved peace in the process.

Best Foot Forward

AppleTV+, streaming now

Channelling more than a sliver of Fred Savage from The Wonder Years (ie the original incarnation), this feelgood all-American family fare brings all the feels for a young boy who’s been homeschooled his entire life, until now. Existing in his “Vanilla scented prison” up until this point, Josh (Logan Marmino) has been living in a coddled environment, and now, he’s breaking free.

How to Change Your Mind

Netflix, streaming now

Isn’t it mad how Mother Nature furnished the planet with various grasses, cacti, and flowers containing properties to aid an array of human conditions — like pain and depression? It’s almost as if nature has a way of providing medicine, which has kept tribes across the globe ticking along nicely for a millennium. Not in the west, however, where everything needs to be regulated to the point whereby microdosing your own mushrooms simply isn’t an option for your crippling anxiety. Bridging the gap between other trippy Netflix offerings (such as the very sobering Magic Medicine and Nick Offerman’s more fantastical Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics), Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan present this four-part docuseries, each focused on a different drug: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and mescaline.

Blackbird

AppleTV+, streaming now

Taron Egerton, channelling every inch of the T-1000, plays a criminal-turned-snitch after he lands himself in jail. Like most entitled sorts, he did the crime and is now unwilling to do the time — so he has daddy fix things for him. He only has to do one thing… move to a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend the biggest killer there in order to siphon information for the feds.