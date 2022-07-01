Only Murders in The Building

Disney+, streaming now

Listen, I’ll be the first to admit I judged this Hulu masterpiece by its cover. Before actually watching it, I was muttering, “WHY is it starring two old men and one REALLY young woman?!”

Because it’s pivotal to the plotline. Melding emotive and believable intergenerational characters with its trademark dose of farce and surrealism, season 2 landed on June 28. Now that the mystery surrounding Tim Kono’s death has been dealt with, the two Martins and Selina suddenly have yet another murder to solve. All they need to do now is get a new sponsor for their podcast…

Episode 3 lands on Tuesday and sees a foul-mouthed parrot become a critical window into **SPOILER ALERT** Bunny Folger’s final day. Some of the individuals with whom Bunny crossed paths will surprise both you and our trio. Along the way, a reveal deepens the trio’s need to solve Bunny’s case.

Read More

The Terminal List

Amazon Prime, streaming now

Over the course of eight episodes, The Terminal List (from the makers of Training Day) follows one James Reece (convincingly portrayed by Chris Pratt) after his platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Inevitably, Reece returns home (along with a serious case of PTSD) to discover dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but also that of his loved ones. Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Constance Wu, and Pratt’s brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger co-star.

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix, streaming now

Video of the Day

Season 3 is about to land, and we all know what that means; another chance to survey Robert Sheehan in the role he was born to play. After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed the wily timeline once and for all.

However, after a brief celebratory moment, they (well, Number 5) realise things aren’t quite tickety-boo... namely thanks to a herd of new siblings called the Sparrow Academy. Essentially upgraded superhumans, they set about clashing with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that invariably turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. The thing everyone should be focussing on is the blasted Kugelblitz that has ensued since the Umbrellas did that thing they did in Season 2. In short, it’s a destructive entity wreaking havoc in the universe.

How to Build a Sex Room

Netflix, Friday

Lads. We may have reached peak Netflix. We’ve seen kitchen renovations, and bathroom transformations, but we’ve never seen anything quite like this... And probably with good reason, too.

Loot

AppleTV+, streaming now

Maya Rudolph plays a billionaire who finally cops that she’s been living in a bubble, which pops unceremoniously when her husband (Adam Scott) discards her for a younger model. Now, Molly is ready to hit back at her ex-husband — by using her $87bn settlement to “save the world”.

The Lake

Amazon Prime, streaming now

This new Prime Original series follows Justin (Jordan Gavaris) as he returns from living abroad after a break-up, in the hope of reconnecting with the biological daughter he gave up for adoption in his teens.

His plans to create new memories with his city-loving daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun of Black-ish) at the idyllic lake from his childhood go slightly awry when he finds out his father left the family cottage to his “perfect” stepsister, Maisy-May (Julia Stiles). Sibling rivalry abounds!

Web of Make Believe

Netflix, streaming now

The more we learn about the unregulated expanse of the internet, the more unnerving it becomes. This six-part anthology series entitled Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet, regales true-life stories of those caught in a dark web of modern disinformation and digital deception. Jarringly bizarre and exceptionally relevant, it explores a number of web crimes, such as the consequences of orchestrated harassment “swatting” and “sextortion”; takes a trip down the white supremacy rabbit warren; joins a Federal hunt for a brazen IRS heist suspect; and investigates a murder set against the backdrop of election interference by, you guessed it, the Russians. Rich with distinctive characters and surprising plotlines, reality becomes exceedingly warped when the average US household collides with chaotic misinformation.

When We Rise

Disney+, streaming now

Academy-Award winner Dustin Lance Black executive produces this miniseries chronicling the real-life personal and political struggles, setbacks, and triumphs of diverse LGBT activists who played integral roles in pioneering their leg of the US civil rights movement. The story focuses on Aids and LGBT rights champion Cleve Jones, women’s rights leader Roma Guy and her wife, Diane, African-American community organizer Ken Jones, and transgender activist Cecilia Chung.

The Boys

Amazon Prime, streaming now

As fans are invariably well aware at this point — The Boys are back in town (apologies). The highly anticipated third season of the Emmy-nominated warped superhero dramady returned episodically last week, with new episodes landing each Friday until the season finale on July 8. Our heroic group of vigilantes continues their quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought — the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages corrupt superheroes and washes their soiled secrets.

Ms Marvel

Disney+, Wednesday





Another “new, original series” in the MCU, now introducing Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teen growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a super hero mega-fan with an equally overactive imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school or at home — that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always idolised. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

Read More

Carpool Karaoke

AppleTV+, streaming now

Why, it is of course based on the format made popular by James Corden, in which he “picks up” a famous face kerbside and they sing up a storm while “driving” around LA. Carpool Karaoke: The Series now expands on the premise with different celebrities (ie ones that didn’t make the live late-night show variation) taking the wheel for various comedic skits and classic karaoke sing-alongs. What japes.