‘What I’ve learned is that opinions can lead to consequences’: Belfast actor Michael Condron on playing an extremist in Coronation Street

A Belfast actor involved in a hard-hitting storyline of teen radicalisation in Coronation Street has said he hopes the soap drives home the message that opinions have consequences, and that people should be mindful when expressing strong views.

Michael Condron said his greatest fear playing radical racist Griff Reynolds was that some people might struggle separating fact from fiction and see him as a “poster boy” for extremism.

But he said he had received huge support from the soap’s producers and cast as his character’s trajectory prepares to turn even darker and more twisted.

And he said he felt the radicalisation of disenfranchised young people was an important subject to explore, to show how extreme opinions can cause serious damage.

The actor, who was born in Canada but grew up in north Belfast, said: “My worry is that there are people out there who can’t separate fiction from reality, and that I’d be seen as a poster boy for right-wing extremism.

“I’ve read stuff on social media describing my character as a scum bag but there are people who say: ‘I agree with what he has said.’

“It’s a very divisive thing and for me, what’s important and what the producers and writers have done well, is make people aware that they are entitled to their opinions, but those opinions have consequences.

“It’s not for me to say what people should think or shouldn’t think. I just go in and do my job to the best of my ability; to create a three-dimensional character for the audience to make those assessments for themselves.

“What I’ve learned is that opinions can lead to consequences so be mindful of that when you express them as the consequences can be negative if not handled appropriately.”

The Game of Thrones star first stepped onto the famous cobbles of Corrie back at the start of the summer as eco-warrior Griff. His storyline was linked to the return of fan favourite ‘Spider’, played by Martin Hancock.

But it soon became apparent that Griff had ulterior motives and that Spider was an undercover police officer who had infiltrated Griff’s gang of right-wing extremists.

Since then, the storyline has become more sinister, with Griff manipulating and grooming Max Turner (Paddy Bever), leading a racist attack on young asylum seeker Daryan Zahawi and confronting other Coronation Street residents including Roy Cropper (David Neilson).

The racial attack on the young refugee led to the soap being hit with 112 Ofcom complaints.

“I think that was the hardest scene for me to do,” Michael said.

“Daryan is a legend of a kid and a brilliant young actor. We get on really well.

“I went into it thinking that this type of thing happens on a day and daily basis to kids and not just from a racial point of view. Children are being bullied like this all the time. That’s the reality. But that scene was particularly difficult to do.”

Show bosses have already said that the narrative will reach a “shocking and thought-provoking conclusion. While unable to reveal what’s next for his character, Michael, who plays Griff as a Lancashire man, said he “wasn’t for letting up” and that he was committed to his path of radicalisation.

And he warned there was worse to come.

“When I came in, I didn’t want him to be a twiddly moustache kind of baddie,” he said.

“He’s the type who starts off nice then slowly infiltrates your head. There’s a bit more colour added to his character as time goes on.

“He is capable of doing serious damage, but believe me, he’s a lot nicer now than he will prove to be. It’s building and building like a volcano and something has to give. Things will get even darker and nastier.”

Michael said he hadn’t yet been scolded or yelled at in public but that his Belfast accent was a source of confusion for fans of the soap. After agreeing to pose for selfies with some viewers while out in Manchester, he could see they weren’t sure if they’d got the right person when they heard him speak with a Belfast accent.

And he said the best reaction to his newfound fame was at home recently.

“I couldn’t face the Christmas traffic so was waiting outside the Northern Bank in the city centre for a bus,” he explained.

“A man and woman walked past me and started having a full-scale conversation about me, as if I wasn’t there.

“She said ‘That’s your man from Corrie’, then proceeded to ring her daughter to tell her too. I just stood there, smiling at them like an eejit, because I wasn’t sure what else to do.

“I really enjoy being in Manchester; it’s a great city, but what I love about getting home to Belfast is that no matter who you are or what you do, you’ll always feel grounded here.”