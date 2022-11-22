| 7.6°C Dublin

‘What I’ve learned is that opinions can lead to consequences’: Belfast actor Michael Condron on playing an extremist in Coronation Street

Hard-hitting soap plot about extremism ‘has a vital message’

Newfound fame: Actor Michael Condron joined the Coronation Street cast at the start of the summer Expand

Maureen Coleman

A Belfast actor involved in a hard-hitting storyline of teen radicalisation in Coronation Street has said he hopes the soap drives home the message that opinions have consequences, and that people should be mindful when expressing strong views.

Michael Condron said his greatest fear playing radical racist Griff Reynolds was that some people might struggle separating fact from fiction and see him as a “poster boy” for extremism.

