We’ve seen it all before: True Lies, Dead Ringers and why remakes are nothing new on TV

Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga find themselves in a tight spot in True Lies, a series reboot of the 1994 James Cameron film

Remakes, reboots, reworkings, reimaginings — call them whatever you like. But aren’t you just sick and tired of all the repetition, all the lazy plundering of old films and TV series?

Whatever happened to originality? It’s not like the good old days, when Hollywood was bursting with fresh new ideas. Except... it really wasn’t.

The good old days are the stuff of myth. Before you start banging on about creative bankruptcy, bear in mind that some of the most famous movies of all time were remakes.

The Wizard of Oz? A remake of a 1925 silent film (fun fact: Oliver Hardy played the Tin Man). Ben-Hur? Also a remake of a 1925 silent.

The Maltese Falcon (1941), with Humphrey Bogart as Sam Spade, was a remake of the 1931 version, which starred Ricardo Cortez as Dashiell Hammett’s hardboiled private eye.

If you include 1936’s Satan Met a Lady, which used the same plot but changed the names of the characters, then the Bogart one is technically the second remake.

The Magnificent Seven was a remake of Seven Samurai. A Fistful of Dollars was a remake of another Kurosawa film, Yojimbo.

The most remade film of all time is A Star is Born; there have been four versions between 1937 and 2018. Alfred Hitchcock even remade one of his own films, 1934’s The Man Who Knew Too Much, in 1956.

The list of movie remakes goes on — Scarface, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Thing, The Fly — and on — Insomnia, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Cape Fear, Ocean’s Eleven — and on — Three Men and a Baby, 3.10 to Yuma, True Grit, Nightmare Alley.

Read More

Those are just some of the better ones. There are plenty of awful ones. Anyone, for instance, who believes the late Michael Winner’s remake of The Big Sleep, which relocated the story to late-1970s England, has a single reason to exist deserves to be locked in a room and forced to watch all of Winner’s films on loop, forever.

Good, bad or indifferent, though, remakes have always been a thing. So why do so many people still get so worked up about these things?

Video of the Day

The fan reaction to the news that Warner Bros Discovery is to make a Harry Potter TV series, with each season covering one of JK Rowling’s seven books, seemed to be split roughly evenly between those who think the films (the last of which came out as relatively recently as 2011) are sacrosanct and those who welcome the chance to see all the bits of the books that had to be left out of the films finally brought to life on screen.

Devoted Potter fans, like the hardcore Star Wars crowd, are pretty intense types, fiercely proprietorial towards their beloved franchises. The rest of us are more likely to shrug and ask: “So what?”

It’s not like television, even more than the movies, hasn’t been remaking, reviving and rebooting things for decades.

One of the earliest examples was the BBC’s easy-going police drama Dixon of Dock Green, which started in 1955 and featured a title character who’d appeared in — and actually been shot dead in — the 1950 film The Blue Lamp.

America had the far more hardnosed The Naked City (1958-63), based on the 1948 film of the same name.

In the 1970s, Korean War-set comedy M*A*S*H — which lasted eight years longer than the actual war — eventually eclipsed Robert Altman’s original film (virtually unwatchable today due to its smirking misogyny and homophobia).

You could reel off numerous examples, from the phenomenally successful Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a reboot of a flop film, to the short-lived 1990s series The Untouchables, based on a hit film that was itself based on an earlier TV series, to more recent offerings, including Hawaii Five-0, Magnum, P.I., Lethal Weapon and The Equalizer.

On Thursday, Disney+ unveils True Lies, a series rebooting the 1994 film, which was itself a remake of French film La Totale (see, it never ends!).

Friday brings us Amazon Prime’s Dead Ringers, a gender-flipped miniseries remake of David Cronenberg’s 1988 film about creepy twin gynaecologists.

Maybe they’ll be good and maybe they’ll be bad. It really doesn’t matter one way or another, because there’ll be a few more remakes or reboots coming along soon. They’ve been around forever and they’ll be around forever.​