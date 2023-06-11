We’re glad he’s back – Arnold Schwarzenegger docuseries is a reminder they don’t make action stars like they used to

Streaming reviews

There was a moment in the 1990s when stars could go through periods of ubiquity that those who followed them never matched. Even the likes of Paul Mescal or Beyoncé at their most overexposed could not match the wall-to-wall presence that was, say, Madonna in 1990, when she had a hit movie, tour and album; or Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1992, when he tore up box office records.

They were on every magazine cover, sent up on every sketch show, and were somehow mainlined into our collective consciousness more totally than today’s equivalents.

The memory of those cultural blitzes lingers. Madonna is going on tour again this year and her biopic is still rumoured to be on the cards. And Schwarzenegger has two new series on Netflix: His action drama Fubar, and a documentary series on his life.

Fubar is as awful as any of Madonna’s new stuff – even in an era of a semi-senile American president there’s something that stretches credulity about a geriatric action star. But the new documentary series on Arnie’s life is a portrait of a man as cocky as Muhammad Ali, as lucky as Forrest Gump and as charismatic as JFK, and it’s absolutely riveting.

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in 'Fubar' Photo: Netflix

The first episode shuttles between present-day Arnie at his home in California, contemplatively puffing on a cigar, and a small village in Austria, where he was raised in a society still processing its humiliating defeat in World War II.

His father was a disciplinarian who encouraged competitiveness between his two sons. Arnie says this crushed his brother – who would fall into alcoholism and die in a car accident – but stoked his own will to succeed.

In his teens he became obsessed with bodybuilding, a strange mixture of sport and preening vanity, and idolised Reg Park, who had starred in the original Hercules movie.

Arnie wanted, like Park, to forge a path from oily pageants to movie sets, and began working out obsessively. He won the Mr Universe title in London in 1967, when he was 19, and moved to the US. There he lost his first bodybuilding competition, his hugely muscular physique being considered overweight by American standards.

He responded by redoubling his efforts in the gym and resorted to other dodgy expedients: he blithely admits all of the elite bodybuilders, including himself, were on steroids.

The goal was the movies, but Schwarzenegger assured potential agents he had no interest in becoming an actor; he wanted instead to be a star. His English was dreadful and his early performances were like pornography without the sex but, like Marlene Dietrich before him, he turned this flaw into a strength.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator

In Conan the Barbarian he looked and sounded like the noble brute of the title and when the Terminator franchise began his robotic delivery was perfect for the remorseless machine he was portraying. As a fitness obsession swept America in the 1980s he vied with Sylvester Stallone to be the biggest action star of the era.

For a while Arnie was playing catch-up, but by the early 1990s, Terminator 2 was a hit, his catchphrase “I’ll Be Back” had become the most quoted in movie history, and he was the industry’s most bankable star.​

The Reagan-like move into politics doesn’t seem as surprising as it should and he’s depicted somewhat winging it as governor of California, lording it up in a tent at the governor’s residence that was part smoking hut, part stage. By then he had married Maria Shriver, a niece of JFK, and he is honest about the toll that his move into politics took on their marriage.

She filed for divorce in 2011 after it was revealed he had fathered a child, now a young man, with their housekeeper. She does not take part in the series, but while he loves his son, he calls his betrayal of her “my greatest failure”.

He’s honest too about the dismay he felt at the ageing process (he looks in the mirror and thinks “what the f**k”) and the pain at the loss of old friends. Whatever else he is, it’s not a “self-made man”, he insists. It took a village to help him succeed in three different fields.

In the end this self-effacement acts as a sort of palate cleanser after the earlier hagiography and adds a texture of sadness to the series. They don’t make them like Arnie any more and you won’t see a better docuseries this year.

Hot of the press: Three new gems to watch

The Crowded Room Apple TV + Adapted from Daniel Keyes’s book The Minds of Billy Milligan, this 10-part series explores the back story of a man who is arrested after a shooting in late 1970s New York and it makes for a nuanced and rewarding slow burn of a thriller. Stars Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried.

Queen of the Universe Paramount+ In Pride month, and at a time when drag queens find themselves at the forefront of the culture wars, what better moment for this, the ‘world cup of drag’, with big name judges like Mel B and Vanessa Williams and the witty Graham Norton on hosting duties.

Saint X Disney+ If you’re looking for something to tide you over until the third series of White Lotus, which will be set in Thailand, you could do worse than this satirical whodunnit set on a holiday gone awry, with its own hilarious low-stakes murder and amateur sleuths.