'We're back in vogue': Maura Derrane on working through the new normal

'We're back in vogue," Maura Derrane says with a hearty laugh. During lockdown, she says, audiences are flocking back to The Today Show in the afternoon on RTE One, seeking some sort of home-grown reassurance in a time of uncertainty.

And it's not just the over-70 cocooners, she adds, and I agree. I tell her that a friend of mine in west Cork watches the show with her 12-year-old. He loves it, and Maura says that's the kind of feedback they're getting these days. Audiences were up for the show since it returned last autumn, she points out, but it has really come into its own through the Covid-19 crisis.

"A sort of simplicity seems to be what the viewers want," Maura says. "They want us to help them to calm down. I can't believe how many people are contacting me privately on Instagram, saying, 'Thank you for staying on; thank you for staying the same'. It's reassuring for people.

"And then there are people who would never have dreamed of watching us before," she says, laughing again. "But they love it. A bit of cooking, a bit of information, a bit of fitness. Simple life tips and how to survive this strange time. That's what people want. It brings them relief at a time like this. I really believe that."

Expand Close 'You can't be a nervous ninny everyday going into work," Maura says. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'You can't be a nervous ninny everyday going into work," Maura says.

We're talking on the phone, as is the way to conduct an interview during lockdown, with Maura at home in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, while I'm in Dublin.

She's taking a day off from The Today Show, which is filmed in RTE Cork, and it feels well earned. Like everyone else, Maura's finding that doing the everyday stuff is more draining during lockdown. The commute to work, which she's well used to; the social distancing once there; simply going through the routine - it all takes more emotional energy than it did before, and you have to mind yourself.

"You have to park it," says Maura, "because you can't be a nervous ninny every day going into work." And yet, she concedes, you have to acknowledge that it takes a toll. The show, however, must and does go on, and Maura's on board with that.

Through lockdown, at the time of writing, the daily panel on The Today Show has been cut down to two people. They still have a chef every day, and Maura and Daithi are still in studio together every day, perfectly socially distanced. There is a skeleton production crew and, you imagine, it must be hard to keep the mood light. It feels strange, she says, but you get used to anything.

In normal time, Maura mentions, she and Daithi - who lives with his wife Rita and son Micheal Og in Galway - were put up on the midweek nights in a Cork hotel, to save them their long commutes. A few weeks ago, they watched the hotel preparing to close down as they checked out, and it was a sad sight, Maura says.

The stress is the worst "I kind of get the feeling all the time of 'Is this really happening?'" she says. "You wake up in the night wondering it. There's so much information all the time, but people will tell you the stress is the worst. I would tell people that you don't need to listen to the news morning, noon and night, because you only end up in a state of fight-or-flight constantly. Even the most level-headed person, and I consider myself one, can end up feeling like that."

The last time I interviewed Maura Derrane was in 2017, when she talked about how her life seemed to be coming full circle. Born and raised on Inishmore, she'd enjoyed a sheltered and quiet childhood, and then spent her teens dreaming of the big city and the bright lights. By her own account, city life suited her down to the ground as a young woman, first in Galway with TG4, then up to Dublin with TV3, before moving to RTE.

She was, she told me, "Like the Amish on their year off". She had a ball, but, latterly, like most people, she had been finding herself drawn back to her native Aran Island and the quiet life.

Maura married former Fine Gael TD John Deasy in 2005, and they have divided their time between homes in Dublin and Dungarvan since. Their son Cal was born in 2014 and his arrival, she says now, has made the biggest change in her life and even her character. Once you have a child, she says, you evolve constantly as they grow.

Further, she says, this time of lockdown and Covid-19 makes one feel an even stronger return to the core of life - family, one's basic beliefs and philosophies, a closer understanding of what really matters.

Cal started primary education last year, Maura explains, in a small school just outside Dungarvan. There are 14 in his Junior Infants class. I wonder if it was important to her to send him to a country school rather than a city one, given her fond memories of her own childhood.

On Cal's very first day of primary school, last September, Maura explains, her husband John observed that she was in a very strange mood. It wasn't so much that the baby was all grown up and leaving her, it was a more specific fear of school.

"I was sick on the morning Cal started school," Maura says. "I really thought I was going to throw up. He didn't pick up on it, but John said, 'Why are you acting like a lunatic?'

"Cal is an easy-going kid, but I'm turning into a helicopter parent," she says with a self-deprecating laugh. "I was so easy-going when he was young, but now I'm turning into a tiger mum. I think it's harder when they get older and they're walking, talking humans. Engagement with them gets more intense with every year and there are fewer things you can protect them from."

The fear of school, as Maura explains, was really more about herself than it was about Cal. It was this increased sense of her inability to protect him from the big, bad world, but it was also about her own experience of starting school, which was not happy.

"I was sent to school and brought home early every day," she says of the earliest days of her education. "I escaped one day and ran home myself. They had to send my sister, who wasn't even four, to school with me, just to keep me there. I'd grown up in a very quiet house and it was too much for me. I didn't want to be there, and, to this day, my memory of it is so clear.

"And usually, I struggle with remembering things," Maura continues, making light of it. "I'm very much 'Yesterday is done, move on'. I think the job has done that to me. I am in the moment and the past is forgotten. My sisters describe things that happened when we were kids, things they say were so big and significant, and I can't remember a thing, and they can't believe it."

But Cal loves school, Maura says again. He's happy and has his pals, and she can't get over the things they get up to, even dressing up for World Book Day, just before the pupils were all sent home last month when the schools closed.

"We were looking at Twitter at home the other night," she says, "Cal's class had eggs in an incubator and they were watching and waiting for them to hatch. So they've hatched now, and we were watching them."

"Cal said: 'They'll be hens when we go back', and I said, 'It won't be that long!' But who knows, maybe he's right," says Maura with a laugh.

I ask how Cal is coping with being off school, as all children still are at the time of writing. Maura says he's fine, but then adds, for full disclosure, that given she's working and commuting to Cork, John is doing all the home-schooling. "Cal's very bookish," she says. "He loves books, so I got him a huge bundle of new books the other day, threw in some Roald Dahl, that kind of thing, as I think he's ready for that now.

"But John's doing all the school work and the school are sending really nice stuff," she goes on. "I think John's enjoying it. He loves that kind of thing, and I'd say he was a scholarly kid himself, though he'd deny it now. He's committed. He never starts a job that he doesn't finish. I'm great at multitasking, but nothing ever gets finished. John does one thing and carries it through."

It's like coming out of an institution This opposites-attract or, you might say, complementary aspect to their relationship is something Maura has talked about before. She's totally frank about the fact that she and John are chalk and cheese, but it works for them and they get a kick out of each other's differences, rather than being irritated by them.

"I don't fight it," Maura says. "He's brilliant at getting things done, so I let him off."

As he left politics before the February election, John is currently available to do the schoolwork. That suits Maura fine, but she's also glad he's out of politics now.

"It's just all so crazy right now," she says. "He ran four times in total. He's been in the Dail 20 years, and he always said that once he left, he'd pause and take a breath. When you're in something like that for a long time, you come out and it's like coming out of an institution. You have to allow time to evolve to decide what to do next.

"In fact," she says with a laugh, "he's so good at the schoolwork, that I reckon this is the next phase for him. I haven't told him yet. I'm breaking it to him slowly."

Even in normal time, Maura admits, she's not one for the homework. "My babysitter does the homework with Cal," says Maura, whose afternoon TV show keeps her from the after-school routine. "I'm not there to do it. I've escaped the whole thing."

They have their little routines together, and Maura clearly delights in her son's aforementioned love of reading. "He's a bit sad that he can't get his Thomas & Friends magazines regularly at the moment," she says. "He and I have this thing, where we go to the shop, get our magazines, get a 99 each and then go and sit down and read. We don't say a word, just eat the ice creams and ignore each other. Thomas & Friends for him, Grazia for me. We love it."

These are the little things that make up a life, of course, and that one misses while in lockdown. Maura acknowledges this, reassuring herself and me that it won't be forever and that life will resume.

"Right now," she says, "everyone is trying to protect their own unit and thinking like that. What I'm noticing is that everyone is so brilliant and we're all helping each other, but on the other hand there's this fight-or-flight feeling on a constant basis. I think you can see now that we are only a few steps away from the primal and animal, and we can all see how life can change in an instant.

"I think the quality we all need now is patience," Maura says. "You need to have the ability to sit it out. What might come good out of all this is that people might learn how to wait for things, to not always want so much and want it now. We might just value the simple things a bit more, and carry that ahead with us."

And, of course, she hopes we'll stick to our Today Show habit, too, once she and Daithi are together on the couch again, rather than waving at each other across a socially distanced studio.

'The Today Show' is on RTE One, 3.30pm, Monday to Thursday; 4.05pm, Friday

Photography by Kip Carroll and Lili Forberg

Fixed Points Who is keeping us going?

1 Miriam O’Callaghan. Who but Miriam could have been landed into The Late Late Show under the most surreal of circumstances, and yet manage to pull it off so well that those of us watching felt all the comfort of her remarkable capability?

Expand Close Daithi O Se / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Daithi O Se

2 Daithi O Se. If Maura Derrane is keeping one side of The Today Show studio alive and vibrant, Daithi, pictured above, is doing equally well across the coffee table from her, managing to bridge the gap with his good humour and willingness to make the best of any situation.

3 Now that the news is a nightly must-watch, here’s to Sharon Ni Bheolain for delivering the bizarre, uncomfortable and tragic with a steady, calm professionalism that goes a long way towards reconciling us at home to the appallingness of what we’re watching. Even her choice of wardrobe is spot-on — practical but elegant, and somehow versatile; as if she could suddenly leap into action if required.

4 Martin King. The world felt a little more like itself when Martin King returned to the Six O’Clock Show a few weeks ago, after an absence, during which, he told viewers, “I’ve had five stents put in because one of the arteries in the back of my heart was almost 90pc blocked”. Welcome back, Martin.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine